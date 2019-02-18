“Style icon & princess-by-marriage Lee Radziwill passed away” links
  • February 18, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lee Radziwill

Princess Lee Radziwill passed away at the age of 85. [Dlisted]
Will Smith talks about why he turned down The Matrix. [LaineyGossip]
Barry Manilow should perform at every NYFW. [Go Fug Yourself]
Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein ads are hot! [Towleroad]
21 Savage is talking about his probable ICE deportation. [Jezebel]
Lisa Vanderpump continues to be the puppeteer of RHOBH. [Reality Tea]
What kind of coffee would you recommend for a Virgo? [OMG Blog]
A Teen Mom 2 breakup? Very likely. [Starcasm]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to ““Style icon & princess-by-marriage Lee Radziwill passed away” links”

  1. Loretta says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:22 pm

    I was so sad for Lee’s death. This is really the end of an era.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:25 pm

    I always thought Lee was so elegant and beautiful.

    Reply
  3. Jegede says:
    February 18, 2019 at 12:58 pm

    She was a snob of the worst kind.

    Dilettante to the end.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment