“Style icon & princess-by-marriage Lee Radziwill passed away” links

Princess Lee Radziwill passed away at the age of 85. [Dlisted]

Will Smith talks about why he turned down The Matrix. [LaineyGossip]

Barry Manilow should perform at every NYFW. [Go Fug Yourself]

Shawn Mendes’ Calvin Klein ads are hot! [Towleroad]

21 Savage is talking about his probable ICE deportation. [Jezebel]

Lisa Vanderpump continues to be the puppeteer of RHOBH. [Reality Tea]

What kind of coffee would you recommend for a Virgo? [OMG Blog]

A Teen Mom 2 breakup? Very likely. [Starcasm]

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images