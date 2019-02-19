Lili Reinhart: ‘Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of’



Lili Reinhart of Riverdale has been open and honest about her body image issues and her mental illness struggles. Lili is just 22 years old but she seems wise beyond her years. She posted a series of messages to her Instagram Story last week stating that she’s back in therapy, that she doesn’t think there’s any shame in that, and that people shouldn’t be embarrassed to seek help. Elle Magazine has a good overview. Apparently Lili’s boyfriend Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead on their show, also takes photographs for Elle.

The Riverdale actress took to her Instagram stories Friday night to reveal that she’s returned to therapy after what appears to be a brief hiatus from treatment. “Friendly reminder for anyone who needs to hear it: Therapy is never something to feel ashamed of,” she wrote.”Everyone can benefit from seeing a therapist. Doesn’t matter how old or ‘proud’ you’re trying to be.” She continued,”I’m 22. I have anxiety and depression…And today I started therapy again. And so the journey of self-love begins for me.” Reinhart also encouraged her followers to be open and honest with themselves about seeking help for mental illness: “We are all human. And we all struggle. Don’t suffer in silence…Don’t feel embarrassed to ask for help.” Reinhart has been keeping herself pretty busy lately. She’s currently gearing up for season 4 of Riverdale and posing for boyfriend (and ELLE photographer) Cole Sprouse. She shared a sweet tribute to Sprouse on Instagram in honor of Valentine’s Day earlier this week, referring to him as “[her] love.”

[From Elle]

I agree with Lili that there’s no shame in therapy and that it helps. In my late 20s I went to a therapist who absolutely changed my life and helped me get perspective on some things. The last time I was in therapy was just a few years ago. I think I didn’t have the right therapist because I didn’t like her and I’m pretty sure she didn’t like me either. Plus it cost $100 a session, which is a stretch for me even though I know that’s pretty cheap for therapy. I don’t need someone to kiss my ass for that amount of money, but they could be a little nicer. Now I try to focus more on rational emotive strategies and countering negative self talk. I’ve considered online therapy but most of the services seem mildly scammy. Anyway I like when celebrities admit that they’re in therapy, when they call out trolls, and when they talk about their issues. It’s become somewhat of a trend for celebrities to open up, and some like Jada Pinkett Smith take it too far for shock value. When famous people disclose things like this they show people, especially teens, that it’s ok to talk about it though. It’s also reassuring that even the most successful and famous people have similar issues to us, as negative as that sounds. We’re not alone.

This post is from Cole Sprouse. I found a sort-of timeline of their relationship and it looks like they’ve been together almost two years.