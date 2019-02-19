Kate Walsh got a hip replacement seven months ago & now does ballet workouts

Kate Walsh, 51, has a sponcon type post with US Magazine with a demonstration video from a studio called Ballet Beautiful. It looks like classic ballet moves at a bar and like a great workout. It reminds me of pilates, which uses similar moves, and which I did a whole ten minutes of last night. I know I do too much cardio, I’ve talked about it here (hey kitten) and am trying to do more strength training. I chase that exercise high and calorie burn. Kate’s story is reminding me to go easier on my body and to focus more on overall wellness. She had a hip replacement just seven months agos and loves ballet training for both recovery and the benefits she’s seeing. I’m sure she’s getting paid too, but it sounds like she was a customer of the studio before she started endorsing it. Kate’s trainer talked about getting results without punishing your body and I really needed to hear that.
“My stylist recommended it,” [Kate Walsh] tells Us. “It’s so Hollywood, but she’s like, ‘If you want to keep that butt up, go to Ballet Beautiful.’ And I was like, ‘Got it, done.’ It’s in my best interest.”
Walsh began going to the model-beloved studio, founded by professional dancer Mary Helen Bowers, a few months ago — after she had hip replacement surgery. “I had a hip replacement seven months ago and it’s amazing,” Walsh tells Us of how the NYC-based class helped her recovery. “Just the movements in this workout particularly are so hip-opening, hip-centric.”
Bowers… agrees. With her barre-based workout, she tells Us, “you’re building strength without overtaxing the body. You don’t have to punish your body to have a great workout. That’s something people don’t always understand [you don't have] to do crazy cardio to change the way the body is shaped.” With some adjustments, the low-impact routine is also a good pregnancy workout, both pre- and post-natal, says the pro.
I’m somewhat dreading getting stuff replaced when I get older (ok in a handful of years) but it’s likely inevitable. My mom had a knee replacement and I know people who have had hip replacements. As long as you do the rehab recovery is possible. Also, when you hear stories about people exercising and doing well just a few months after a joint replacement it makes you think it won’t be that bad. Maybe if I do more strength training and less jumping around I can avoid needing things replaced, but that ship has probably sailed.
I forgot about this fug dress she wore to the Umbrella Academy premiere. I keep hearing about that series, it’s on Netflix now. I linked to these premiere photos on Go Fug Yourself, her sleeves are way bigger than they look from the side.
Also she started a perfume line:
So it’s basically Barre. I started taking Barre classes last month and so far I love it. It is hands down the most intense workout I have ever done. And I like that it is not high-impact cardio but you still get a great workout. It’s all about small motions that exhaust the muscles.
for years I suffered what I was told by my doctor was a herniated disc; and lo and behold it wasn’t. but not having insurance, I suffered thru; using a cane and in constant pain. finally eligible for Medicaid I saw an orthopedic doctor, was diagnosed and scheduled surgery. went in on a Friday afternoon, had surgery that night. up walking on saturday and released on sunday. with absolutely no complications since. only the scar.
a huge shoutout to NYU Langone and the staff!
I feel like with women, there’s this push to do Barre style exercises out of a desire to get your body to look a certain way (“long and lean” – except you can’t elongate muscles or spot reduce weight) and a fear of “bulking up”. But we physically need to lift weights (which can include impact exercise, FYI) because it helps maintain bone density which is incredibly important after menopause, and actually helps to strengthen those very joints (what’s hard on joints is actually cutting and pivoting movements). We’re not going to bulk up, that takes an immense amount of effort.
Lol. You DO lift weights in Barre class. You utilize resistance band, ankle weights and traditional hand weights. And there are no “cutting and pivoting” movements in Barre. What you are thinking of is traditional ballet.
You can get the Ballet beautiful workout dvd or stream the classes online. My friend who lives in nyc swears by her classes and got me the dvd since I’m in Austin. Its hard stuff, doesn’t look like it would be but I couldn’t even get through the whole workout the first few times, and it does keep your body in great shape. I prefer Pilates but that dvd workout will kick your butt.
I’ve been watching Umbrella Academy, I really like it. And I’ve always liked Kate Walsh since Grey’s Anatomy.
Isn’t she a bit young for a hip replacement? I remember reading an interview with Walsh during her Grey’s Anatomy hey-day and she was getting bunion surgery. I know that the variables for bunions cropping up vary but she seems to go harddddd on her body.