Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom want to ‘start a family sooner rather than later’

Is it just me or did Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom really expect their engagement to be huge news? I kind of think they’re surprised by how everyone was like “good for you but meh.” Katy is one of the most popular pop stars in the world, you would think that there would be more interest in her love life. But I think that over the years, we’ve just learned to expect very little from Katy’s lovers. Russell Brand was drama, but John Mayer? And now Orly. She has such a terrible picker. Anyway, Katy & Orlando have been rolling out exclusives to People Magazine for several days now. Some assorted stories:

They were talking about getting engaged for a while: “They’ve been talking about getting engaged for a while. They made their relationship a priority and both of them literally flew all around the world to keep their relationship strong.” When they got back together in early 2018: “After reconciling, Katy has felt very secure with Orlando and they both knew it was different this time,” the source tells PEOPLE. A Bloom source tells PEOPLE, “They really took their time to figure out if they could work as a couple. They really wanted to from the beginning, but things are not always easy. They are both proud of how far they have come.” Katy wants Bloom babies: “Katy is slowing down her career this year… [they] want to get married and start a family sooner rather than later.” A Bloom source agrees, telling PEOPLE, “They both want kids together and will prioritize this.” They’re planning an engagement party: A source close to Bloom tells PEOPLE that he and his wife-to-be are still basking in the joy of their recent relationship milestone — and that the only planning they are doing now involves a way to honor that. “They are still busy enjoying and celebrating their engagement,” the insider explained. “They haven’t shared any wedding details yet. They are planning a big engagement party for all of their friends.”

[From People Magazine]

I mean… good for them. They’re not controversial at this point, if they ever were. I always feel like Katy is a lot more complicated in her personal life than people even know. Like, I think she has a very mercurial temperament and she can “go off” on people quite quickly. On the other hand, Orlando seems very happy to just be the supportive partner to a superstar – he seems to acknowledge that his fame is on the downswing, and being Mr. Katy Perry isn’t such a bad life.

Also: there was some dumb speculation that Orlando gave Katy an engagement ring which was very similar to the one he gave Miranda. I looked at the side-by-side photos and I really don’t see it. The setting is similar and that’s about it.