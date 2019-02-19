Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 17 yo daughter lost 30 lbs: ‘She’s tiny. She’s come into her own’



I don’t watch Don’t Be Tardy so I didn’t know that Kim Zolciak Bierman had a 17 year-old daughter. I know she has that older daughter, Brielle, 21, who occasionally makes headlines for talking about her fake lips, and I know she four young kids with her current husband, Kroy, but I didn’t realize she had another older daughter. She does though, there’s also Ariana, 17. Apparently Ariana lost 30 pounds recently, and Kim talked about it to Entertainment Tonight. She sounds very proud of her daughter’s size and weight loss, but she gives some lip service to the idea that beauty comes from within. Then Kim brags about how small she’s been all her life.

“I do believe that beauty shines from, truly, within,” she tells ET. “We focus on that kind of thing.” “I think it’s a very touchy subject,” Kim says. “I’m the same size actually now that I was in high school, I’ve always been kind of the same size, but you know, I’m 5’8,” I’m not — I was always, like, a size four, sometimes even a six with my boobs. So, I can relate to Ariana and her frustration.” “Ariana, now, she’s lost, like, 30 lbs.,” Kim reveals. “She works out at the gym every day. She’s itty-bitty tiny. She’s really kind of come into her own. But at the time, a lot of her friends are on the smaller side … they’re, like, a size negative-zero, 99 percent of her friends, so to her, she’s like, ‘I’m fat, and I’m this…’ and it’s just hard, and it’s heartbreaking.” “When I went in to have my tummy tuck, I went in a size two/four and I came out a size two/four, I didn’t go in and change my body size and body makeup,” she notes. “I’m very open with them about feeling my best.” “So, I’m very open with my children on that,” she continues. “I am not open to any plastic surgery on my girls at this time. I tell them, you know, when you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about all that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do, but you guys are beautiful and so young.”

ET includes the note that Kim doesn’t consider injectables plastic surgery. Can you imagine the kind of issues Kim is pushing off onto her kids? Also, how does it make sense that she was always a size four or six but can still relate to Ariana? Like if she’s always been the same size how can she relate to that? Plus she’s not telling the truth, I remember her being bigger on RHOA, getting some kind of weird laser cellulite treatment, and eating pizza at the same time. She wasn’t big by any means but she wasn’t the size she is now. Also, she’s bragging about getting a tummy tuck and not needing it. These girls are in the family business, they look like clones of their mom, and it’s not like they’re going to go to college. Brielle hasn’t yet. Why bother when she can make money starring on their family reality show and posting to Instagram?