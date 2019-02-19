Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 17 yo daughter lost 30 lbs: ‘She’s tiny. She’s come into her own’

I don’t watch Don’t Be Tardy so I didn’t know that Kim Zolciak Bierman had a 17 year-old daughter. I know she has that older daughter, Brielle, 21, who occasionally makes headlines for talking about her fake lips, and I know she four young kids with her current husband, Kroy, but I didn’t realize she had another older daughter. She does though, there’s also Ariana, 17. Apparently Ariana lost 30 pounds recently, and Kim talked about it to Entertainment Tonight. She sounds very proud of her daughter’s size and weight loss, but she gives some lip service to the idea that beauty comes from within. Then Kim brags about how small she’s been all her life.
“I do believe that beauty shines from, truly, within,” she tells ET. “We focus on that kind of thing.”
“I think it’s a very touchy subject,” Kim says. “I’m the same size actually now that I was in high school, I’ve always been kind of the same size, but you know, I’m 5’8,” I’m not — I was always, like, a size four, sometimes even a six with my boobs. So, I can relate to Ariana and her frustration.”
“Ariana, now, she’s lost, like, 30 lbs.,” Kim reveals. “She works out at the gym every day. She’s itty-bitty tiny. She’s really kind of come into her own. But at the time, a lot of her friends are on the smaller side … they’re, like, a size negative-zero, 99 percent of her friends, so to her, she’s like, ‘I’m fat, and I’m this…’ and it’s just hard, and it’s heartbreaking.”
“When I went in to have my tummy tuck, I went in a size two/four and I came out a size two/four, I didn’t go in and change my body size and body makeup,” she notes. “I’m very open with them about feeling my best.”
“So, I’m very open with my children on that,” she continues. “I am not open to any plastic surgery on my girls at this time. I tell them, you know, when you’re done having kids and all that good stuff, worry about all that stuff later on down the road, if that’s what you want to do, but you guys are beautiful and so young.”
ET includes the note that Kim doesn’t consider injectables plastic surgery. Can you imagine the kind of issues Kim is pushing off onto her kids? Also, how does it make sense that she was always a size four or six but can still relate to Ariana? Like if she’s always been the same size how can she relate to that? Plus she’s not telling the truth, I remember her being bigger on RHOA, getting some kind of weird laser cellulite treatment, and eating pizza at the same time. She wasn’t big by any means but she wasn’t the size she is now. Also, she’s bragging about getting a tummy tuck and not needing it. These girls are in the family business, they look like clones of their mom, and it’s not like they’re going to go to college. Brielle hasn’t yet. Why bother when she can make money starring on their family reality show and posting to Instagram?
17 going on 35! The photos make me so sad.
IKR Only 17 and already with the lip enhancements and I’m assuming boob job. Sad doesn’t begin to cover it.
So sad
There’s no way these can legally be called “photos” is there.
Ugh I was really hoping this one would escape to college instead of becoming a FemBot like her sister and mother. Sigh.
Her mother is her enabler. She should help her with her self esteem, not help her look like an old sex doll.
I hope this Botox/Filler trend dies out. Too many young women look like replicas of each other.
The lips! ugh! I feel sad for the kids
My teenage daughter dropped 30 pounds also, and I brought her to be evaluated for an eating disorder. I don’t understand why she is proud and not worried.
There’s no way I’d let a 17 year old pose like that. She’s learned that her worth is in how sexy she is. And apparently, coming into her own means being teeny tiny. Uh, no.
Let me guess, they have the same doctor as the Kardashians.
This is so sad. “Old sex doll” is exactly right, and she’s 17! Wow, the emotional baggage Kim has placed on her kids is powerful.
Looks like a lot of both mother and daughter isn’t ‘their own’
The social-media-influencer-reality-celebrity market needs to implode already. It makes me sad and affraid at the same time. Such empty people.
Also… How much more cosmetics lines do we need? Riri did it best, everyone go home!
I’m so sick of all these people marketing their crap. Sick of them.
That poor kid, being taught that being skinny and looking like a plastic sex doll is the most important things she should aspire to
Celebrities all talk about inner beauty and yet, none seem to cultivate it!
I remember seeing those poor girls as little children when the show first came on…
Jaysus!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
What has happened to these girls that makes them convinced that injectables, plastic surgery and altering your body is the only way to be beautiful? That they can only be pretty as long as they are as far away from their natural state as they can get and then do it under the big banner of “this is how I feel best and how dare you comment on it or pass judgment”. I have 2 small daughters and I work every fucking day to tell them how beautiful and strong and smart and funny they are EXACTLY AS THEY ARE. And I use those words too. I also never speak badly about my body or my face, even if I’m thinking it. If when my girls are 16/17 and they are coming to me asking for new boobs or puffier lips or lipo or botox I will weep for I haven’t done my job as a mom to instill confidence and self-esteem and strength in them.
I just don’t know what to say. There’s so many layers of f&cked up here.
I wish they stopped rewarding vapid greedy grifters with their own shows. Just seeing the ads for Zolziack’s show make my brain cells collapse and die.
Her interview leaves a very bad taste in my mouth. It reminds me of a second/third cousin of mine who, when in high school, went through a period where she was very anorexic. While her parents were trying to get her help, her grandmother (my great aunt) kept telling her and everyone how great the anorexic cousin looked and what was the problem–because she came from that old generation where all women are supposed to be thin and pretty. My grandmother (the great aunt’s sister) was the exact same way and made no bones about fat-shaming people.
Well when they see how being “thin” and “pretty” can make them A LOT more money than working your ass off in college for 4 years, why on earth would they choose college? This is what we are teaching young girls. It’s gross.
I’m so happy I have no idea who these people are.
Indeed,me too. They are nobodies in EU.