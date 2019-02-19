Miranda Lambert’s husband was technically single & messy AF when he met Miranda

Earlier, we talked about the messy timeline of Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s romance. She met Brendan the SAME WEEK his girlfriend (or ex) gave birth to their son. Miranda and Brendan were married less than three months after that, in late January. None of this seems like a thoughtful exercise in “building a life together.” It feels more like Miranda met a guy who was “taken,” she worked him over until he couldn’t remember his own name, then she put him on a leash. She’s probably already bored with him because it was all so easy. Something that will excite her though: Brendan isn’t ready to move down to Nashville full time and be her doormat. He’s keeping his police job, which means they’ll probably spend a lot of time apart:
Miranda Lambert’s new hubby is NOT dropping his life in New York and hightailing it to Nashville — quite the contrary, she’ll be going to him and vice versa. Sources close to the newly-married couple tell us, Miranda and Brendan McLoughlin will be splitting their time between Nashville and NYC — regularly going back and forth. She’s got a sprawling 400-acre estate in Tennessee where her music career is based, and he’s an NYPD cop.
Considering Brendan’s got a 9-5 gig on the force, it sounds like she’ll be the one taking to the skies more often than him. However, we’re told this travel arrangement will probably only hold up for about a year. We’re told Brendan plans to be on the job for at least that long and will reassess after that. BTW … he just got promoted to sergeant.
Brendan’s also got a new bundle of joy to consider. Our sources tell us he recently welcomed a kid from a previous relationship this past November, which is right around the time he met Miranda. They were first introduced on November 2 during her ‘GMA’ appearance. We’re told Brendan was single when he got with Miranda. His baby momma learned she was pregnant after they’d broken up … so there was no overlap. For now, we’re told he’s got 50/50 custody.
That’s interesting about the ex – “We’re told Brendan was single when he got with Miranda. His baby momma learned she was pregnant after they’d broken up … so there was no overlap.” Miranda just lost her lady-boner. “I fell ‘in love’ with a SINGLE guy, this can’t be happening.” Well, I hope the baby-mama feels relieved because she really did dodge a bullet with this one. Brendan seems like a real piece of work though, and I don’t even believe he has 50-50 custody, do you?
Also: Us Weekly has an interview with a woman named Carol Bruno, who says that Brendan was engaged to her daughter Jackie Bruno when Kaihla Rettinger called Jackie to tell her that Brendan had cheated on her and that she (Kaihla) was pregnant. Carol says:
“She was engaged to Brendan and he cheated on her and got another girl pregnant. It’s all true. She was thrown for a loop, she had no clue. The girl contacted her. Jackie was in Sweden playing professional soccer, got injured and came home and the girl contacted her. She broke the news to her. [Brendan] tried to deny it and then begged her to stay with him. She was only going for a few months to play, he was begging her to marry him before she left, even though he knew the girl was pregnant.”
Miranda is excited now! She’s met her match. Brendan sounds messy AF and of course he’s going to continue to spend time in New York. He’s probably got five other girlfriends there. And Miranda can stalk and harass them and that will give her something to do, some drama to maintain.
I am almost tempted to thank Miranda on her IG page for just giving us some good old fashioned gossip.
I mean…..I am loving this.
World’s most perfect song.
I agree, messy miranda keeping it old school. A good distraction from the nightmare.
“world’s most perfect song”
i love this song!!!
+1
Match made in heaven ? 🤣
I highly doubt he would have 50-50 custody of a newborn even if Miranda weren’t in the picture. I think this is a hoot that he was “technically” single. Miranda is probably really bummed about that. I give the arrangement 3-6 months before Miranda gets bored OR cheats on him with another taken dude – probably both. She doesn’t strike me as the giving type and I don’t see her being cool with flying back and gorth to see him. She is used to men bending over backwards for her. Not the other way around.
Awwwww, a match made in heaven! This is gonna be so messy and I’m here for it!
LOL. I think you’re right that him cheating on her all over the place will keep her interested. I cna picture her chartering a private plan and showing up at his place unannounced in the middle of the night, yelling “where is she!” and going through his things for evidence. It’ll be their weekly couples ritual. He may really be “the one.”
OMG yes! The drama! I don’t even listen to her music but I am here for it!
Exactly! There’s going to be a police report at some point when something messy goes down.
“showing up at his place unannounced in the middle of the night, yelling “where is she!”
And raiding the contents of the salad drawer to throw over the hussy that dares to steal her man. Miranda is gossip gold.
Perfect start to a stable relationship said no one ever.
I told my husband yesterday who these ppl who cheat are so I can speak with them and learn time management skills! Seriously how do you work a full time job, maintain several sexual relationships, have friends and family, workout, eat relatively healthy and handle all the other to dos in Life!?!!!! My lord, I’m just trying to juggle my husband no kids and the rest of my life and I’m still tired sometimes! I never liked drama and so happy my life is “boring” in comparison. Messy AF and these 2 deserve each other and hopefully get exactly what they deserve and then some…
Ah yes, good. I was wondering what was wrong with him. This should be a good show.
I will like to nominate this for comment of the week.
Ok Miranda publicist – good try with the “age found out she was pregnant after they broke up” line. SURE. And yet they had a joint Baby Registry for “Kaihla AND Brendan” with only 1 crib, one chair, etc ? If they were truly broken up and didn’t intend to be together, wouldn’t the registry be in only Kaihla’s name? Further, if they were going to have separate residences, wouldn’t you need, oh I don’t know, two cribs (at least!)? So either they were broken up and he had zero plans of being in this baby’s life OR they were together and then he dumped his girlfriend for Miranda. Either way — this is messy, messy, messy.
That is some Magnum PI level detective work Nola, I tip my magnifying glass to you 🔎
How does one pronounce Kaihla anyway?
Seems like you should do the ah or ai. Having both is just confusing.
I’m pronouncing it ‘Kayla’ in my head (creative spelling name?)
It makes sense she is with a cop, her parents were/are private investigators, lots of stories if you Google the topic.
Wow, she sure can pick ‘em!
They sound far too alike in their ways, I expect the implosion will be spectacular.
They’ll be throwing things at each other in three months.