Keira Knightley in Chanel at the London premiere of ‘The Aftermath’: unflattering?

Keira Knightley has been contractually obligated to wear Chanel for years now. She doesn’t have to wear Chanel on *every* red carpet, so sometimes she mixes it up with Valentino or… I can’t think of another label she’s worn? It’s usually Chanel. And usually, Chanel gives Keira some of their best stuff, cute little cocktail dresses or fabulous suits or intricate, vaguely twee gowns. This Chanel gown, at last night’s London premiere of The Aftermath, is such a hard pass for me. It’s kind of terrible on her, right? With that face and that slim, model-like figure, you really have to TRY to make Keira look thick-waisted and dull. Which is what this gown does. I really want to know why Karl Lagerfeld is so obsessed with tulle ruffles, high necks and “unflattering silhouettes just for the hell of it.”

Update: Oh god I wrote this up before I saw the reports of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing. He was brilliant and weird and crazy (but not always the best designer).

I’ve talked about how I want to see The Aftermath, even though it looks like the release date got pushed back to the February graveyard of film releases. Initially, I’m almost positive this was supposed to be a late entry to the end-of-year awards season extravaganza. They must have pushed it back after it tested poorly or something. The reviews of it aren’t great, despite the prestige names: Ridley Scott directed it, Keira stars alongside Alexander Skarsgard and Jason Clarke. It’s a WWII-era tragisexy romance. Here’s the trailer:

Weirdly, at the premiere, Alex looks like he dressed in character as a banker from the 1950s.

Photos courtesy of WENN.

9 Responses to “Keira Knightley in Chanel at the London premiere of ‘The Aftermath’: unflattering?”

  1. Udi says:
    February 19, 2019 at 7:08 am

    I love this look!!! Although the silhouette could be done better.

    Reply
  2. Zapp Brannigan says:
    February 19, 2019 at 7:10 am

    RIP Karl Lagerfeld, he was a massive influence for years in fashion.

    Reply
  3. Croatian says:
    February 19, 2019 at 7:10 am

    *was obsessed :-( RIP, Karl :-(

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    February 19, 2019 at 7:11 am

    At first glance this dress doesn’t look like it should be so bad, but the silhouette is just not flattering at all.

    Reply
  5. WingKingdom says:
    February 19, 2019 at 7:13 am

    It’s a lovely dress for another type of event. It’s so conservative and muted that it doesn’t translate well to a red carpet.

    Reply
  6. Rose says:
    February 19, 2019 at 7:20 am

    Rest easy Karl 💕

    Reply
  7. Lucy2 says:
    February 19, 2019 at 7:28 am

    The dress is OK.
    I want to see this movie, regardless of the reviews- need more Skarsgard!!

    Reply

