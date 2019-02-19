Keira Knightley in Chanel at the London premiere of ‘The Aftermath’: unflattering?

Keira Knightley has been contractually obligated to wear Chanel for years now. She doesn’t have to wear Chanel on *every* red carpet, so sometimes she mixes it up with Valentino or… I can’t think of another label she’s worn? It’s usually Chanel. And usually, Chanel gives Keira some of their best stuff, cute little cocktail dresses or fabulous suits or intricate, vaguely twee gowns. This Chanel gown, at last night’s London premiere of The Aftermath, is such a hard pass for me. It’s kind of terrible on her, right? With that face and that slim, model-like figure, you really have to TRY to make Keira look thick-waisted and dull. Which is what this gown does. I really want to know why Karl Lagerfeld is so obsessed with tulle ruffles, high necks and “unflattering silhouettes just for the hell of it.”

Update: Oh god I wrote this up before I saw the reports of Karl Lagerfeld’s passing. He was brilliant and weird and crazy (but not always the best designer).

I’ve talked about how I want to see The Aftermath, even though it looks like the release date got pushed back to the February graveyard of film releases. Initially, I’m almost positive this was supposed to be a late entry to the end-of-year awards season extravaganza. They must have pushed it back after it tested poorly or something. The reviews of it aren’t great, despite the prestige names: Ridley Scott directed it, Keira stars alongside Alexander Skarsgard and Jason Clarke. It’s a WWII-era tragisexy romance. Here’s the trailer:

Weirdly, at the premiere, Alex looks like he dressed in character as a banker from the 1950s.