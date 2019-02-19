People: Blake Shelton ‘put Miranda in his rear view mirror long ago’

Embed from Getty Images

Miranda Lambert is newly married to a younger guy, an NYPD cop. It’s a mess, because she’s a mess. She’s a salad-tossing, steakhouse-beefing homewrecker and the men who fall for her are just as bad. Speaking of, Blake Shelton famously left his first wife for Miranda, enjoyed years of being one half of country music’s golden couple, then abruptly divorced her. It’s no secret that Blake and Miranda didn’t end well, nor is it a secret that they still aren’t on good terms. Reportedly, Miranda didn’t give Blake a heads up on her marriage. And reportedly, he doesn’t care:

Blake Shelton isn’t giving his ex-wife Miranda Lambert’s new marriage any attention. According to a source close to the country star, the singer has fully moved on with his life after the couple filed for divorce more than three years ago. “He put Miranda in his rear view mirror long ago. Miranda brings nothing positive to his life,” says the source. “Their marriage ended and he moved on. Ever since, he is grateful every day.” Shelton, 42, instead is focusing on his own happiness — including life with longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 49. “Blake is crazy about Gwen, and all he sees are hearts in his eyes every day,” says the source.

[From People]

I want to believe Blake doesn’t even think about Miranda, but I don’t think that’s true. As we saw last year when Blake tweeted about “karma,” he’s still got some hate in his heart. I also believe that Miranda is the reason why Blake hasn’t married Gwen Stefani. Gwen clearly wants to marry Blake and Gwen has wanted that for YEARS now. He’s the one who’s gun-shy.

Speaking of, before Miranda announced her surprise wedding over the weekend, “sources” told Us Weekly that Blake and Gwen “are on the path to getting married” but “there are obstacles they have to deal with.” Those obstacles apparently involve their living arrangements – Blake spends half his time in Oklahoma, and Gwen is fully based in LA. Sources also claimed that Blake and Gwen have already “met with her priest for a counseling session.” Yay, competing weddings.

