People: Blake Shelton ‘put Miranda in his rear view mirror long ago’

Miranda Lambert is newly married to a younger guy, an NYPD cop. It’s a mess, because she’s a mess. She’s a salad-tossing, steakhouse-beefing homewrecker and the men who fall for her are just as bad. Speaking of, Blake Shelton famously left his first wife for Miranda, enjoyed years of being one half of country music’s golden couple, then abruptly divorced her. It’s no secret that Blake and Miranda didn’t end well, nor is it a secret that they still aren’t on good terms. Reportedly, Miranda didn’t give Blake a heads up on her marriage. And reportedly, he doesn’t care:
Blake Shelton isn’t giving his ex-wife Miranda Lambert’s new marriage any attention. According to a source close to the country star, the singer has fully moved on with his life after the couple filed for divorce more than three years ago.
“He put Miranda in his rear view mirror long ago. Miranda brings nothing positive to his life,” says the source. “Their marriage ended and he moved on. Ever since, he is grateful every day.”
Shelton, 42, instead is focusing on his own happiness — including life with longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 49. “Blake is crazy about Gwen, and all he sees are hearts in his eyes every day,” says the source.
I want to believe Blake doesn’t even think about Miranda, but I don’t think that’s true. As we saw last year when Blake tweeted about “karma,” he’s still got some hate in his heart. I also believe that Miranda is the reason why Blake hasn’t married Gwen Stefani. Gwen clearly wants to marry Blake and Gwen has wanted that for YEARS now. He’s the one who’s gun-shy.
Speaking of, before Miranda announced her surprise wedding over the weekend, “sources” told Us Weekly that Blake and Gwen “are on the path to getting married” but “there are obstacles they have to deal with.” Those obstacles apparently involve their living arrangements – Blake spends half his time in Oklahoma, and Gwen is fully based in LA. Sources also claimed that Blake and Gwen have already “met with her priest for a counseling session.” Yay, competing weddings.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Haha, I know it’s not intentional but the line break on the headline just cracked me up: “People: Blake Shelton ‘put Miranda in his rear”
No need to read the next line, really.
Nah you can have your ex in your “rear view mirror” and still hate their guts. Those two things aren’t mutually exclusive.
I once heard a line in a song that said “the opposite of love is indifference” and I think that’s very true. If he is truly over her he wouldn’t care about her at all.
That quote is a load of crap IMO. The opposite of love is in fact hate. You can think someone is a sh*tty person and not have any residual feelings for them.
lol love it.
yeah my physically abusive lying cheating gas lighting ex? yeah he is my past….but F him.
I think part of recovering from toxic abusive people like Miranda and the trauma they inflict on you.. is having the strength to stop making excuses for them and see them for who they are – crappy people. You can be moved on but still acknowledge on an intellectual level your ex is and was a horrible person.
Agreed with me. Especially in this industry, it’s not hard to hear of news. My ex was a lying cheating toxic and terrible person all around. I have no desire to ever interact with him ever again. But if someone brings him up, no I am not playing polite diplomacy.. that doesn’t mean I check in on him, and he is completely my past.
People magazine is so full of cringe lately.
And that “rear-view” relationship allegedly torpedoed his first marriage, to his high school sweetheart who supported his early career.
Was she already on this downward spiral when she met Blake?
She seems to have hit the gas pedal on the train wreck train ever since they broke up. Each story about her gets worse and worse. She will end up dead or in jail at this rate.
I protest them being labeled as country musics golden couple. That title is reserved for Tim and Faith (he had his own share of problems for a while). Blake and Miranda were runner up for a while, though
I’m sorry but I do not see these two getting married. I feel like he is going to dawdle around too long and she is going to get tired of it and just end the whole thing. If he doesn’t want to get married, that is fine but I hope he would have told her from the get-go so she would not be thinking all this time that they were going to get married. Hope I am dead wrong..
why is poor gwen being dragged into this?