Sean Bean, 59, wants a fifth child with his fifth wife, 33-year-old Ashley Moore

I still sort of adore Sean Bean. I know he’s really messy, you don’t have to remind me! I think he’s crazy talented and he’s really good at what he does. But yeah, his personal life is quite chaotic. Or it used to be – for several years now, Sean has been with Ashley Moore. They got married in 2017. She is his FIFTH wife. He’s now 60 years old, and Ashley is reportedly 33 years old, although I don’t think many people believe that. Since they’ve been together, Bean hasn’t been photographed stumbling out of bars, bloody from barfights or whatever. He seems more stable, so I guess Ashley has been great for him. And now he wants to have a baby with her.
Sean Bean admits he is open to the prospect of having more children at the age of 59 after finally settling with his fifth wife, former actress Ashley Moore. The celebrated actor exchanged vows with Moore, who at 33 is 26-years his junior, in 2017 after a five-year relationship that began with ‘a chance meeting’ in his favourite North London pub. But he admits four previous marriages, from which he has fathered three daughters, has not dissuaded him from considering a fourth child, and his first with his Moore, as he enters his 60th year.
Weighing up the possibility of more children, he told The Times: ‘Possibly, yes. With Ashley, yeah. That would be nice, that.’
Bean’s relationship with his wife began unexpectedly, with the pair making an immediate connection after meeting in Belize Park bar The Cobden Arms, a stones’ throw from his former home in the affluent London suburb.
‘She was there with friends and I came in with my friend and it was just a chance meeting,’ he recalled. ‘I used to go in there now and again, but it was the first time she’d ever been in. We kind of hit it off.’
Of course they met in a pub! LOL. As for fathering another child… I think he’s too old, but whatever. He’s my problematic fave and I want good things for him. I have no idea if he’s involved in his daughters’ lives, but I would imagine he probably is around and involved (just not on a daily basis). So, a fifth wife and what will probably be a fifth daughter? Sure. God bless.
I don’t say this to offend, but that woman does not look 33, is that a typo?
I agree! She’s a pretty woman but I’d say closer to 43, right?
lol, every time I write about them people are like “gtfo, she’s not in her early 30s”
Honestly, I can’t find any outside verification of her age either way.
And people say JLO and Halle have too many marriages…
Speaking of messy bar fights, drunkenness and being a hot mess……Whatever happened to Michael Fassbender. lol
Eddard Stark can do no wrong for me… LOL.
The story reads that Sean is a father of 3 daughters. Is there another story out there of a child from another relationship outsides of his marriages?
I had my 33rd birthday yesterday and it’s the first birthday I’ve really struggled with. I feel old, not old enough to marry Sean Bean, but still old. It makes me feel a little better that people think she looks older.
Maybe it’s about dating older guy? I noticed that sometimes women in long relationship with 20/30 years older men start looking way older than their age…
