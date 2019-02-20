Nikki & Brie Bella thought they had a mini pig growing up but it was a full size pig



Nikki and Brie Bella were on Busy Tonight. I’ve honestly never watched one of their interviews before and they are so cute together. They’re twins obviously, it’s hard to tell them apart, and they complete each other’s sentences. They bonded with Busy over going to the same high school as she did in Arizona. They also told a story about owning a pig growing up which got quite big and wasn’t miniature after all. (In the photo above Brie is on the left and Nikki is on the right. In the video it’s the opposite.) Sometimes they say the same thing at the same time.

Growing up which one of you had a potbellied pig?

We both did, Chelsea. She was amazing.

Brie: She was adorable. My parents thought it was one of those little baby ones, but she was actually a full grown pig.

Nikki: Chelsea would just follow us around the house. Lay in the living room with us. She was like massive. If I had a pet pig it would put me off bacon forever

Brie: Oh I don’t eat bacon. [Nikki nods]

Nikki: We had cows. We had one, we got him as a calf two days old so Brie and I would bottle feed him every day before school and then he would follow us around our backyard like a dog. Even when he had horns and he was full on man cow he was our baby.

Brie said that she’s vegetarian now. However Nikki still eats meat. She didn’t talk about it on Busy Tonight but there’s footage of her on their show Total Bellas eating steak.

Then they showed Nikki’s photo as a child when she was a rodeo champ. She won the “mutton busting” competition for riding a wild lamb. Brie competed too and lost that one. That explains so much about their careers!

In stories about Ariana Grande’s mini pig (which Pete Davidson said she got within an afternoon of deciding she wanted one), some of you have said that teacup pigs are often underfed and can have health problems and shorter lifespans. There was a debate about whether they’re a real breed (they are!) and we even have a reader who owns a mini pig and says that they are about the size of an English bulldog. She assures us that her pig is fed according to guidelines and that they live 13-15 years.

I had a friend in high school friend who lived on a farm with a full-sized female pig with piglets. One day when I was over the pig got out and we had to go in the house because it ran buckwild in their yard. Her dad had to call a friend over to catch it! That thing was huge and scary. I’m sure it’s different with domesticated pigs, but I would not want to own a full-sized pig. I say that now and I’m not about to get one, but I would totally love a pig if it came into my life. I’ve heard that they’re really clever animals and that they’re just as smart if not smarter than dogs.

Here’s that part of their interview. The other parts are here and here. Nikki went on a date filmed for the show with Peter from The Bachelor so they talked about it. Then they did a segment with Busy coming up with an altar ego to be a wrestler.



This is a screenshot of when Nikki was describing how the pig followed them around. Brie is looking at her reminiscing you can tell.

