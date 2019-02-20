Choupette Lagerfeld ‘is coping with the loss the best she knows how to’

Yesterday was just bizarre and sad with the news of Karl Lagerfeld’s sudden departure from this world. Like many of you, one of my first thoughts was for Karl’s beloved cat Choupette Lagerfeld. Choupette came into Karl’s life seven years ago, when she was just a three-month-old kitten. Karl’s muse Baptiste Giabiconi asked Karl to look after his kitten while he was traveling. When Baptiste came back to claim his kitten, Karl told him that Choupette no longer belonged to him. Choupette was Karl’s love ever since. I think his love for this beautiful cat surprised even him – he treated her like a princess and doted on her completely. Choupette has assistants dedicated to her comfort and everything, but even then, she adored Karl. Anyway, I expressed my condolences to Choupette yesterday and I’ve never had a tweet blow up like that. Choupette even thanked me:

Merci for your condolences 😿 — Choupette Lagerfeld (@ChoupettesDiary) February 19, 2019

Obviously, Choupette wasn’t online in the hours after Karl passed. Ashley Tschudin is the woman who runs Choupette’s social media, and Ashley was the one thanking people for their condolences, and issuing statements about how Choupette is coping with her loss:

“During this time, Choupette is coping with the loss the best she knows how to, but at such a young age (and being a cat), that is challenging. Karl Lagerfeld is and will always be her ‘Daddy.’ She is choosing to put her best paw forward and hopes that her loyal fans and followers will continue with their outpouring of love to help ease the pain.”

[From People]

As a cat mom, I find it sweet. When you love cats, you do worry about them and worry about what will happen to them if something happens to you. Well, we still don’t know what exact arrangements have been made for Choupette, but most people believe that Karl made certain arrangements for Choupette’s care and well-being. Reportedly, Karl knew he was sick for several months at least, so I imagine he had the time to review and possibly change his will. The Daily Mail suggested that Choupette – and the people who care for her – will get a large chunk of his $100 million-plus fortune. Choupette has earned her own money too – she’s her own valuable brand.