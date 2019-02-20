Amy Sedaris got caught cutting the tops off carrots and putting them back

Here is Amy Sedaris looking super cute at the Writers Guild Awards. I usually like her hair short but that style is very flattering on her. I was so happy to see Amy getting some love from y’all last week. I’m a fan of both Amy and her brother David so any time you want to chat about them, I’m game. The second season of At Home with Amy Sedaris aired last night. I haven’t had a chance to watch it yet but I will. Amy is getting the full roll out for this new season which is great because I think it went largely unnoticed last season. Amy is finally getting the attention she deserves. She was the subject of The Cut’s latest How I Get It Done series. Her answers are quirky, as expected, and revolve mainly around her pet rabbit, Tina, for whom Amy used to swipe carrot tops from the grocers… until she got caught.

On managing stress:

I can get stressed out. Sometimes an easy way to manage it is to pick up a book that takes you out of everything. Or calling a family member or a friend. I’m not a big drinker. I still like weed. When I get high, I like it On chores:

I don’t have a housekeeper, so I clean my own apartment, and do my own laundry, and I always think no matter how busy I get, I always wanna make sure I can manage my home. I like being home, and I take a lot of pride in it. On treating herself, and Tina:

Julienne carrots are my extravagance. Scented candles and buying julienne carrots for Tina. I buy ‘em for her maybe once a month, and I don’t go through the whole bag. I call them “French fries,” ‘cause they’re sticks. I got caught stealing carrot tops, because I’ve seen people just discard them. So I take ‘em ‘cause they’re free, and that’s what Tina likes. I just take the tops off, put the carrots back. And so I got caught doing that. I didn’t think I was doing anything bad, I’ve been doing it for years! But this one lady who works at the grocery store said you can’t do that. On her nighttime routine:

At 5 o’clock, I always prepare for night. My shades go down, I have a night-light in the bedroom for Tina, and then I get my scented candles out, and I prepare for evening. I cook every night for myself. I like to make things that involve just one pot, you know what I mean. This week I made chicken and rice. Gotta get Tina’s salad down and then you gotta blow all the candles out. One thing I’m obsessed with that I’ve done since I was little is I say my prayers, and that takes a long time. I gotta go through everybody I saw that day, I have to go through all the dead people, I have to go through the dead pets that I’m talking to. I go through everyone in my family, certain friends. I’ll light a candle for them, and I do it every single night. And some nights if I’m really tired, I might pick one person. Like it might be my dad, who’s 95, and be like “okay, that’s for dad tonight.” On sleep:

Sometimes I go to bed at 3 in the morning, sometimes 2, sometimes midnight. Last night I was in bed at 10. I don’t have consistent hours. But Tina will get me up, ‘cause she wants that banana. So no matter what, I’ll feel a whisker on my face, like ’come on, really?’

Oh to have been a fly on the wall with Amy cutting carrot tops off. Did she whip out her Swiss Army knife to lob them off? Then what, shoved them in her purse and finished her shopping with carrot greens sticking out? I mean, I get her point, that most people do throw the tops away but yeah, I wouldn’t buy carrots with the tops cut off. Also, carrots regrow very easily so we usually plant our carrot tops. Which brings me to my own Hecate tip: naughty doggos also love those carrot tops and will dig them up as soon as you plant them to play toss with them around the yard.

I’m intrigued by her nighttime routine. She begins at 5pm but then doesn’t go to sleep until 2 or 3? I want to know what she does with all those hours outside of dinner. I’ll bet there’s a bath in there and probably a nice, long, de-stressing book read. I’m getting serious night routine envy. I have a routine but the whole thing is set up so I can fall into bed at 9 and pray the kids fall asleep soon after. Amy also said she gets her wellness advice from Justin Theroux, who is a good friend of hers. He advised her to have a lemon every morning so she juices it and drinks it in some form. Amy doesn’t explain why Justin says to drink a lemon but there’s something so very Justin Theroux-y to the suggestion to “have a lemon every morning,” isn’t there?