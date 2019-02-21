Sexist trolls are flooding Rotten Tomatoes to complain about ‘Captain Marvel’

Sometimes I really do weep about the stupidity of fanboys. To care so deeply about something so profoundly unimportant just seems like such a waste of time, brain-space and energy. Last year, DC Comics fanboys decided to attack Black Panther relentlessly because… the film was super-popular and the critics loved it. Remember that? The trolls got racist about Black Panther as some kind of payback for what they felt was RT’s hatred of Warner Bros/DC movies. Now many of those same trolls are taking issue with Captain Marvel. How dare Marvel make a movie with a female superhero? How dare Brie Larson publicly talk about inclusion and wanting to be interviewed by people other than white dudes? Those trolls have flooded Rotten Tomatoes again.

With weeks until its official release—and before early screenings for critics—sexist trolls are already flooding Captain Marvel’s Rotten Tomatoes page with negative reviews. “Larson has made it clear…men need not attend this movie,” writes one. “Larson’s sexist and racist attitudes don’t want me to spend money on this anyway, so here you go, Ms. Larson,” says another. Scrolling through the six pages of reviews shows this to be a similar theme—misogynist men angry to see a female superhero with her own movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, this is nothing new for high-profile movies that boast a lead actor who is not a white male. Trolls attacked Black Panther before and after its release. The same thing happened to Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi—two movies that had better representation in its main cast. In fact, one fan review of Captain Marvel writes, “Oh boy first off this will be worst than the last jedi im calling it now critcs will love it audience hate it.” This is a disturbing trend, but one that still hasn’t had any real impact on the films themselves. Despite the vocal hatred from racist trolls, Black Panther remained the highest grossing film of 2018 and The Last Jedi the top spot for 2017. Black Panther is also nominated for Best Picture at the upcoming Academy Awards. And so the question this latest incident involving Captain Marvel prompts is when will sites like IMDB and Rotten Tomatoes monitor their review sections for quality, filtering out racist, sexist attacks from legitimate reviews?

Esquire points out that similar campaigns were waged against Black Panther and The Last Jedi, and the comparison is there, completely – the idea that these same terrible snowflakes are all triggered when white men are the center of every single thing. That’s definitely a big part of it. But as I maintained during the Black Panther controversy last year, I do think there’s a very specific sub-category of racist/sexist trolls who align with DC Comics, and who decide to enact “payback” on Marvel films. As for why Rotten Tomatoes doesn’t take care of it and patrol their own site… well, Warner Bros (home to DC films) owns a stake in Fandango, and Fandango is Rotten Tomatoes’ parent company. So… yeah, shady corporate interests are at work here too.