Travel products to make your vacation streamlined with less hassle



In our last Amazon products post, about stuff we don’t know we want until we realize it exists, I mentioned that my mom buys me inventive presents. Until hnmmom commented that we should do a post with travel items (thank you!), I forgot that she has gotten me several travel products too! She knows I travel overseas a lot so she’s bought me travel cubes, toiletry storage, and a travel pillow which I mentioned. The travel cubes I admittedly haven’t used. It just seems like too much trouble and honestly I put my underwear and socks in plastic grocery bags.

Before we get into this I want to mention my number one travel tip and it’s very simple: always keep your passport and boarding passes in the same place, every time you travel. I have a computer bag for my laptop that I’ve owned for many years, through a few different laptops. (This isn’t the same one but would be a nice choice.) It has a zipper pocket on the front and that’s where I keep my documents. There’s never that panic moment where I wonder if I’ve forgotten them. As for everything else, I do overpack. I love fashion and I like to have outfit changes and options. I also like all my makeup, haircare and skincare products with me but I get trial versions and put them in little bottles. (I get mine from the dollar store, but there are fancy spill proof silicone ones to.) Traveling helps you evaluate what you need and use every day. With the right system and products, you can have everything you need accessible and organized. Here are some of the best travel products I found on Amazon.

Travel Cubes at under $25 with over 1,000 five star reviews



People love this set of 7 colorful structured travel cubes, and say they’re “lightweight but strong,” that they “keep everything organized” in your bag and that the different sizes make it easy to separate items. Buyers are also thrilled that they include 2 clear toiletry bags, which are TSA approved, and a shoe bag. They also come in six different colors. Maybe I do need some travel cubes.

Shoe bags that will make you wonder why you didn’t get them sooner



These shoe bags are just 4 for $12 with a 4.8 star rating and almost 1,800 reviews! People call them “excellent,” “roomy” and “well made” and write that they’re “lightweight,” “durable” and even “waterproof.” They also say they’re great for travel and are strong enough you don’t have to worry about piercing them with heels. Plus they’re big enough to accommodate larger-sized shoes. They come in zipper and drawstring options too.

An electronics organizer for your phone, games and cords



I got my son’s dad a product similar to this for Christmas one year. It’s great for traveling and he also uses it to store cords and chargers year round. This universal cable organizer can store a phone, camera, and other small electronics in their own little area while keeping cables separate and tangle free. Reviewers praise how much stuff it fits and says it stays slim and easy to pack even when full. There are so many user photos of these jam packed with devices.

A makeup case with adjustable compartments and room for brushes



Last week we featured a makeup bag which smartly opens flat to let you find everything quickly. Honestly that would not fit 1/4 of my crap and I’d have to pare down significantly for that. This bag just stores it all separately, you can adjust the compartments to fit everything and there’s a covered section at the top for your brushes. I currently keep all my travel makeup in separate smaller cosmetic bags by use (eyes, lips, face) and those go in a bigger bag with additional products. This would eliminate the need for all that and now I want it very much. Reviewers have lots of photos showing how useful it is and how much it holds. They write that it’s “sturdy, protects all your products” and even stays clean “unlike all my other previous makeup bags.”

A hanging toiletry bag that’s the number one best seller



I’ve owned several variations of this toiletry bag, but they never quite cut it. Reviewers say this one delivers. This comes in 13 different color and print options, it has a hanger for easy storage, and there are several waterproof compartments for your products. Owners say that it fits more than you think but is compact and that the material is waterproof and smudgeproof. They also call it durable and the perfect size for trips of a week or two. One woman calls it her “travel travel” affectionately because of the label and the fact that she finds it indispensable.

A waterproof backpack that folds into the size of a pouch



This backpack is perfect for traveling as it is lightweight and folds into a pouch but can expand to hold so many items. Reviewers write that they “ended up using it everyday” on trips and say it’s sturdy, useful and they want it in more colors, of which there are ten. It also has side pockets for holding a water bottle or snacks. It has the added benefit of being a bright color and helping increase visibility.

Space saver bags you don’t need to use a vacuum for



I have those vacuum bags for storing sweaters and they can be inconvenient, but these just work by rolling them. Apparently there’s a trick to it but once you learn it they’re easy to use. People say they work so well you can fit a ton of clothes into a carry on. They write that they’re “amazed at how much space it saves” and that they’re “easy to use” and are great for overpackers.” A lot of people just use them at home for storing winter clothing, blankets and accessories.

A jewelry case with compartments that expand



I keep my travel jewelry in a little soft bag and often forget it. When I remember to bring it I have trouble finding specific pieces. This jewelry case, only the gray one above, comes with separate structured compartments that expand and roll into a little cylinder. You could keep your most-loved pieces in it and it would look great on a dresser all year round. The other versions, pink, blue, and white, are designed like the photo below and have a little bag inside that separates from the unit. That’s also very cute but make sure that it’s the version you’d like.

A memory foam neck pillow you’ll want to use when you’re home



I joke about travel pillows, my mom got me this one which is also very well reviewed. I’m a napper, I keep a bucky in my car and at my boyfriend’s house and I highly recommend them. I also always have an eye mask and ear plugs in my purse. This memory foam travel pillow comes with earplugs, an eye mask and its own pouch. People call it “so comfy,” say it helps you fall asleep, and that it’s “very supportive and truly holds it shape.” Unlike inflatable pillows it is bulky, however the pouch and strap make it easy to attach to the outside of a backpack or carry on.

Thanks for reading and commenting on our affiliate post! Also thanks again hnmmom for the suggestion.