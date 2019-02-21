Gwyneth Paltrow countersues the peasant she’s accused of crashing into while skiing

Several weeks ago, Gwyneth Paltrow was sued by a Utah doctor who claimed that in 2016, Gwyneth crashed into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley Resort. Terry Sanderson described the incident as a “hit-and-run ski crash” where Gwyneth “skied out of control and hit” him in the back, and she “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.” Sanderson also accused Gwyneth of using her connections at the ski resort to have them file a false report about the crash, where the report was like “Gwyneth did nothing wrong.” Sanderson claims he was seriously injured with broken bones and a head injury because of what happened. The idea that Gwyneth would ski recklessly, crash into someone and then smugly and wordlessly look down her nose at an injured peasant felt… on-brand for Gwyneth. Also on-brand-for Gwyneth? Countersuing the peasant she allegedly crashed into.
Gwyneth Paltrow said Wednesday in a court filing that a man who accused her in a lawsuit of crashing into him at a Utah ski resort was actually the culprit in the collision and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth. Paltrow was skiing with her children and friends in 2016 during a family vacation on a beginner run named “Bandana” at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, when Terry Sanderson smashed into her from behind and delivered a full “body blow,’ the actress’ attorney alleged in a counter claim filed in court. Paltrow said she was shaken by the collision and quit skiing for the day.
She said Sanderson apologized to her and said he was fine, her response to Sanderson’s lawsuit said. Paltrow had previously denied blame for the crash in a statement but had not yet offered a full version of the events.
“She did not knock him down,” Paltrow’s court filing said. “He knocked her down. He was not knocked out.”
Paltrow, known for her roles in “Shakespeare in Love” and the “Iron Man” movies and her lifestyle company named goop, said her injuries were minor and that she is seeking “symbolic damages” of $1 plus costs for her lawyers’ fees from Sanderson for defending herself against what she called a “meritless claim.’
So, it’s basically he said-she said, only Gwyneth has the accident report to back up her side… maybe? I don’t know – the initial Sanderson lawsuit made it sound like the ski resort’s on-site people did a cover-up job on the accident and made it sound like NOTHING happened. But now Gwyneth is saying something did happen, and it just wasn’t her fault because he crashed into her, not vice versa. I wonder… do you think this will turn into a bigger something? It feels like it could.
Also: Gwyneth just can’t help being haughty. Check out her reply on a post about all of this week’s Kardashian drama.
But he is claiming he has a witness to his account… and the two accounts are radically different. The resort will have to be dragged fully into this also as someone there is lying and if they’re lying for her then that’s a giant black mark.
Why on Earth would she bother to respond to the tweet about the Jordyn/Kardash drama? Of course she knows who they are. She reminds me of a colleague I once had who would deliberately bring up conversations she supposedly overheard about a current or popular TV show, only so that she could say “Sometimes I just feel so out of the loop! I just can’t participate in these everyday conversations! But if someone wants to talk about 19thc. British poetry, I’m your girl!”
Ummm. Ok. We get it. You’re cultured and smart, unlike the peasants who watch TV.
It’s like Goopy doesn’t understand that you can enjoy BOTH the opera AND celebrity gossip. Or like to read early 20th c. socialist philosophers AND murder mystery novels.
I don’t think it’s really her. She’s getting more and more popular on IG with her comments in response to posts and memes. I think it’s an assistant trying to help her image.
I actually have NO idea who any of these people are…except for the Kardashians. She seems up her own butt enough to be disconnected from pop culture/her own industry unless it benefits her in some way.
God, I hate this type of person.
I’m dying at her response to the Kardashian drama. So high-handed. And requesting some peasant or other to “explain” it to her.
He’s reportedly suing her for 3 million dollars. How hard of a blow was it that he was THAT injured and she wasn’t? I don’t get the logistics of that. She is suing him as well, but for ONE dollar. Hey a lot of people don’t know who Jordyn Woods or Tristan Thompson is. That’s not that hard to believe. If she said she didn’t know who Kim or Khloe was, then I’d have doubts.
I believe her. I’m sure she’s an amazing skier like she is amazing at everything else. Haha
Meh, gut feeling is he’s lying and in it for the money. A beginner run? And she’s an experienced skier out skiing with her kids? Can’t envision her careening out of control on a green or blue so that she runs into some guy and causes extensive injuries.
If his injuries were that great, hers would have been too. No way with that kind of “force” is she going to walk away fine and he’s supposedly very injured he needs 3 million dollars.
*sigh* I love me some goop. She never pretends to be anything other than who she is. She was born into a certain lifestyle, I’m not sure why people would expect her to know how the other 99% live. And as a celeb, I’d have to say it would be extremely tiring of having to defend one’s self, and I’d prob counter sue for $1 as well.
I am loving older Gwen. Oblivious, self aggrandizing, thinking up a new treatment for your vag with every GOOP season. Posts about her are always going to be hilarious because she’s so ridiculous. I love her confidence in her ridiculousness. She’s happy to be the person we all love to hate!
Who knows what happened on the ski slope? I could totally see her running down the guy on a drive-by ski hit on purpose because he rolled his eyes at her for talking too loud in the chalet.
Stupid lawsuit.
Accidents happen so he should woman up and move on