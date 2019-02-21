Gwyneth Paltrow countersues the peasant she’s accused of crashing into while skiing

Several weeks ago, Gwyneth Paltrow was sued by a Utah doctor who claimed that in 2016, Gwyneth crashed into him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley Resort. Terry Sanderson described the incident as a “hit-and-run ski crash” where Gwyneth “skied out of control and hit” him in the back, and she “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.” Sanderson also accused Gwyneth of using her connections at the ski resort to have them file a false report about the crash, where the report was like “Gwyneth did nothing wrong.” Sanderson claims he was seriously injured with broken bones and a head injury because of what happened. The idea that Gwyneth would ski recklessly, crash into someone and then smugly and wordlessly look down her nose at an injured peasant felt… on-brand for Gwyneth. Also on-brand-for Gwyneth? Countersuing the peasant she allegedly crashed into.

Gwyneth Paltrow said Wednesday in a court filing that a man who accused her in a lawsuit of crashing into him at a Utah ski resort was actually the culprit in the collision and is trying to exploit her celebrity and wealth. Paltrow was skiing with her children and friends in 2016 during a family vacation on a beginner run named “Bandana” at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah, when Terry Sanderson smashed into her from behind and delivered a full “body blow,’ the actress’ attorney alleged in a counter claim filed in court. Paltrow said she was shaken by the collision and quit skiing for the day. She said Sanderson apologized to her and said he was fine, her response to Sanderson’s lawsuit said. Paltrow had previously denied blame for the crash in a statement but had not yet offered a full version of the events. “She did not knock him down,” Paltrow’s court filing said. “He knocked her down. He was not knocked out.” Paltrow, known for her roles in “Shakespeare in Love” and the “Iron Man” movies and her lifestyle company named goop, said her injuries were minor and that she is seeking “symbolic damages” of $1 plus costs for her lawyers’ fees from Sanderson for defending herself against what she called a “meritless claim.’

So, it’s basically he said-she said, only Gwyneth has the accident report to back up her side… maybe? I don’t know – the initial Sanderson lawsuit made it sound like the ski resort’s on-site people did a cover-up job on the accident and made it sound like NOTHING happened. But now Gwyneth is saying something did happen, and it just wasn’t her fault because he crashed into her, not vice versa. I wonder… do you think this will turn into a bigger something? It feels like it could.

