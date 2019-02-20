“John Wayne stays cancelled, forty years after his death” links

Embed from Getty Images

In case you were wondering why “John Wayne” was trending on Twitter for like 24 hours, it’s because someone unearthed a terrible, racist, homophobic interview he did with Playboy in 1971. The quotes are terrible, but also… they’re not new? [Pajiba]

Here’s the trailer for the Leaving Neverland documentary. [Dlisted]

Armie Hammer is not going to be the next Batman… yet. [LaineyGossip]

Everyone looked kind of awful at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]

Martina Navratilova is getting slammed for her comments on trans athletes. [Towleroad]

STFU Kellyanne Conway. [Jezebel]

Lisa Vanderpump is calling out bad dog parents. [Reality Tea]

Here’s the trailer for Benjamin. [OMG Blog]

A happy story from My 600 Lb Life. [Starcasm]

Hearing reports that John Wayne, who has been dead for 40 years, is cancelled — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 19, 2019