“John Wayne stays cancelled, forty years after his death” links
  • February 20, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

In case you were wondering why “John Wayne” was trending on Twitter for like 24 hours, it’s because someone unearthed a terrible, racist, homophobic interview he did with Playboy in 1971. The quotes are terrible, but also… they’re not new? [Pajiba]
Here’s the trailer for the Leaving Neverland documentary. [Dlisted]
Armie Hammer is not going to be the next Batman… yet. [LaineyGossip]
Everyone looked kind of awful at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
Martina Navratilova is getting slammed for her comments on trans athletes. [Towleroad]
STFU Kellyanne Conway. [Jezebel]
Lisa Vanderpump is calling out bad dog parents. [Reality Tea]
Here’s the trailer for Benjamin. [OMG Blog]
A happy story from My 600 Lb Life. [Starcasm]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to ““John Wayne stays cancelled, forty years after his death” links”

  1. Kco says:
    February 20, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Over the past 10 years, every time I’ve had to book a flight, and I look at options for where to fly out of, I shake my head at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport. Im reminded of this interview everytime I fly.

    Reply
    • wildflower says:
      February 20, 2019 at 12:46 pm

      I actually had no idea about him, honestly, but am glad to be educated. I haven’t had much exposure to John Wayne, just know who he is, but wow, is this bad. What an awful person he was. Ugh. I wonder if he got backlash at the time for his views, or was it acceptable? Off to Google…

      Reply
  2. Nev says:
    February 20, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    regarding john wayne; NEWSFLASH

    Reply
  3. Steff says:
    February 20, 2019 at 12:45 pm

    Oh yeah… back in the day, you could be a piece of flaming dog s*** and no one would call you out because it’s the 70s.

    Reply
    • me says:
      February 20, 2019 at 1:35 pm

      And because there was no internet or twitter for people to collectively call you out. The fact Playboy mag published that awful interview is alarming.

      Reply
  4. minx says:
    February 20, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    I never thought Wayne was liberal, but yeesh. What a pig.

    Reply
  5. Littlefishmom says:
    February 20, 2019 at 12:59 pm

    F*ck John Wayne. An American embarrassment.

    Reply
  6. klutzy_girl says:
    February 20, 2019 at 1:06 pm

    The comments were extremely disgusting but why exactly were people going after someone who’s been dead for forty years and said this nearly fifty years ago? I’m still confused.

    Reply
  7. Feedmechips says:
    February 20, 2019 at 1:27 pm

    Enty has written a million blinds over the years about John Wayne being a pedo. This guy always sucked–those quotes are only the tip of the iceberg.

    Reply
  8. JRenee says:
    February 20, 2019 at 1:46 pm

    No surprises here..

    Reply
  9. phlyfiremama says:
    February 20, 2019 at 1:47 pm

    He was a total douchebag, and an awful and abusive human being. He was only popular because of his PORTRAYALS of brave & “noble” men, in real life he was the opposite.

    Reply
  10. Veronica S. says:
    February 20, 2019 at 1:53 pm

    LOL, there have been plenty of thinkpieces about how awful a person John Wayne was. This article doesn’t at all shock me considering everything we’ve heard before. He hit all the buttons for worst of white American white men had to offer back then – he just benefited immensely from dying before the age of mass media. Had his movies lasted in popularity beyond the time period beyond the mid-century, this would’ve been bigger news much earlier.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment