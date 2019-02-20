“John Wayne stays cancelled, forty years after his death” links

In case you were wondering why “John Wayne” was trending on Twitter for like 24 hours, it’s because someone unearthed a terrible, racist, homophobic interview he did with Playboy in 1971. The quotes are terrible, but also… they’re not new? [Pajiba]
Here’s the trailer for the Leaving Neverland documentary. [Dlisted]
Armie Hammer is not going to be the next Batman… yet. [LaineyGossip]
Everyone looked kind of awful at the Hollywood Beauty Awards. [Go Fug Yourself]
Martina Navratilova is getting slammed for her comments on trans athletes. [Towleroad]
STFU Kellyanne Conway. [Jezebel]
Lisa Vanderpump is calling out bad dog parents. [Reality Tea]
Here’s the trailer for Benjamin. [OMG Blog]
A happy story from My 600 Lb Life. [Starcasm]
Hearing reports that John Wayne, who has been dead for 40 years, is cancelled
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) February 19, 2019
*quietly removes John Wayne/Ocasio-Cortez 2020 bumper sticker*
— Louis Karmstrong (@IanKarmel) February 19, 2019
Over the past 10 years, every time I’ve had to book a flight, and I look at options for where to fly out of, I shake my head at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport. Im reminded of this interview everytime I fly.
I actually had no idea about him, honestly, but am glad to be educated. I haven’t had much exposure to John Wayne, just know who he is, but wow, is this bad. What an awful person he was. Ugh. I wonder if he got backlash at the time for his views, or was it acceptable? Off to Google…
regarding john wayne; NEWSFLASH
Oh yeah… back in the day, you could be a piece of flaming dog s*** and no one would call you out because it’s the 70s.
And because there was no internet or twitter for people to collectively call you out. The fact Playboy mag published that awful interview is alarming.
I never thought Wayne was liberal, but yeesh. What a pig.
F*ck John Wayne. An American embarrassment.
The comments were extremely disgusting but why exactly were people going after someone who’s been dead for forty years and said this nearly fifty years ago? I’m still confused.
Enty has written a million blinds over the years about John Wayne being a pedo. This guy always sucked–those quotes are only the tip of the iceberg.
No surprises here..
He was a total douchebag, and an awful and abusive human being. He was only popular because of his PORTRAYALS of brave & “noble” men, in real life he was the opposite.
LOL, there have been plenty of thinkpieces about how awful a person John Wayne was. This article doesn’t at all shock me considering everything we’ve heard before. He hit all the buttons for worst of white American white men had to offer back then – he just benefited immensely from dying before the age of mass media. Had his movies lasted in popularity beyond the time period beyond the mid-century, this would’ve been bigger news much earlier.