Duchess Meghan stepped out in Courrèges for her New York baby shower

Since I’m making the effort to ignore the British tabloids now that our “American princess” is on American soil, I really don’t know how the British media are handling the Duchess of Sussex’s trip to New York. My guess is “not well.” Meghan reportedly flew out of London last Friday, and she’s been spending all weekend and into this week with her girlfriends. On Tuesday, her friends threw her a big baby shower at The Mark.
Meghan got pap’d like crazy going into the baby shower and coming out. It wasn’t the first time she was photographed on this trip, but these were the clearest photos and she wasn’t hiding. I feel like the paparazzi really did just know where to go and where to position themselves. And that’s fine? She’s not hiding. She’s not doing anything shameful. Guests at the baby shower reportedly included Abigail Spencer (from Suits), Jessica Mulroney, maybe Mischa Nonoo. There were reports that Serena Williams would attend, and I doubted those reports, but Meghan stepped out with Serena later on Tuesday, so probably.
For this photographer-friendly outing, Meghan looked super-cute in a business-casual sort of way. She wore Hatch Maternity jeans, a vintage coat by Courrèges, and Carolina Herrera heels and tote. I actually love the vintage coat, it looks very “Meghan” and classic. Meghan looked great, and the time in America seems to have really agreed with her. Just wait until she pops that baby out and takes on ten new international charities and she travels to New York with regularity.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
This is all so tacky.
@Sarah..do you mean the attention-seeking you are doing here is tacky…?
Because all I see is a glowing pregnant woman enjoying an evening out. And the baby shower is a lovely bonding ritual for many women.
@FredsMother…she probably has a problem with baby showers, which I just learned today are considered “tacky” by British people, even though, apparently, women in Britain are starting to have them….
Why? Famous people have showers that are put into magazines? She’s visiting with friends. How can that be tacky? It’s not really her fault that people want to know what she’s doing. Is she supposed to go into hiding?
Just because it’s tacky in the UK doesn’t mean it’s tacky everywhere. It’s very common in America and other parts of the world, at least for firstborns, and she is American after all.
Yes, a gathering of good friends on home turf after months of constant abuse, supporting a dear friend through a major, life-changing milestone…so tacky.
She looks good and in her element here. Love the coat, love the little smile! She looks good here, welcome back to the States Meg!
New York City is not the place a person that is seeking privacy goes to. She stayed at a fancy hotel in the middle of town, why not hire a private property or stay with one of her rich & powerful friends? Press barriers were put up outside her hotel to allow photographers access to take snaps of her exiting the hotel with sunglasses on whilst smiling. How very Hollywood! Make no mistake this NYC trip was a carefully planned publicity stunt. If you don’t think so, a friend of Meghan’s spoke to the journalist Omid Scobie & provided him with personal information about the trip including a 2nd baby shower being planned in the UK. Omid has a source within the Meghan camp & he seems to get a lot of personal scoops.
Given the fact that she’s news and paparazzi is going to be stalking her family for the rest of her life, it’s no surprise that she and her husband would be strategic about doing what they can to control the narrative. No shade for Family Sussex on this front.
Why should she hide and stay at dodgy hidden hotels to please her critics, the jealous shrews, racists and Internet weirdos?
Her life must be lived in secret so as not to upset a few nutcases? Plenty people enjoyed a glimpse at her. This type of publicity helps her charity work too. High profile brings donations.
A celebrity doing the same thing would be accused of being on a pap stroll. I don’t begrudge her that, the royals all live off publicity, but it’s ridiculous to pretend she’s there just minding her own business and the paps happened to find her.
Genuine question. Are the critics starting from the assumption that she should hide from the press as much as possible when she’s not working?
All the royals try to manage their public image. The senior royals get press attention no matter what so they try to control the stories. Meghan seem to be making a statement that she’s not going to hide away and is that automatically a bad thing?
@Nic919 said yesterday that Omid Scobie has said that he was aware she was in NYC (so presumably he does have a source) but was going to hold off on the story until she was back in London, but then Page 6 released the info, and that was when the hotel had to set up barriers etc.
that makes sense to me. Omid was given some insider information and in return, he was going to wait to publish that information until after she had left, but once the news leaked then he lost his scoop.
FWIW We (Brits) judge anyone who has a baby shower – it’s not really a British thing, or the done thing, and considered ‘gauche’. a Bit like black friday – one of those American imports that we publicly side-eye, while secretly buying shit on the Amazon black friday sale.
It’s why it made sense to me she had it at home in the states, where presumably it’s a normal rite of passage she can enjoy with her friends.
I (British and living in Britain) get invited to lots now and still find it a bit strange. Especially because traditionally you don’t buy stuff for babies until they’re safely delivered here.
Very true!
well, oh well, she’s from the US and literally (almost literally) every mother in the us (esp her age) has had at least one baby shower. We don’t do boxing day or bank holidays (whatever the hell those are) and we don’t judge you all. What’s wrong with having a celebration for a new baby? (I will say, actually, that I think some religions don’t do showers because it’s bad luck, which I can get down with–you didn’t mention that as a reason).
Edited to add–Ok, Lumbina mentioned that as a reason above and like I said, I can understand that.
Also, what if her friends threw it for her? So she should be like, “The people in my new home think this is tacky so I have to say no”? That’s not cool
@Manda, Oh, I’m not suggesting she shouldn’t have had one, she should do whatever the F she wants to do.
I’m just saying that I can understand why many British people (who by the way pay for much of her lifestyle with our taxes – including the security team that is no doubt watching out for her during this trip, that’s why you can’t compare ‘our’ national opinion with yours on boxing day) find it a bit odd/low end, and why many people who LIKE her, and aren’t horrible racist dbag Sun readers, will also find this a bit odd.
Take it as adding a tiny bit of context to some (certainly not all) of the commentary from, I suppose. Lucy down the street would get the same side-eye for having a baby shower, I think.
p.s bank holiday is british speak for public holiday. lol.
I’m digging the sunglasses. And I know she’s super used to walking in heels, but her legs look SO tiny compared to the baby belly and it makes me nervous haha. I do like the shoes as well – in general I really like most of her accessories.
I have sunglasses that look just like those. I love them, she looks great in them with her little pixie nose!
@Erinn
In the next couple of weeks it’s going to look scarier, two tiny legs carry that big bump.
She is such a fast walker.
I like this outfit way more than anything she has worn in a while.
The optics of this are not good. Really questioning her (lack of) judgment. I’m a big Meghan fan!
The optics aren’t good? Lack of judgement? What are you even talking about?
I also think it’s a misstep.
The lady on the right in the first photo? Yeah, I want her boots. The Duchess looks fine to me. I like that all-dark clothing look. She’s young and lovely, so, to me, she’s going to look good in whatever she wears. As long as she’s comfy, that’s what matters.
Nice to see Meghan was able to have a little fun with her friends before the baby comes.
Also, Abigail has known Meghan from before Suits, her words.
She looks great style-wise, like she used to look pre-wedding…I’ve liked her since Suits, but I find pap-strolls generally pretty tacky…
So sorry, NYC did not build a special tunnel for Meghan to get around in, so she would not offend folks by just living her got damn life.
The early comments on this post make me wonder if Celebitchy is on Samantha Markle’s radar. God forbid Meghan retains any hint of her former life and friends, and live life like it’s 2019.
I’ve been noticing some strange comments on posts lately, really critical about black history month, and Megan of course. I’m thinking its trolls, they will write a couple different comments and than not reply after. Pretty sure it’s trolls
I’m convinced that I’ve seen her (deranged) comments here.
Glad to know it’s not just me getting that impression!
This site is pretty well known for doing a lot of positive stories about Megan, I’m willing to bet her witch of a half sister is here somewhere. Where are you, Samantha?
The tabloids are covering it (the other papers dont care).
The DM is shading her for pap walking (headline, ‘Where is she going??’ accompanied with a timeline of her entering and exiting and entering the hotel in quick succession).
Copy and pasted from the other post on Meghan.
I read a good theory on Twitter that it was her team which planned the photo-ops. The idea is, if she does a photo-op then the paparazzi should then leave her alone.
It a practise most royal does. For example, say Kate & Will are on holiday with the kids, they do a quick photo op – then they should then be left alone for the remainder of their holiday?
Does that make sense? Charles has been doing it for years.
Here a tweet to say what I mean: https://twitter.com/World_Royalty/status/1097997591374163970
I also did read that Meghan and her friend were in a restaurant and they had to change twice as she was easily visible for people taking photos.
I like how she wears a monochromatic outfit and then perks it up with accessories (much like her white calvin klein look from last week, with the olive accessories.) She looks great here – very chic but relatively laid back.
I think she went to NYC, spent a few days with friends, then once it got out that she was there, staged these pics. The ones the DM had yesterday definitely did not look staged, and these do. and I’m okay with that – if she is going to get papped, might as well try to control it.
I also think there is a large element here of “eff you” to the British tabloids. She’s out and about with friends, looking fabulous and having a great time.
I find it amusing that when Kate is photographed getting off a train, or at the grocery store, or in the park with her children, she’s “setting up a pap stroll” and desperate for attention. And when Meghan literally sets up a pap stroll, it’s perfectly fine and what she should be doing. Hmm.
Well, these pictures are definitely a pap stroll, lol. But I don’t mind if the royals try to take control of their image at times. And I am bothered a lot less by this than the staged grocery shopping or whatever, because this is just such an obvious thing, you know? Meghan isn’t really trying to be subtle here.
She looks great and I hope she had a good time. The royals in the 90′s were the epitome of tacky.
In the Fail Jr and Sam, Thing 1 and Thing 2, are taking turn stating Meghan is wrong and they are not the bad guys and oh yeah contact Dad. Dad released Meghan’s letter; you really think he won’t sell a taped phone conversation or meeting? The money must be running out because Sam is invoking their deceased grandmother to bring the family together (read start paying our bills and give us a lush lifestyle).
LOL, Meghan cracks me up, last week they were crowing, saying she heard complaints about her belly hugging and stopped, little did they know, she was going to bring her belly hugging to the big Apple.
Well it was just what she needed, friends and relaxation.
The British media claimed the five sources that spoke to People magazine did not exist, but look who is in Manhattan the five sources, even her friend Marcus Anderson, looking please as punch.
I think once the media realized Meghan was in NY three days after she arrived her security had a responsibility to notify her hotel and any places she planned to visit about potential media presence. Once the paps know where a celeb is staying they camp out and follow them.
I keep seeing people allude to Meghan “finally” getting attention and glamour she wants. Why do people think Meghan is only now getting a taste of the glamourous life? She was heavily papped during her time on Suits if all the old candid photos I’ve seen are any indications. She was an exclusive Soho
house member. She travelled worldwide to exotic locations. Photo shoots, magazine spreads, designer clothes and red carpets are all things she’s experienced before she met Harry and ironically she can’t do most of those things anymore.
While her profile has been elevated since her marriage she is not a stranger to the glamourous life.
Love her, the look, the event, the Mark. Love it all. She looks happy and beautiful. Haters gonna hate.
It was from Diana days that I didn’t see so much attention to a member of the Royal Family. It’s probably because she has charisma, personality and a star quality. These things either you have or don’t have.
Go on Duchess!!!!’
I think the British tabs had better relish this glimpse of Meghan. Once she and Harry move to the privacy of Frogmore the media will be thirsting for any tidbit they can get without all their “palaces sources”.