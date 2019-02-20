Kylie Jenner is really broken up about Jordyn Woods & Tristan Thompson’s hookup

As we discussed earlier, Khloe Kardashian finally did the thing. She finally dumped Tristan Thompson, who repeatedly cheated on her with multiple women. You would have thought that “cheating on Khloe during her pregnancy” would have been the dealbreaker, but no. They stayed together through that. The dealbreaker was Tristan fooling around with Jordyn Woods, who is Kylie Jenner’s longtime best friend. Jordyn has known the Kardashian-Jenners for years and years. Jordyn is involved with all of Kylie’s stuff, from her business to her social media to just being a general sounding board. So have all the Kardashian-Jenners canceled Jordyn? I don’t know. But E! News says that the family is really torn up about how everything went down.
Kylie Jenner is reeling over the realization that best friend Jordyn Woods betrayed her friendship by hooking up with Khloe Kardashian’s former beau, Tristan Thompson. This is perhaps most surprising to the Kardashian family, who have been close friends with the aspiring model for much of her life. However, this scandal marks the end of a friendship that spans well over a decade. A source tells E! News, “The whole family is writing Jordyn off.”
Cutting ties with the 21-year-old is going to be hardest for Kylie, who, according to a source, “was in denial for days.” The makeup mogul “is very torn on how to handle the situation,” and for good reason. Kylie fondly refers to Woods as Auntie Jordyn and reportedly lets her friend live in in her guest house.
Similarly, Khloe is in utter “disbelief” over the sordid situation. “Khloe is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her,” the source explains. “She can’t believe it.” According to the insider, Khloe learned about Tristan’s tryst with the 21-year-old through a mutual friend on Monday. She then confronted the athlete about the rumors, which a second source says Tristan “tried to deny.” Khloe wasn’t hearing it though. “She heard it from multiple people and doesn’t believe him for a second,” the second source adds.
“She is angry more than she is sad. And she’s shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can’t fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this,” the second source explains. “Khloe is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.”
As for the night of the betrayal, the first source shares that Tristan and Jordyn were spotted looking too close for comfort when they went with a “group with mutual friends” to see rapper Drake and his crew. While mingling with their friends, the source says, “Tristan and Jordyn were definitely hanging close to one another and were being very flirty. Tristan had his arms around her at one point,” the insider adds. As the night went on, the source says, “Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her.”
Things quickly escalated between the two A-listers when Tristan invited their friends and Jordyn back to his place for a “secretive” after party. “Jordyn stayed at Tristan’s house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy,” the source shares. “They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it… You could tell they were into each other,” the insider describes.
Jordyn was living in Kylie’s guest house?!?! OH NO. What was Jordyn thinking? Honestly… I sort of understand what Jordyn was thinking. She’s had a front-row seat to witness Khloe and Tristan’s dysfunctional relationship. Jordyn probably thought “what will it hurt, they’re barely even together at this point.” The false note here is the timeline, and Khloe suddenly being all enraged that her known-cheater boyfriend cheated again after they were halfway broken up anyway. This is something I’ve been debating with some people: I understand why Khloe and the rest of the family have canceled Jordyn, but do you think Kylie has an obligation to completely cancel her BFF too? I’m torn. But apparently it did happen and Kylie is no longer friends with her.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, WENN.
Honestly do not understand what Jordyn Woods could have been thinking? What could she gain that could compare to what she will lose?
What dis she gain?? Getting referred to as an “A-Lister” in this article, for one thing. And “aspiring model”. Isn’t this EXACTLY how the K Klan operates? Not surprising someone this close to them is taking their sleazy cues.
Since when is she or Tristan considered A listers. And honestly, the Kardashian’s are B listers at most – to me at least.
Not that this makes it right but, weren’t the Kardashians friends with black chyna when little Kylie started messing with Chyna’s ex! Lol sounds like karma and it’s pronounced HA!
I still don’t believe this happened, like why would Jordyn do that? And then Malika and Khloe immediately commenting on other people posts about this and confirming it. Very weird, usually they stay silent (like the first time he cheated on her). The devil works hard but Kris Jenner works harder.
yep, this is just a soap opera. much more views if tristan cheats with a known entity like jordyn than a random like before.
“Two a-listers? “
Lol
If the family didn’t “cancel” Tristan the first time he did this then why should they cancel Jordyn?
exactly franny, it would be pretty trash of khloe to be more mad at jordyn about this than tristan. tristan is a nearly thirty-year old father of two, he can take the brunt of canoodling with the 21-year old best friend of your little sister..!
Kylie should get her out of her life, home and away from her man and daughter.
Jordyn seems tired of being a “friend of”, is jealous and hungry for the spotlight and fame. That’s not a good situation , she doesn’t seem to consider anyone off limits in her goal.
kylie kind of pulled this with kim re: tyga and blac chyna. hard to remember at this point, but chyna was actually kim’s friend when it all went down. she isn’t really in a place to judge her supposed best friend.
Wait. That story all of the sudden leaves room for doubt. OK they were being touchy and she ended up partying with him until the early hours… but did anything actually happen?
I’m not quick to jump to “mama kris and her storylines”… but the way that is all worded makes me raise an eyebrow now. Like were they just drunk and being a little too friendly but nothing really happened? That would be ideal for a storyline because it allows all this drama, then allows for the drama of Jordyn apologizing for being too flirty on a night out of partying, and it excluded the more unforgivable act of her actually hooking up with him. So it also allows for Kylie and Khloe to forgive her, because it was more of an foolish mistake than a full out betrayal.
“Jordyn lives in Kylie’s guest house” not guest room ,but “Guest House”. It just amazes me how wealthy Kylie is for a woman her age. It is even more amazing when you think about how this family became so wealthy and famous in the first place.
Not buying any of this. Is all entirely orchestrated as part of their show. Honestly it’s exhausting. They have all amassed a fortune so why bother at this point. Call it a day and enjoy your success. This is all long past it’s sell by date
Agreed! I smell a storyline and this has Kris written all over it. “Sources” say they were cuddling and hung out? Easy out for the family to forgive her (they didn’t actually bang) but reinforces Khloe not trusting him (she wanted out) and all the Kardashian have to make the men the bad guy. I previously thought Tristan was weak for doing this, but then I was like “how gullible can I be?” Nothing just leaks about the Kardashians. This is all orchestrated. Khloe gets to walk away with the upper hand (she’s not the bad guy) and she can keep playing the unlucky in love card. Wonder if Kris is Jordyn’s manager on the DL? Hmmm…
You’re probably right. This is so weird and messy…very Kardashian.
Kylie needs to get off her high moral horse regarding this…and ride a small pony…since Chyna was one of Kim’s BFFs at the time her underaged self hooked up with Tyga…
And this sounds like something concocted for their sagging show….and to give Khloe a dramatic out…because…you know…the OTHER many women that Tristan dealt with…that wasn’t enough…those women weren’t known and part of the Khardashian Koven…to be used and spun like a putrid wheel….
Gross…
Yep. That conniving matriarch of theirs paid this young lady to attach herself to this grand reality fiction. Tristan needed to go, he was messing around with randoms, Khloe has egg on her face and Pimp Mamma needed to up the flagging ratings. So they cooked this one up.
the family is still following her and tbh I don’t buy it, it’s a stunt
“Two A-Listers?!” On what planet?
A planet where Jordyn’s momager is as savvy as PMK.
I thought that blame Jordyn Woods, is a way for Khloe not to admit that it is relationship was a failure since the departure and so play the victims
Twitter had a field day with this story yesterday. A lot of people think it’s not true, and if it’s not, why would Jordyn want to take part in this scheme? Why choose to put yourself out there in this way?
This if it’s real is about trust. Can She still trust her friend? Does she trust her family?
I’m still inclined to think this is 90% is embellished, if not wholly made up. Nothing this family does is by chance, so I stand by the opinion that the truth (He cheated again and she was finally convinced that no one cared enough about her drama to watch the show for it) was probably pretty boring , so they found a way to beef up the drama for future episodes.
I don’t feel sorry for Khloe – she has no problem going after attached men, so she’s just getting her payback. She should talk to someone about her victim mentality, her massive insecurity which is probably tied to her endless need for attention and why she and her entire family fetishize black men.
“Things quickly escalated between the two A-listers…”
BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Long story short, Kris Jenner told Jordy, ‘ Either contribute to the family business or cough up some rent money.’ Guess we know which option Jordy chose.
ABSOLUTELY!!!!
Even if they were fully fully broken up you don’t bang your BFF’s sisters ex baby daddy. Especially when he treated her like shit. You don’t go there ever. Have some loyalty and have some self-respect!
Right?! Sometimes bff relationships take strange turns. My previous bff seemed to lose her moral compass and go crazy after her 2nd husband divorced her. All of a sudden she started banging any man she wanted (young, old, married, single). She became competitive towards me and sarcastic. Then she tried to put the moves on my husband and he turned her down. Needless to say my husband and i decided to apply “Snoop Dawg’s law: drop it like it’s hot”. She finally moved away. It hurt to have to cut her like that, her change was so sudden and so extreme…but i love my husband and my marriage more than having her as my “bff gone wild”.
Literally NO ONE in this family has respect for relationships so I don’t feel sorry for anyone involved except those beautiful babies. There’s no telling what the truth is when it comes to the K Klan.
As a sidenote: Jordyn comes from a very rich family. She will be just fine as far as money goes. Kylie gave her more exposure but it’s not as if she won’t have a place to stay because Kylie puts her out of the house.
She can hide out at Tristan’s place in Cleveland like Khloe did! Lol. I bet she would love the ice and snow. ☃❄
Jordyn Woods and Jussie Smollett need to get together to talk about what PROS vs. CONS means.
So, is this all real or is there a new season coming out of their show soon?
a little from column A & and little from column B
So this is what it took for Tristan to get what he wanted.
Here’s my deal with this: it’s pretty clear Tristan doesn’t actually want to be a father and he didn’t want to be with Khloe. But he liked the fame and I would not be surprised if she paid for everything. But I think Tristan was passive in the relationship, didn’t want to be there, and was too much of a coward to break things off with Khloe.
As for Jordyn, well I hope she enjoys it while it lasts. I wouldn’t trust a single one of the Kardashian hanger-ons. They all seem to get screwed over by those they call “friends.”
This family is famous for betraying friendship for men. Kylie got with Travis Scott while he was on-off with Justine Skye who used to be BFFs with Kendall. They’re no longer friends. Not to mention the whole Tyga/Chyna being friends with Kim. Or Kim being friends with Trina who was with French Montana when Khloe and him started dealing with each other.
It sounds like BS, and if it is proven to be, shame on all you tweens (and your moms) if you still watch their show and keep their heart monitors beeping. Jordyn (ironically his first baby mama’s name) is physically closer to his type and age. This family loves self-induced drama. Where are all the babies? In a room planning their escape. This is hardly a healthy lifestyle for anyone. Toronto is calling you home Tristan.
Um yes. Absolutely she does.
Of all the K’s to pi$$ off Khloe is the last one that I would want mad at me! She’s scary…
This who story sounds manufactured. PMK and Kardashian fingerprints all over it. As usual with this Koven, it’s all smoke and mirrors baby!
Well, the new season of KUWTK starts next month so the timing of this latest “scandal “ seems more than a little suspect. Kris has to keep people interested in the show
oh please everyone knows their ratings are WAY down. This is a totally scripted event to cut and release Tristan, it creates a role for Khloe as the scorned woman. But more importantly it gives Kylie a storyline – drama with Jordyn. Who will say it was a plot to see if tristan would take the bait. Not buying it for a second. They want those Miranda Lambert space in the tabloids
For me, if a same age white woman is calling me Auntie instead of friend, I will let them know they are garbage, a few other things and then delete their number.
White women, stop thinking we are here to be your Mamie. Gone With The Wind told you wrong.