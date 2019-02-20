Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson after he cheated with Kylie’s BFF

For a few weeks now, there’s been a steady drumbeat of escalating exclusives in People Mag and Us Weekly, all about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. It seems like Khloe and Tristan really did have some kind of falling out at some point recently, and Khloe’s been “acting like a single mom” and Tristan didn’t even spend time with Khloe when he flew to LA on Valentine’s Day. And now we finally know what went down: Tristan cheated. Again. With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. Oooohhh.
Khloe Kardashian has thrown in the towel, breaking up with Tristan Thompson after she found out her baby daddy allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend … TMZ has learned. We’re told Tristan flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day Thursday with Khloe and their daughter, True. On Sunday night he was at a house party, where we’re told he snuggled up with Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods.
Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other … making out. We’re told Khloe found out and immediately broke things off with the NBA player … a source tells us “she has had enough.”
We’re told there’s little chance for reconciliation … Khloe and Tristan are done. We don’t know Kylie’s reaction to the latest development, but she and Jordyn have been inseparable.
Well… on one hand, I’m mad that Khloe insisted on extending this sh-t for so long when we all f–king knew that she needed to dump him LAST YEAR. On the other hand, Tristan is an utter coward in relationships. He couldn’t just sit down and tell Khloe that he didn’t want her or any of this. He could have just broken up with her after she gave birth to True. Sure, he would have looked like “the bad guy,” but he’s looked like the bad guy this entire time? Bad guys cheat on their pregnant girlfriends. Bad guys keep cheating on their recently postpartum girlfriends. Bad guys screw around with someone close to home – their girlfriend’s sister’s BFF – and expect their girlfriend to find out about it. Tristan is a Ben Affleck-level self-saboteur.
As for Jordyn Woods… apparently, none of the Kardashian-Jennerss follow her on social media anymore (according to internet sleuths).
Kylie unfollowed Jordyn! Yes, I was curious and bored enough to check 😩 pic.twitter.com/gMribqJ5pR
— ᴅᴀᴛᴀ ᴘᴇᴘᴘʟᴇ 🏳️🌈 (@DataPepple) February 19, 2019
Oh bitch it's true??? Wow! Jordyn Woods about to be homeless and Tristan still ain't shit! pic.twitter.com/uOtb7HBH1P
— TiTi🖤 (@ElegantFenty) February 19, 2019
Third trimester Thompson strikes again. What a piece of garbage.
is khloe preggo again? or another woman?
No idea, but he did cheat on her when she was about to give birth, same as his first baby mama, so I’d say the nickname works. Hope jordyn is on birth control
HAHAHA!!! What a pair of crappy people
Sorry but Tristan is an utter POS. And say what you want about Khloe, my heart hurts for her, being betrayed not only by her shady AF partner, but Jordyn, who by all accounts is like ‘family’ to these folks.
So messy.
I can’t help but think this is a storyline. It’s like the trifecta of relationships: Khloe & Tristin, Khloe & Kylie, and KHLOE & JORDYN.
Obvious storyline. Jordyn gets her teeth fixed and looses weight but still not getting enough attention, enter her new “Momager” Chris to jump start her career with a juicy cheating scandal.
Such an obvious storyline. Bye.
What does not make it believable “We’re told Khloe found out and immediately broke things off with the NBA player”
As if. We all know she cant let it go with guys
I agree. I doubt she’d be so stupid to loose her Kardashian connections. Then again some people risk it all for one night of mediocre sex.
I am never usually this cynical, but this is such an obvious storyline!
I’ll give Tristan this, I thought nothing about his next cheating scandal (because we ALL knew it was coming, the only question was when) could leave me shocked, but the Jordyn bit of this story actually has done it! I’m pretty stunned!
Jesus. What was Jordyn THINKING?!?!
If he was trying to get khloe to dump him, I guess he picked the right girl to cheat with, a young family friend. He’s awful.
I don’t anything about this girl Jordyn, but I know she will be getting lots of publicity, maybe that’s why she did it.
That’s what it sounds like to me, he was trying to get her to jump him. When the other cheating didn’t work, he came to closer to home? Whatever the situation, he seems really gross and a coward.
Em, his girlfriend was pregnant when Khloe cheated with him, how is this surprising?
As for the friend Jordyn, Kylie snatched up the “prize” Tyga when he was with family friend Blac Chyna and they had a young son at the time. Kylie was also friends with Travis rumoured girlfriend when they got together. So maybe slow down chucking those pebbles around the glasshouse for a minute.
None of these people are covering themselves in glory here, the only missing piece in this jigsaw puzzle would be Miranda Lambert and a tossed salad!
No, HE cheated with Khloe.
SHE is not responsible for HIS actions. Only her own. She was messing around with a guy in a relationship, sure, but HE was the one cheating, not her. Please don’t blame the woman (whatever you think of her) for a man being a cheater.
I am not saying he is not to blame, but she knew exactly what he was and what he was capable of doing, she is just surprised it happened to her. She thought she was special, she was wrong.
Now she will have to sit and know exactly how his ex felt sitting at home nursing an infant when he was out fu*king Khloe.
+1000
This makes me really sad for Kylie. Why would her closest friend, one who is like an aunt to her daughter, one of the few people she seems to have a genuine relationship in her life with, throw it away to grind up on a cheating asshole??
Was she drunk off her ass? Why would she do this? It’s really screwed up. Kylie can’t catch a break with assholes in her life.
Wow just so many shi**y people! I’m like, why would Kylie’s friend do that???? No one at the party was like, “you two are trash”? And why is Tristan such a complete a$$hole coward? He can’t even cheat with a stranger? I think I sort of see Khloe’s position — the heart wants what it wants — but seriously, girl, you can’t protect your own heart and pride a little bit better than this? I know I shouldn’t victim blame, but I think Khloe needs to start thinking about who she lets in to her life. Is it possible that Tristan thought she was fine with it? Is this seriously a way that men “dump” women? Like, they can hurt them with actions but not with words? OMG…….. just sadness all the way around
The first piece of advice for khloe would be to stop dating basketball players. I’m no fan of the kardashians but I can’t help but feel bad for her. At least she has her sweet baby to take some of the heartache away
the issue that I have with Khloe is that his girlfriend was pregnant when he got together with Khloe. He might have told her they already split, but what sort of dude leaves his pregnant girlfriend anyway? The fact that she immediately got pregnant with him and then was shocked when he cheated on her while she was pregnant was mind-blowing. not that she deserved it, but it’s hard to have as much sympathy as I would like to.
Isn’t this just the next storyline?
I think Khloe is dumb for dragging this out, Tristan is a piece of shit to apparently every woman he’s with, and I really don’t understand Jordyn picking him of all people to mess around with. no one would know who she was if she wasn’t Kylie’s BFF.
Jordyn Woods and Miranda Lambert should do a reality show together
Tristan Thompson and Miranda Lambert should do a reality show together. #EpicMessy
You know I would watch that
I hope he stays dumped.
As much as I wish this was true, I think it’s just a publicity stunt. I just checked and they all still follow each other. In totally unrelated news, KUWTK season 16 premieres next month. LOL
Sorry, but I can’t help but feel like this is all just manufactured fodder for future episodes. All parties signed off in advance for maximum publicity and drama – I’m sure the real story is much less interesting.
1. Jordyn is really pretty
2. this is clearly a storyline
Game of Thrones is more believable than this mess
I’m sorry but I do not care. I cannot get worked up over this nonsense.
1. Tristan was always a thot no suprise there.
2 Jordyn is Kylie’s best friend not Khloe’s, now if she had screwed Travis I would’ve grab the pitchfork and light the torch.
Personally I think it’s all a storyline .
Just repeating what others have said. Obvious storyline. No way Jordan would risk losing her money train, does she even have a real job? Been living the high life with the Klan all these years and she’s suddenly going to “cozy up” to Khloes dog of a man? No way.