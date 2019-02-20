Khloe Kardashian dumped Tristan Thompson after he cheated with Kylie’s BFF

For a few weeks now, there’s been a steady drumbeat of escalating exclusives in People Mag and Us Weekly, all about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. It seems like Khloe and Tristan really did have some kind of falling out at some point recently, and Khloe’s been “acting like a single mom” and Tristan didn’t even spend time with Khloe when he flew to LA on Valentine’s Day. And now we finally know what went down: Tristan cheated. Again. With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods. Oooohhh.

Khloe Kardashian has thrown in the towel, breaking up with Tristan Thompson after she found out her baby daddy allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend … TMZ has learned. We’re told Tristan flew into Los Angeles to spend Valentine’s Day Thursday with Khloe and their daughter, True. On Sunday night he was at a house party, where we’re told he snuggled up with Kylie’s BFF, Jordyn Woods. Witnesses tell us Tristan and Jordyn were all over each other … making out. We’re told Khloe found out and immediately broke things off with the NBA player … a source tells us “she has had enough.” We’re told there’s little chance for reconciliation … Khloe and Tristan are done. We don’t know Kylie’s reaction to the latest development, but she and Jordyn have been inseparable.

[From TMZ]

Well… on one hand, I’m mad that Khloe insisted on extending this sh-t for so long when we all f–king knew that she needed to dump him LAST YEAR. On the other hand, Tristan is an utter coward in relationships. He couldn’t just sit down and tell Khloe that he didn’t want her or any of this. He could have just broken up with her after she gave birth to True. Sure, he would have looked like “the bad guy,” but he’s looked like the bad guy this entire time? Bad guys cheat on their pregnant girlfriends. Bad guys keep cheating on their recently postpartum girlfriends. Bad guys screw around with someone close to home – their girlfriend’s sister’s BFF – and expect their girlfriend to find out about it. Tristan is a Ben Affleck-level self-saboteur.

As for Jordyn Woods… apparently, none of the Kardashian-Jennerss follow her on social media anymore (according to internet sleuths).

Kylie unfollowed Jordyn! Yes, I was curious and bored enough to check 😩 pic.twitter.com/gMribqJ5pR — ᴅᴀᴛᴀ ᴘᴇᴘᴘʟᴇ 🏳️‍🌈 (@DataPepple) February 19, 2019

Oh bitch it's true??? Wow! Jordyn Woods about to be homeless and Tristan still ain't shit! pic.twitter.com/uOtb7HBH1P — TiTi🖤 (@ElegantFenty) February 19, 2019