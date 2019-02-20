The Duchess of Sussex’s friends picked up the tab for much of her New York trip

Judging from all of the batpoop insane comments, I take it that a lot of “people” have a lot of “issues” with… a pregnant woman spending time with her friends in New York, and attending a baby shower thrown by those same friends. It’s actually gotten to the point where the British media – and the British Meg-haters – are screeching so steadily about every little thing and the constant stream of vitriol is just out there for all the world to see it for what it is. These people are going to climb up Meghan’s ass about every single thing she does and does not do. It’s that simple. She breathes and two thousand people will jump on her for breathing the wrong way and breaking royal protocol.
One of the dumbest suggestions is that Meghan’s New York baby shower “proves” that she, like, doesn’t have any friends in the UK. LOL. She has friends in Canada, America AND the UK. The New York baby shower probably won’t even be the only one – Omid Scobie claims that there’s a second baby shower planned in London for next week or the week after. Doria is supposedly going to host that one.
Another suggestion? That Meghan is “pap strolling” or that she organized this whole thing to draw attention to herself. I think Meghan figured out months ago that everyone would climb up her ass over everything, so she’s just living her life. Why can’t she make a private trip to New York? Why would she be required to stay in England just so she can be abused and vilified on an hourly basis? So, she’s just living her life and of course the paparazzi tracked her movements on Tuesday. None of her plans yesterday were a secret. As for the cries of “but it’s so Hollywood/celebrity!” – duh. That’s what happens when an actress becomes a duchess. As we’ve seen many times, Meghan embraces the glitz and glamour. The royal family likes it too – Meghan makes them seem cooler and more relevant by extension.
And finally, all the comments about whether a royal figure can accept gifts. Of course, when they’re personal gifts from personal friends. It happens all the time. Besides, the “no gift” rule is bent all the time with royals, as they receive severely discounted cars, jewelry, services and clothes, and as we’ve seen with the Middleton family, they can accept gifts when those gifts go through a third party. Meaning, a designer wants to give Kate some free baby clothes or some jewelry, so the designer gives it to Pippa to hand off to her sister. Speaking of, didn’t Pippa host Kate’s baby shower in 2013? But sure, tell me again how NO ONE in the UK ever has a baby shower and how dare Meghan be so gauche and American? Aren’t the haters tired of this sh-t yet?
PS… Vanity Fair has an interesting breakdown of who paid for what with this trip. Apparently, Jessica Mulroney paid for Meghan’s private plane flight to New York, and Serena Williams picked up the tab for Meghan’s hotel-baby shower in the penthouse suite. The only thing the British taxpayers are footing the bill for is Meghan’s security, and even then, American State Department security personnel are part of Meg’s entourage while she’s in America. So there.
Astonishing that the Duchess of Sussex seems to be organising her own PR in New York with a fixed point for media and nobody from the palace there. This is how Charles and others used to organise things on ski trips in the dim and distant past before armies of press officers.
That’s usually how it goes. Someone throws the mom to be a baby shower and pays for most of it.
She makes royal watching fun but I can’t handle the racism and sexism.
LOL thank you for this post. I have felt like I’m in the upside-down with some of these comments lately.
Totally agree. Reading the comments on the other thread is bonkers. Why people are working themself up into such a lather over this is insane. She’s an American that came back to America to do something traditionally American. Everyone’s so progressive until they think this tacky American is RUINING THE MONARCHY! Is she hurting anyone? Save your outrage and calm down.
If I may, I’m pulling up a chair and joining your club.
Why is Richard astonished? It’s not like the UK press have been civilized. I suspected the details of how & when things were paid for would come out. It’s necessary since her mere presence in NYC seems to be shaking the foundations of the BRF (eye roll).
It’s “bringing about the demise of the royal family,” to be clear. LOL.
Why would she want any of the RR’s there? They’ve been trashing her for months!
All these people are revealing some sick human traits. Richard Palmer included.
All those reporters are mad because the American Press are now involved. They wanted Meghan to play their game and dance to their tune and she hasn’t. If anything, she doesn’t need the British press.
People are really bugging. You got the Megxit stalkers following her, the British press falling over themselves for scoop about a shower that hasn’t even happened yet, lol. Also, it’s funny how Meghan is destroying all those rumors about her not having friends. It really shows how incompetent and foolish the British tabloid press are. That smear campaign was too quick and too predictable.
Thank you for this post. I thought I was going crazy with some of the commentary.
Especiall the #papstroll brigade. Royal Life IS basically a gigantic papstroll from birth to death. That people can’t see how illuminating the criticism about this is…smh.
I’m British, but even I’m sick to the hind teeth of my fellow Brit’s faux pearl clutching over Meghan.
It’s just so tiring and, honestly, it just makes us look so out of date.
OMG HOW DARE SHE BE SEEN IN PUBLIC HAVING A PRIVATE LIFE!
Oh bog off. The same people who would love to see her leave are now the ones who are picking on her for going across the pond to spend time with her friends. Make up your mind.
It’s so pathetic. She was an actress, trained to deal with the press and she knows how to deal with them. Get over it.
The woman is self motivated, independent and thoroughly UN-BRITISH! Good I say! Makes a nice change.
I just feel utterly embarrassed by the British Press and some of the gutter dwellers on the internet.
No offense but those reports about Meghan being criticized for her work ethic and getting up early, emails etc made me side eye the brits for a second. I knew it was garbage but I was sitting here like, people are mad that she’s a hard worker and wants to utilize her position and do the most with it? I’m saying to myself, this is making them look bad, not her.
Rae, I’m with you but…we ARE out of date!!!! We have a flipping ‘royal’ family whose status is determined by which birth canal they pop out of. Their wealth is underpinned by public assets acquired over generations. Yes we curtesy and bow and pledge allegiance to these fools.
If this shit isn’t out of date, I don’t know what is.
The only thing about the BRF that isn’t out of date is Meg’s avocado toast recipe.
I really wish Meghan would take Michelle Obama’s advice to slowdown and learn about her new home country. I won’t be surprised if Meghan’s popularity bother the senior royals (Charles and William).
The monarchy needs to be popular. Charles needs to be popular. He got great press for walking her down the aisle and being so kind to her mother. He’s even started talking about the health benefits of yoga. A Meghan and Doria influence?
If anything, William doesn’t like being pressured and looking bad. With Meghan getting to work right away, he and his wife refusing to work for years after their wedding looks even worse.
That sounds like Charles and William’s problem then not Meghan’s. What would learning more about her new country do to alleviate that jealousy?
So I’m one of the Brits who said baby showers are considered gauche in these parts – and totally stand by that – but I’m loving that you guys are ringing the receipts for Kate’s baby shower!!!!
(Before you start flaming me I personally think she should whatever the F she likes – but culturally baby showers are considered low end)
It appears she was staying at the private NYC home of her English friend, Mischa Nonoo. Oh no, international friends! Horrors.
I hope Kate and a whole bunch of the other young royal ladies show up for her UK shower. That would stick it to the British press.
I hope Fergie turns up.
Kaiser I’m so glad you brought up Kate having a baby shower in 2013. Someone tweeted a baby shower was unroyal. I posted a second of the article and said “so was it unroyal when Kate did it or has the narrative changed since Meghan has one.” Interesting the article mentioned Kate was going to be a nontraditional royal. I just continue to post this on twitter, youtube. The receipts are out there.
The 31-year-old Royal is believed to have received the Queen’s blessing for the event, which is a first in terms of pregnant royalty.
According to reports, Pippa and Kate’s friends and family have been planning the baby shower for weeks and it is expected to be held at Kate’s family home in Berkshire.
“It isn’t royal tradition but Kate isn’t a traditional royal,” a friend told The Sun. “She is modern and wants a normal life. A baby shower wouldn’t normally happen if you’re in the Royal family, but there is now a modern way of thinking.”
Apparently the baby shower is happening today. Unfortunate for Emily Andrews, who already wrote an article with details and even some quotes about the event yesterday 🙃
I can’t stop laughing at that Andrews woman LOL
Thank you for this post. I’m tired of feeling like I’m losing my mind with all the faux outrage. I find it so funny how the bar has been set so unrealistically high for her. She absolutely cannot win no matter what she does. I mean, she’s not selling pics of the actual baby shower. I’ve said before there are a lot of people that are not happy that a biracial woman is in a position that a lot feel should only be for a white woman.
Thanks for this post. The hate against her is nuts. And so gross, especially when it’s done by those who insist they have nothing against her but just have “legitimate” questions or concerns about what she’s doing and yet they never had those concerns with the Cambridge’s.