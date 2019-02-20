The Duchess of Sussex’s friends picked up the tab for much of her New York trip

Judging from all of the batpoop insane comments, I take it that a lot of “people” have a lot of “issues” with… a pregnant woman spending time with her friends in New York, and attending a baby shower thrown by those same friends. It’s actually gotten to the point where the British media – and the British Meg-haters – are screeching so steadily about every little thing and the constant stream of vitriol is just out there for all the world to see it for what it is. These people are going to climb up Meghan’s ass about every single thing she does and does not do. It’s that simple. She breathes and two thousand people will jump on her for breathing the wrong way and breaking royal protocol.

One of the dumbest suggestions is that Meghan’s New York baby shower “proves” that she, like, doesn’t have any friends in the UK. LOL. She has friends in Canada, America AND the UK. The New York baby shower probably won’t even be the only one – Omid Scobie claims that there’s a second baby shower planned in London for next week or the week after. Doria is supposedly going to host that one.

Another suggestion? That Meghan is “pap strolling” or that she organized this whole thing to draw attention to herself. I think Meghan figured out months ago that everyone would climb up her ass over everything, so she’s just living her life. Why can’t she make a private trip to New York? Why would she be required to stay in England just so she can be abused and vilified on an hourly basis? So, she’s just living her life and of course the paparazzi tracked her movements on Tuesday. None of her plans yesterday were a secret. As for the cries of “but it’s so Hollywood/celebrity!” – duh. That’s what happens when an actress becomes a duchess. As we’ve seen many times, Meghan embraces the glitz and glamour. The royal family likes it too – Meghan makes them seem cooler and more relevant by extension.

And finally, all the comments about whether a royal figure can accept gifts. Of course, when they’re personal gifts from personal friends. It happens all the time. Besides, the “no gift” rule is bent all the time with royals, as they receive severely discounted cars, jewelry, services and clothes, and as we’ve seen with the Middleton family, they can accept gifts when those gifts go through a third party. Meaning, a designer wants to give Kate some free baby clothes or some jewelry, so the designer gives it to Pippa to hand off to her sister. Speaking of, didn’t Pippa host Kate’s baby shower in 2013? But sure, tell me again how NO ONE in the UK ever has a baby shower and how dare Meghan be so gauche and American? Aren’t the haters tired of this sh-t yet?

PS… Vanity Fair has an interesting breakdown of who paid for what with this trip. Apparently, Jessica Mulroney paid for Meghan’s private plane flight to New York, and Serena Williams picked up the tab for Meghan’s hotel-baby shower in the penthouse suite. The only thing the British taxpayers are footing the bill for is Meghan’s security, and even then, American State Department security personnel are part of Meg’s entourage while she’s in America. So there.

Astonishing that the Duchess of Sussex seems to be organising her own PR in New York with a fixed point for media and nobody from the palace there. This is how Charles and others used to organise things on ski trips in the dim and distant past before armies of press officers. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) February 19, 2019