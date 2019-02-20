Duchess Meghan stepped out at The Polo Bar with friends last night in NYC

The way I figure it, the Duchess of Sussex got three solid days of low-key time with her girlfriends in New York. No one snitched on her location, people respected her privacy. Then people started leaking. To be fair, much of it was to be expected – Meghan can’t and wouldn’t ask her friends to basically go into hiding when they’re in New York. She and her friends are just living their lives, and of course people eventually found out. So by Monday, we knew she was in New York. Tuesday was the baby shower, which was full of Meghan’s friends, many of whom flew into New York just for this. Then a few hours later, Meghan and some of her peeps hit up The Polo Bar.
First of all, I’m sure Ralph Lauren is beyond thrilled that Meghan and her peeps hit up his branded restaurant. RL loves royalty, and he was disappointed in the past by how little face-time he got with the Duchess of Cambridge. If this was a low-key spon-con, then it was a smart move. As for her peeps, Meghan was seen with her dear friend Markus Anderson, Jessica Mulroney and Serena Williams.
For this outing, Meghan wore a pair of Hatch Maternity jeans which are possibly the same pair from earlier in the day. She paired them with a black blouse (ID unknown), her navy Victoria Beckham coat (which she wore for Christmas at Sandringham) and shiny black Tamara Mellon boots. Her black bag is Stella McCartney. Good blend of designers.
Meanwhile, details about Meghan and Harry’s itinerary for their Morocco trip were released – they arrive in-country on Saturday, and they have a jam-packed scheduled through Monday. You can read more here.
I love that coat
She looks fantastic. I knew as soon as I saw these pics the crazies from Twitter and some of the royal blogs would meltdown and say she called the paps or she is playing it up for the paps. Too “Hollywood” I think Meghan knows she damned if she does damned if she doesnt. So why not look like a million bucks and enjoy her last hoorah with her pals before becoming a mom.
At least she isnt wearing sunglasses, in reference to yesterdays post😉
My goodness, she has some handsome security guards!!!
I’m here only for the same thing. I’m loving the curly haired one.
If by people started leaking, you mean she told people and paps where she would be. Did anyone else see the pics of Natalie Portman leaving the same hotel with her family? It’s possible to arrive and be in NYC and not be seen unless you want to be
Lol. Samantha are you mad?
Girlfriend is living her Hollywood fantasy finally – except I think she forgot she’s part of the RF and Is not a reality star.
By walking out of her hotel or walking into a restaurant?
She was photographed while not on an engagement and had a pleasant smile on her face = reality star?
She’s famous and people are interested in her. Why does that bother people so much? Why do they want her to disappear from public view?
There is a problem with approving some candids and then pushing back against other candids being released but that kind of behavior is a problem with the entire BRF. So we’ll have to see how that goes. Will and Kate had to figure that out when they spent Christmas with the Middletons ,and the royals had to work out their own arrangement when they used to take family ski trips.
No one cares about Natalie Portman and her kids. People very much care about the Duchess of Sussex being in NYC. It’s a matter of what will sell. Exclusive pics of Meghan or Natalie. Meghan wins the popularity contest of 2019.
Word. She’s a DUCHESS.
They still don’t get it.
I am just not down with her 80s style taste in boots.
It’s nice that her friends got together to spend time with her and have some fun before the baby comes. This is what her life used to be, lots of travel and meeting up with friends and going out to eat. And it’s a good sign that Harry is on board with all of this. He married a person with her own needs and likes and dislikes and doesn’t expect her to just disappear into the BRF.
Having barriers set up seems to annoy people who think its attention seeking but everyone knows she’s in NYC so better to have some order there. Give the press their photograph and then hopefully they’ll back off.
Her hair looks great! Love how she’s repping British designers with her bag, coat and shoes
Yup…those pregnancy hormones go her hair thick…and GLOWING!!!!
They have no events/interactions planned with the Moroccan royals… So this visit is more “informal” in a way? I mean, less state visit if you want. Interesting
You’re right, It’s a working visit, not a state visit. Check the British Ambassador’s twitter, he explains the purpose of the trip
I think it’s sweet she can spend time with her friends and be surrounded by people who she’s close with. I’m sure it’s hard maintaining friendships in her new role. I can barely manage with my 9-5…*sigh*
Is it just me or has her bronzer been dialed way down in NYC? She does chic so well, and I want that bag.
She looks gorgeous😍😍😍
People are going to vilify her no matter what so why hide? We witness that last year she wasn’t seen out with friends at all and was working and still was labeled the “difficult duchess”.
Word! Seriously she cannot win. I’m sure her people made some arrangement with the photographers so that everyone gets what they want and everyone is happy. I’m sure a lot of this has to be palace approved but whatever let’s villify her because of this.
Polo Bar…. it is a polo baby!!!!!!!!
I can see her wanting to come back home and be with friends. And Megs is now at the point where she realizes everything will be frowned upon, like it was said above: damned if you do – damned if you don’t.
I would do the same- go back home and just relax. It isn’t like she isn’t doing royal duties, she leaves for Morocco at the end if the week right???
She looks fantastic and it’s nice that she got to spend time with her friends. It was hilarious to see a certain fanbase up in arms yesterday when they’ve been radio silent about all the photo ops that have happened over the years 😂
She seems more relaxed and less on edge in the USA
Hope her Harry and the baby will make a second home in America, it’ll do them good to sometime get away from some petty and rude British press.
I am so happy she got to spend time with her girls to relax and recharge. She looks great.
Living her best life and remaining unbothered.
People saying this is a pap stroll? And what about it ( a la Ariana Grande gif) nothing wrong with controlling the narrative, y’all want her to be reclusive or something. Bye!
Not sure she’s controlling the narrative by doing a pap stroll and partying in the US’ most expensive hotel room. I’ve got no problem with Meghan but she shouldn’t be surprised if her actions begin the demise of the BRF
“Begin the demise of the BRF”??? You are hysterical (literally). The BRF has survived ACTUAL scandals dear. This post and the previous one just show me more proof that the people clutching their pearls know little to nothing about the royals. You people are mad about Meghan being part of an institution that you barely paid notice before she joined.
With all the sleaze that has come from the BRF over the years, Meghan is going to be the START of the demise?
I’m not a big fan of pap strolls but, let’s not exaggerate…nothing Meghan has done will bring about the “demise of the BRF” – The BRF are tacky celebrities themselves (see for example Randy Andy, toe sucking, tampon talk from Charles etc..etc..). if the worst thing she does is have a few pap strolls, she is doing much much better than the rest of her in-laws
LMFAOOOOOOOOOO OMFG, yes, members of the royal family used to be LITERALLY NAZIS, but Meghan going on a trip to NYC to hang with her friends before she has a baby will be their demise. Do you understand how unhinged you sound?
The demise of the BRF?? Oh come on. That family has survived wars and bona fide scandals. Going home to see friends won’t shake the foundations. Because people throw out these hysterical statements it goes to show that nothing she does will ever be right. “People” will simply change the benchmark once she reaches it. The funny thing is, she’s isn’t and never was playing that game, which is what most people don’t realize. Take a breath and get a grip.
Pap stroll, yes. The cause of the demise of the BRF, no.
Yeah I’m sure she’s going to be responsible for that lol
When did the male strippers show up?
That’s a thing at a “baby shower” right?
🤪
Hahaha – if it was I’d so be at everyone i could get an invite to.
Man, you have a thing for male strippers, this is about your third comment on strippers.
Why not hire your own, or are you asking to be hired?
Baby Showers, are about having fun with the mom to be, silly games, food and catching up ith friends and family.
There is no pleasing those who will not be pleased.
She looks soooo pretty. Glad to see she got some quiet time before the birth.
From Omid Scobie, Meghan is having another small baby shower in London that Doria will be hosting.
So for all the folks that are wondering why Doria was not there yesterday.
She looks great but I already see headlines “she chose Trump’s favourite restaurant”.
On one hand I’m like “YOU GO GIRL” because she’s independent Hollywood and owning it. Like really she looks real, not fake at all, not dowy-eyed. I LOVE IT. It’s also such a lovely fuck you!
On the other it’s a bit much, she’s making a spectacle when in reality it’s relatively easy to hide in NYC where so many celebs live unbothered. She’s a royal not a celebrity after all. It’s very attention-grabbing.
For me she’s a bit too showy but I’m so glad that KP and everyone has to deal with her but she’s such a force Finally someone they can’t really control, strong enough!