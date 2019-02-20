Duchess Meghan stepped out at The Polo Bar with friends last night in NYC

The way I figure it, the Duchess of Sussex got three solid days of low-key time with her girlfriends in New York. No one snitched on her location, people respected her privacy. Then people started leaking. To be fair, much of it was to be expected – Meghan can’t and wouldn’t ask her friends to basically go into hiding when they’re in New York. She and her friends are just living their lives, and of course people eventually found out. So by Monday, we knew she was in New York. Tuesday was the baby shower, which was full of Meghan’s friends, many of whom flew into New York just for this. Then a few hours later, Meghan and some of her peeps hit up The Polo Bar.

First of all, I’m sure Ralph Lauren is beyond thrilled that Meghan and her peeps hit up his branded restaurant. RL loves royalty, and he was disappointed in the past by how little face-time he got with the Duchess of Cambridge. If this was a low-key spon-con, then it was a smart move. As for her peeps, Meghan was seen with her dear friend Markus Anderson, Jessica Mulroney and Serena Williams.

For this outing, Meghan wore a pair of Hatch Maternity jeans which are possibly the same pair from earlier in the day. She paired them with a black blouse (ID unknown), her navy Victoria Beckham coat (which she wore for Christmas at Sandringham) and shiny black Tamara Mellon boots. Her black bag is Stella McCartney. Good blend of designers.

Meanwhile, details about Meghan and Harry’s itinerary for their Morocco trip were released – they arrive in-country on Saturday, and they have a jam-packed scheduled through Monday. You can read more here.