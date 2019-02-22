Kendrick Lamar & SZA will not perform ‘All the Stars’ at the Oscars, ugh

Even though I’m convinced this year’s Oscars will be a disorganized tragedy, I’m really looking forward to the Best Song performances. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform “Shallow,” Bette Midler will perform “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from Mary Poppins Returns and more. There was a lot of excitement around the idea of Kendrick Lamar and SZA performing “All the Stars” from Black Panther too – the song is nominated, and some people believe that “All the Stars” could potentially shock “Shallow.” Unfortunately, Kendrick and SZA won’t be performing it at the Oscars. In defense of the Academy, it sounds like Kendrick and SZA’s decision.

Despite the Academy’s efforts to secure Kendrick Lamar and SZA for a performance of the Oscar-nominated song “All the Stars” from “Black Panther” on the upcoming Oscars telecast, the duo will not be a part of the show, Variety has learned. The reason, according to a source close to the situation, is logistics and timing. Lamar was also a no-show at the Grammys this year. The song will not be performed by another act, an Academy source confirmed. All four of the other nominated songs will be performed: “When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings” from “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” (Gillian Welch and David Rowlings), “The Place Where Lost Things Go” from “Mary Poppins Returns” (Bette Midler and Marc Shaiman), “I’ll Fight” from “RBG” (Jennifer Hudson) and “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper). Hall of Fame rockers Queen, subject of best picture nominee “Bohemian Rhapsody,” will also perform on the telecast. A previous plan to showcase only “All the Stars” and “Shallow” was aborted in the face of backlash and nominee solidarity, following a Variety report about those plans.

[From Variety]

Huh. I’m really disappointed that we won’t get an Oscar performance from Kendrick, damn. But also: it sounds like this has nothing to do with the Oscars or any decisions they might have made. This sounds like Kendrick is possibly having some issues – I’m looking through the last photos we have of him… he really was scheduled to attend the Grammys, but he backed out of that too. Has he been seen at all in 2019? Huh. I wonder what’s going on there and I hope it’s not sad tea.