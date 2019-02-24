Robert Kraft charged with two misdemeanors for solicitation in human trafficking sting

Robert Kraft is the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots. Kraft is a huge supporter of Tom Brady, and Kraft is also a big Donald Trump supporter. Remember this bizarre story from last year, where Kraft’s 31-year-old girlfriend got pregnant and had a baby in secret and the Patriots organization claimed it wasn’t Kraft’s kid? Anyway, as I learned during that secret-baby issue, Kraft is a widower. He was married to year to Myra Kraft for decades, and Myra passed away in 2011. Since then, he’s been in the company of a few pretty young things, as is common with 77 year old billionaires. But as it turns out, Kraft needed something else. He needed sex acts from the trafficked sex slaves of Orchids of Asia, a strip-mall “spa” in Jupiter, Florida. Kraft was named as one of two hundred “johns” caught up in a police operation investigating human trafficking.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is a wanted man — cops say they’ve issued a warrant for his arrest as part of a recent prostitution, human trafficking sting operation in Jupiter, Florida. Cops say 77-year-old Kraft will be charged with 2 counts of “soliciting another to commit prostitution,” according to Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr. Chief Kerr says he was “stunned as everybody else” when he saw Kraft’s name as a suspect. Officials say Kraft is accused of soliciting a prostitute on at least 2 separate occasions at a massage parlor in Florida roughly “a month ago.” Cops say the name of the establishment that Kraft visited is Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter. Cops say they have obtained evidence from body cam video and surveillance that has been conducted over the last several months. Officials say Kraft was driven to the spa by a chauffeur … and say they have video of the Pats owner “that shows the act that took place” with him inside of the spa. The average cost per visit for services was $59 for half an hour and $79 per hour, according to police. A spokesperson for Kraft tells TMZ Sports the NFL owner denies the allegations. “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.”

[From TMZ]

How do I say this obliquely… from the reporting, it doesn’t sound like Kraft in particular was paying for intercourse. He seems to have paid for handies, or at least that’s how it seems. I’ve mentioned before that I think some forms of prostitution should be legal, and I don’t believe ALL prostitution issues are human trafficking issues. But that’s not the case here – it sounds like the spa was “employing” undocumented Asian women who had been smuggled into the country to be enslaved at these kinds of “spas.” These women were absolutely trafficked. And I’m here for outing all of the men. The list of men also includes John Childs, a Wall Street financier and billionaire. Another name: John Havens, former president and COO of Citigroup. There are steady rumors that another big name could come out too.

It should be noted that paying for handies from trafficked, desperate, enslaved women is only a misdemeanor change. Kraft was charged with two misdemeanors for soliciting. If convicted, the most jail time he could do would be about 120 days. One of the conversations happening right now is about the NFL’s “morality clauses” for owners, players and coaches, and whether the billionaire owner of the NFL’s biggest team should be punished by the league. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has some decisions to make. Goodell could fine Kraft or give the Patriots a game suspension.

Here’s Trump saying he was “very surprised” about Kraft: