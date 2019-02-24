Dakota Johnson looked awesome in a low-key Gucci at the Spirit Awards

2019 Independent Spirit Awards

The Independent Spirit Awards are usually a showcase for low-key fashion – very few people really get all dolled up, although that’s changing a bit too. I remember when people really did show up in jeans and sandals. Now most of the men just wear a suit and no ite, and more women just wear pretty cocktail dresses or trousers. Dakota Johnson reps Gucci, so of course she wore Gucci, but this was a nice low-key look. It’s actually a two-piece – flowy cropped Capris which look like a skirt and a strapless thing up top. The top actually doesn’t fit her properly, but whatever. She looks gorgeous.

The Independent Spirit Awards arrivals

2019 Independent Spirit Awards

Dakota and Tilda Swinton were there to represent Suspiria, which won the Robert Altman Award, which is sort of like the de facto ensemble award. Tilda wore Haider Ackermann and I’m obsessed with those trousers. SO GOOD.

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Chloë Grace Moretz – who was also there for Suspiria – wore Loew. This feels a tad over-the-top, but whatever. It’s just kind of a bad dress in general.

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards

Glenn Close in Sies Marjan, with her dog Pippen. Pippen came on stage with her when she won! This was Glenn’s first time at the Spirit Awards and I think she was surprised by them. She really thought that it was just going to be, like, a tent in Santa Monica and everyone would be wearing jeans. Pippen was happy that Glenn won too.

2019 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Press Room

Shangela Laquifa Wadley wore Jovani on the red carpet, but of course she changed for her performance!

2019 Independent Spirit Awards

Photos courtesy of WENN.

3 Responses to “Dakota Johnson looked awesome in a low-key Gucci at the Spirit Awards”

  1. Jane says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:49 am

    Tilda’s jacket gives me life. It is incredible! I’m going to be old fashioned about the other clothes: if I don’t have anything nice to say—don’t say it at all.

    Reply
  2. minx says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:51 am

    Glenn, why?!
    That side shot of Dakota, looks like her whole top is moving south.

    Reply
  3. Elaine says:
    February 24, 2019 at 7:51 am

    JOVANIIIII

    Reply

