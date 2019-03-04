EW reveals ‘Game of Thrones’ covers, details about the ‘Battle of Winterfell’

Every year, after the Oscars, I take stock of how glad I am that the awards season is over, and how I’m glad to have my Sunday nights to myself again and that I don’t have to watch a million awards shows. Then it struck me, days later: oh f–k, Game of Thrones is coming back in APRIL. My Sundays are going to be full of dragon drama for an awards-season-long period of time. If anything, Game of Thrones will be bigger than anything we covered during the awards season too. The show is a phenomenon. It’s going to take over the entire pop culture conversation for two months. And we’re only now going to actually find out some sh-t about the final season too.
Entertainment Weekly devoted a dozen covers or so to “GAME OVER” – the final season of GoT, with certain characters getting their own covers. You can read EW’s cover story here. They were on the set for days as the “Battle of Winterfell” was staged and shot. People in the Battle of Winterfell: The Hound, Arya, Jon Snow, Daenerys, Tyrion. Sansa, Brienne, Ser Davos, Jorah and more. They’re all fighting the Night King and his army of the undead. The piece talks around what actually happens in the episode, but it sounds like it was the most physically painful ordeal that all of these actors have ever gone through.
All of this is amazing but are we ever going to get a full-length trailer HUH???
GAME OVER: We’re preparing to say goodbye to @GameOfThrones with the ultimate fan guide, featuring 16 epic covers of your favorite characters. Get exclusive intel on the final episodes in our top secret report from the set: https://t.co/2v2COJA7dg Story by @JamesHibberd pic.twitter.com/GuxDw9toyA
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2019
You can purchase all 16 of our epic #GameOfThrones covers here: https://t.co/Swi3fikmyy pic.twitter.com/MpS7jZ3Wtt
— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2019
Covers courtesy of EW.
Ok, but where are Gendry and A MAN??? (I obviously love all of this, though).
Gendry was in the last season with the Hound, Tormund, and Jon on their little escape.
TORMUND!! How could I forget him. I understood he survived, right?
I’ll guess Gendry is going toe to toe with Euron Greyjoy’s group and the Iron Bank have hired a man to stab up a bunch of people.
Be still my ❤. Can’t wait……………..
‘Tis Cersei’s fate that keeps me wondering and watching. Part of me thinks she deserves to die, part of me admires her courage, part of me wants her to sit on the Iron Throne, no enemies, armies or family. Alone on her cold iron throne.
So, here’s a few questions for you while we wait for the trailer.
1. Who are you most excited to see die?
2. Who are you least excited to see die?
3. Who should take the throne?
My answers:
1. Jon. I don’t know if he’ll die for good, but after what he pulled when he went beyond the wall last season, he deserves to.
2. Jaime. But I wouldn’t fault anyone on the Starks for pushing him in front of a White Walker after what he did to Bran.
3. No one. I don’t know how Westeros can move forward with the current political system it has now.
They are all going to die. Except Hot Pie.
We do need an update on Hot Pie. I think Nymeria and her pack are guarding him as he merrily bakes bread
1. Cersei. If anyone should die a horrible death, it’s her. Honestly, if the writers hadn’t already used “being torn apart by dogs” as a means of death, that’s what I would have written for her. Although a close second would be having Jaime finally come to his senses and get rid of his manipulative witch of a twin.
2. Brienne, Arya, or Sansa. Not that I think they will necessarily die, but I will be really bummed if it happens.
3. If Dany is pregnant, I’d figure that kid would probably end up taking the throne. Assuming Dany lives to give birth, ofc.
1. Gregor Clegane, The Mountain. Cleganebowl, oh yeah, oh baby.
2. Theon. I care more about Asha, frankly.
3. Tyrion but he’ll end up in Winterfell as husband to Sansa.
Am I the only one who is kind of filled with dread in the way of thinking that after all the years of character and conspiracy development between the characters, we’re going to end up with a lot of them just..dying insignificantly at the hands of bad-cgi-ice-zombies?
Actually think it is a big possibility the Night King is victorious and no one ends up on the throne.
I think it will be more complex than that. In no way do I think these characters are going to work together to fight the White Walkers. They’ll just use this battle as another chance to get at each other.
If the battle in the North is lost to the night walkers, Cersei will use that green fire under the city to destroy the Night King’s army. She won’t care that she’s killing most of the city, but she will win the battle and the show will end with her sitting on Iron Throne realizing she has lost everything.
I’m dreading whatever happens that makes Sansa give up Winterfell to Dany. I don’t like Dany (never have, lol) and I love Sansa and how her character has grown, so I would love to have seen her maintained control.
I may be a bad GoT fan though bc I would love for Cersei to take it all. She’s so evil, so manipulative……such a great character. I bet she is a lot of fun to play.
Is there any left after she incinerated the sept?