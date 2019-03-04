Ben Affleck’s girlfriend, Lindsay Shookus, went to the premiere of Triple Frontier

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus make their reunion red carpet official https://t.co/EZYpgOAniY
I am so hooked on Netflix lately. Over the weekend I was sick and watched Kingdom, a crazy six hour Korean historical zombie drama (I can’t believe that works, but it does), and The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind, Chiwetel Ejiofor’s directorial debut based on a true story. Both were so good and I highly recommend them. We’re also getting great content from Amazon Prime and Hulu but Netflix reigns supreme, partially due to the wide range of programs but also because Netflix has a better interface. Amazon needs to fix their fast forwarding, but that might just be the app on my TV.
Triple Frontier, a heist movie where war heroes rob from a drug kingpin, premieres March 6th on Netflix. It’s a big budget action film with big stars and could easily come out in theaters and make a mint. It stars Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal and Oscar Isaac! So many people came out for the New York premiere last night including Ben’s on-again girlfriend, SNL producer Lindsay Shookus. The Daily Mail has more photos of them together, they didn’t pose together on the red carpet. I love her long dress coat I want that.
Anyway Ben looks good for him. When he’s standing next to Charlie Hunnam he kind of pales in comparison, as anyone would, but he’s regaining some of the hotness.
Also in the gallery we have all the hot costars and Ben McKenzie and Morena Baccarin were there too.
Here’s Lindsay at the premiere. I have to say something snarky because that’s my job. Do you think she feels like waiting and taking Ben back after he cheated paid off? I think it’s a devil’s bargain for her but we’ll see.
Charlie can get it all day every day…
The Amazon Prime fast forward function does suck. That’s all I’ve got……..
Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, and Oscar Isaac….that’s a lot of very handsome box office poison in one movie! 😏 Sorry but it’s true!
There is so many good looking men in this film……Charlie, Oscar, Pedro and Garrett……wow
I don’t know. Is her self esteem so low, that she can take him back after the public embarrassment of shauna. Or does she blame it all on alcohol. Or did she already invest so many years in waiting for him, that she thinks it’s worth it. Is he the father of her child, as some people suspect? Did they ever really break up? ( she never moved out of his apartment) was this an elaborate ruse to get Jen Garner to finalize the divorce? So many questions
WHOOOOOOOOOOOA she never moved out of the apt??? Dets please
And yes I think he is the father of her kid… its prob complicated
I really don’t think it’s a self esteem thing…as much as a choice…
I think she blames Shauna on the booze…He was like blacked out drunk that entire month.
I think they both cheat on each other all the time and it’s not a big deal to her
Ben looks like he’s done a lot of filler work or something. His face looks odd.
Smooth is the word I keep going back to, he looks unnaturally smooth. He’s the oldest of the cast at 46 (just looked it up and Pedro Pascal is about to turn 44, Oscar turns 40 in a few days) and he’s been rough on his body for awhile. Honestly if that’s what it takes for him to feel secure and stay sober than fine, get some work done. Just…be careful.
I knew they would get back together. He fell off the wagon and cheats. She probably realized getting drunk around an alcoholic and encouraging them to drink never ends well.
I feel sorry for her, in love with a cheating addict. I hope she is in Al-Anon meetings
I just watched Ben and Charlie on the Today Show. Ben was extremely charming and seems to be in a good place.
That first photo is too funny, they both look so worn out, with themselves and each other.