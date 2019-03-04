Taylor Swift covers Elle UK, writes about how pop music is a global language

British Heart Foundation Beating Hearts Ball arrivals

In 2017, Taylor Swift tried something different. She released her album, Reputation, without sitting down and giving any interviews. No fashion magazine interviews, no music-trade interviews, no TV interviews. It’s something only Beyonce has really done successfully, this whole “promoting an album entirely on her own terms and never giving up control even once” thing. Personally, I don’t think it really worked in Taylor’s case, because she always desperately wants to explain her music. Which is why she hosted “listening sessions” for true-blue Snake Fam members in which she would explain her songs, answer questions and then encourage the Snake Fam to spread the word. It was a tortured process.

In the end, Reputation was a financial success, but many critics didn’t think it was her best work. Reputation also failed to win any Grammys, and Taylor didn’t even bother showing up to this year’s Grammys. I thought this whole “I won’t talk on the record to journalists” thing was a closed chapter, and that Taylor would try something else when it came to promoting her new album, which is probably coming out later this year (for all we know). Well, guess what? She’s still going to try to do this sh-t, where instead of consenting to an interview, she’ll only write her own “cover stories.” During Reputation promotion, that meant asking British Vogue to put her on the cover with no cover interview, and British Vogue was given one of Taylor’s poems to publish. It was… odd. It’s all a very strange strategy.

So it is here – Taylor covers the April issue of Elle UK, The Music Issue, and she posed for the editorial and then she would not give an interview. To be fair, it’s not like she’s canceling these interviews last minute – the magazines know what they’re signing up for, and this is what’s negotiated with Taylor’s team. Taylor’s team is the one with the bad strategy, the magazines are just happy to have Taylor on their covers to (hopefully) boost their sales. You can see the full Elle UK editorial here, she doesn’t look like Big Bird in every photo. Elle UK got to publish an “essay” from Taylor, in her own words, talking about music, the importance of music, and which songs take her back to whatever place, which songs healed her broken heart, and how pop music is a global language. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Cover courtesy of Elle UK.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Taylor Swift covers Elle UK, writes about how pop music is a global language”

  1. Shrute’s beet farm says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:24 am

    Taylor did listening sessions way before Reputation, they weren’t anything new for her most recent incarnation.

    Reply
    • Lolly says:
      March 4, 2019 at 8:40 am

      I don’t think the writer means the sessions are new, just that they are technically counterproductive to her whole “there will be no explanation, just reputation” spiel we were given. There WERE explanations, just not officially to the press. She needs her fans to know who the songs are about, because that’s her whole kick.
      Also, the essay was so corny.

      Reply
  2. Shannon Malcom says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:28 am

    I’m fine with her strategy and I like a lot of her music. But I hate, hate, HATE this cover.

    Reply
  3. Annie. says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:32 am

    The essay is interesting, I liked it. She has good taste in songs!

    And yeah, the listening sessions for her fans have been part of her strategy for many years now.

    Reply
  4. AnnaKist says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:34 am

    Ooooooh, that trump fringe… Get rid of it, woman.

    Reply
  5. Cindy says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:36 am

    I mean she has a point. If Pop music weren’t a global language, she wouldn’t be touring the world.

    Reply
  6. xdanix says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:37 am

    I hate this cover, but I actually like a lot of this essay. I really related to what she was saying about music connecting you to times and places and memories good and bad, and found what she was saying about the challenges of songwriting really interesting. (She will never have the most amazing voice in the world, but I don’t think she gets nearly enough credit for what a good songwriter she is.)

    Reply
  7. Desolee says:
    March 4, 2019 at 8:37 am

    Super pretty cover if only they could have done the hair a little different. Her legs and arms are different colours, like mine, nice that they didn’t photoshop that

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment