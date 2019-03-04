Taylor Swift covers Elle UK, writes about how pop music is a global language

In 2017, Taylor Swift tried something different. She released her album, Reputation, without sitting down and giving any interviews. No fashion magazine interviews, no music-trade interviews, no TV interviews. It’s something only Beyonce has really done successfully, this whole “promoting an album entirely on her own terms and never giving up control even once” thing. Personally, I don’t think it really worked in Taylor’s case, because she always desperately wants to explain her music. Which is why she hosted “listening sessions” for true-blue Snake Fam members in which she would explain her songs, answer questions and then encourage the Snake Fam to spread the word. It was a tortured process.

In the end, Reputation was a financial success, but many critics didn’t think it was her best work. Reputation also failed to win any Grammys, and Taylor didn’t even bother showing up to this year’s Grammys. I thought this whole “I won’t talk on the record to journalists” thing was a closed chapter, and that Taylor would try something else when it came to promoting her new album, which is probably coming out later this year (for all we know). Well, guess what? She’s still going to try to do this sh-t, where instead of consenting to an interview, she’ll only write her own “cover stories.” During Reputation promotion, that meant asking British Vogue to put her on the cover with no cover interview, and British Vogue was given one of Taylor’s poems to publish. It was… odd. It’s all a very strange strategy.

So it is here – Taylor covers the April issue of Elle UK, The Music Issue, and she posed for the editorial and then she would not give an interview. To be fair, it’s not like she’s canceling these interviews last minute – the magazines know what they’re signing up for, and this is what’s negotiated with Taylor’s team. Taylor’s team is the one with the bad strategy, the magazines are just happy to have Taylor on their covers to (hopefully) boost their sales. You can see the full Elle UK editorial here, she doesn’t look like Big Bird in every photo. Elle UK got to publish an “essay” from Taylor, in her own words, talking about music, the importance of music, and which songs take her back to whatever place, which songs healed her broken heart, and how pop music is a global language. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯