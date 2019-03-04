Kristen Bell defends using another kid in ads for her Walmart baby product line



Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard get a lot of much-deserved flack for telling so many personal and potentially embarrassing stories about their kids. We heard about their daughter getting pinworms at preschool, about the time that their daughters walked in on them while they were getting busy, and they just told Ellen about their older daughter asking where babies come from. They protect their daughter’s identities by not showing them on social media and they spearheaded the no kids movement, which led to new laws protecting children and families from paparazzi. So they’re received criticism for talking out of both sides of their mouth basically.

As we heard last week, they have a new organic baby product line at Walmart that’s in direct competition with Jessica Alba’s honest products. It’s called Hello Bello. As I mentioned in our last story about them, the ads feature other people babies as they shield their daughters from the media. In an ad for their diapers, they featured a baby and Kristen saying, “this is Jordan, Jordan sh-ts her pants.”

Someone commented that Kristen is “exploiting other people’s kids for monetary gain” and she explained it sort-of well.

”So your kids deserve privacy but you don’t mind exploiting other people’s children for monetary gain?” – Commenter “Well, there’s a big difference. If we expose our kids faces, there is a real threat of them getting stalked, or of a stranger coming up to them and knowing their name. It’s a safety thing. I don’t fault other parents for showing their kids when they don’t access (sic) they have the same safety concerns. And Jordan is not the little girl’s real name, FYI.” – Kristen

[via USA Today]

Halle Berry said that a stranger once recognized her daughter in public without seeing her first and it freaked her out. I understand Dax and Kristen protecting their kids, but they made such a big deal out of it and now they’ve got a kids line at Walmart. Plus it’s not like we’re not hearing about their kids at all. But Kristen’s explanation makes sense, I wouldn’t want my kids to be kidnap targets either. None of that makes Kristen and Dax less annoying, but I get why they protect their kids like this.

Here’s one of their ads. They’re hustlers, they hustle for money and coverage and they do it well.



