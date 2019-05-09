Charlize Theron: ‘I’m definitely obsessive. Obsessing is good for me’

Charlize Theron covers the June issue of Marie Claire to promote Long Shot, her comedy with Seth Rogen. Charlize looks amazing in this editorial, and if you’ve seen her in Tully, you’ll understand how impressive it is that she was able to drop the weight she gained for that film. I like that she did a magazine editorial with her dark hair too! Anyway, you can read the Marie Claire cover story here. Charlize chats about being an obsessive person and how she’s in therapy. Some highlights:

On her new film Long Shot: “I never thought I would be in a rom-com. I don’t think I would know how to do justice to a straight-forward rom-com.”

On why obsession is good for her: “I’m definitely obsessive. Obsessing is good for me. I’m very focused on the stuff that I really care about, but I do struggle with a bit of OCD, so I have to organize things that I can see: closets, drawers. That has to do with when I feel that things I can’t see are out of control.”

On life in her 20s and being an immigrant: “My 20s were like ‘You can die, so get it done.’ I always felt like there was a clock ticking, like everything was life and death, and I’m not a citizen, so if I don’t make it …”

On what she discovered about herself in therapy: “I didn’t discover therapy until my mid-30s. My reasons for going had a lot to do with South Africa and uncertainty and living with an alcoholic every day of my life. What I discovered was that my life was an all-encompassing thing. It showed me that I can see the big picture and understand the reason to get to a place where I could create a life for my own kids.”

On motherhood: “I love being a mom. I get up with them at 5:30am every day. I make them breakfast. I pack their lunches. On the weekends, we hang out with family and friends. I’ll cook lasagna for them – or steak. We do a lot of grilling. We go to Medieval Times.”

On being at peace with her life: “My 20s were really about getting a lot of stuff out of my system – wanting to experience the world, do drugs, travel to Turkey for four months with a backpack… and I did all of that, so by the time I had kids, I was really ready. …You don’t want to be 80 and on your deathbed and wonder what might have happened. If I die tomorrow, I’m at peace with who I am in my life.”