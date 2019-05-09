David Beckham’s driver’s license suspended for 6 months because he used his cellphone

David Beckham presents the Tudor New Collection

I feel very next-level hipster because I’m not attached to my cellphone at all. I just don’t see a need for it personally – I still consider my cell to be “for emergencies” and for occasional use for my job. And I absolutely never use my cell while driving. I cannot stand it when I see other drivers just full on driving with one hand on their phone, either texting or talking. It’s so dangerous and so f–king unnecessary, my God. I’m happy that so many states and cities have passed laws and are cracking down on drivers using cellphones. And I’m glad that they got such a high-profile celebrity in the dragnet:

David Beckham has been disqualified from driving for six months for using his mobile phone while at the wheel. The ex-footballer, 43, was spotted by a member of the public using his phone while driving in Great Portland Street, on 21 November last year. He pleaded guilty.

He was also given six points on his licence. Beckham was originally to be dealt with using the new single justice procedure, an administrative process not open to the press or public.

[From Sky News]

Sky News goes on from there, talking about the legal issues involved in Beckham’s case, but the general information is that Beckham was using his cellphone while driving and now he’s got a six-months suspended license for it. But that’s just in Britain – he spends much of his time in Miami these days, where I imagine he has an American driver’s license, don’t you? So he’s probably still driving here in the States.

David Beckham presents the Tudor New Collection

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

5 Responses to “David Beckham’s driver’s license suspended for 6 months because he used his cellphone”

  1. Elkie says:
    May 9, 2019 at 10:48 am

    Good.

    Reply
  2. Polly says:
    May 9, 2019 at 10:55 am

    I cannot stand him.

    Reply
  3. minx says:
    May 9, 2019 at 11:11 am

    Good. He probably thinks rules don’t apply to him.

    Reply
  4. Meg says:
    May 9, 2019 at 11:24 am

    Good! I’d heard his lawyers were getting him out of it.

    Also he doesn’t spend most of his time in Miami, he’s only there for photo ops.

    Reply
  5. knotslaning says:
    May 9, 2019 at 11:29 am

    Good thing he is super wealthy and doesn’t have to drive himself! The rest of us would be Fkd!

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment