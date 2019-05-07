Hailey Baldwin in Alexander Wang at the Met Gala: tacky Barbie realness?

There were many ways to interpret this year’s Met Gala’s theme – “Camp” – and I guess I was surprised by how many women just went for “Barbie gear.” Hailey Baldwin was one of those Barbies, only I would argue that Hailey was one of the BEST! From the high, bleached-blonde ponytail to the too-dark fake tan to the exposed thong of her dress, everything about Hailey’s look was so spectacularly dated and tacky and PERFECT. Hailey worked with Alexander Wang on this look and I’m shocked to say that she utterly nailed it.
Someone else who nailed it? Elle Fanning in this delightful Miu Miu look. You could tell that she was having fun with it, and she looks like a drag queen’s favorite doll. Her nails! Her orange tan! Her pants! I love it all and she looked like she was having so much fun!
Emma Roberts tried to go for Big Barbie vibes, I think, but this Giambattista Valli is more like… fairy queen/ruffled extravaganza. I mean, it’s big and tacky, but I actually think Emma’s styling let her down? Big ruffles could be super-campy, but the styling edged it more towards “ethereal fairy queen” drag. Which is camp-adjacent but not really camp?
I actually liked Haley’s look, which is rare for me. The rest are meh.
I think there was another one with a barbie look complete with the pink car or was that Hailey?
I don’t feel like Haley’s outfit went far enough to be camp. It was close, but not quite there. If you’re going the Barbie route, it seems insane not to go with the bright pink. The color of her dress just made it seem like watered down Barbie camp. I could see that dress in that color being worn to a normal red carpet, maybe/maybe not with the thong showing.
hailey looked GREAT, don’t get me wrong, but i don’t think it was camp? ESPECIALLY when you then look at elle fanning, who really knocked it out of the park. or kacey musgraves, who was the Ultimate Barbie™️ last night.