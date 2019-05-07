Hailey Baldwin in Alexander Wang at the Met Gala: tacky Barbie realness?

Hailey Baldwin at arrivals for Camp: Not...

There were many ways to interpret this year’s Met Gala’s theme – “Camp” – and I guess I was surprised by how many women just went for “Barbie gear.” Hailey Baldwin was one of those Barbies, only I would argue that Hailey was one of the BEST! From the high, bleached-blonde ponytail to the too-dark fake tan to the exposed thong of her dress, everything about Hailey’s look was so spectacularly dated and tacky and PERFECT. Hailey worked with Alexander Wang on this look and I’m shocked to say that she utterly nailed it.

Hailey Baldwin at arrivals for Camp: Not...

Someone else who nailed it? Elle Fanning in this delightful Miu Miu look. You could tell that she was having fun with it, and she looks like a drag queen’s favorite doll. Her nails! Her orange tan! Her pants! I love it all and she looked like she was having so much fun!

Elle Fanning at arrivals for Camp: Notes...

Elle Fanning at arrivals for Camp: Notes...

Emma Roberts tried to go for Big Barbie vibes, I think, but this Giambattista Valli is more like… fairy queen/ruffled extravaganza. I mean, it’s big and tacky, but I actually think Emma’s styling let her down? Big ruffles could be super-campy, but the styling edged it more towards “ethereal fairy queen” drag. Which is camp-adjacent but not really camp?

Emma Roberts at arrivals for Camp: Notes...

Emma Roberts at arrivals for Camp: Notes...

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Hailey Baldwin in Alexander Wang at the Met Gala: tacky Barbie realness?”

  1. Jessica says:
    May 7, 2019 at 5:28 am

    I actually liked Haley’s look, which is rare for me. The rest are meh.

    Reply
  2. gingersnaps says:
    May 7, 2019 at 5:50 am

    I think there was another one with a barbie look complete with the pink car or was that Hailey?

    Reply
  3. Melly says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:27 am

    I don’t feel like Haley’s outfit went far enough to be camp. It was close, but not quite there. If you’re going the Barbie route, it seems insane not to go with the bright pink. The color of her dress just made it seem like watered down Barbie camp. I could see that dress in that color being worn to a normal red carpet, maybe/maybe not with the thong showing.

    Reply
  4. little bird says:
    May 7, 2019 at 6:40 am

    hailey looked GREAT, don’t get me wrong, but i don’t think it was camp? ESPECIALLY when you then look at elle fanning, who really knocked it out of the park. or kacey musgraves, who was the Ultimate Barbie™️ last night.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment