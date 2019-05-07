Gisele Bundchen in Dior at the Met Gala: 1970s disco or just off-theme?

Gisele Bundchen at arrivals for Camp: No...

Much like Gwyneth Paltrow, Gisele Bundchen rarely follows the Met Gala theme. If you were being generous, you could say that Gisele does vaguely try to stay “on theme, but PRETTY,” although mostly she just opts for whatever dress caught her eye that week. I feel like that’s what happened here. Gisele was one of the handful of Dior-clad women at the event, and it’s clear that Dior customized this look for her, probably to her specifications. I think she was aiming for Cher, honestly. She was aiming for ‘70s disco/Studio 54 faux-camp realness. But it didn’t work so she just went for “pretty.” I do legitimately love the skirt of this Dior – I love a well-done pleated fabric, and the way this dress hangs is divine. The top of the gown is a mess though, and it does Gisele no favors (it makes her chest look especially “worked on”). Tom Brady was there too, looking like a goon.

Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen at arrivals f...

Gisele Bundchen at arrivals for Camp: No...

Bless her, Cara Delevingne’s Dior look was ON POINT. I was surprised that more women didn’t lean into the camp theme this way – Cara looks great and fun, which is the point.

Cara Delevingne at arrivals for Camp: No...

Priyanka Chopra also wore Dior, and I think Nick Jonas’ look is Dior as well. I truly have no idea what Priyanka was going for, at all. I’m just… at a loss to even describe this??

met gala 2019 NY

met gala 2019 NY

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red.

13 Responses to “Gisele Bundchen in Dior at the Met Gala: 1970s disco or just off-theme?”

  1. Lizzie says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:59 am

    nick’s little mustache was pretty campy ala john waters

    Reply
    • BchyYogi says:
      May 7, 2019 at 9:20 am

      Yes, a nod to John Waters. I guess Priyanka’s feathers were a ref to “pink flamingos”? Still, I think a lot of celebs just wanted a beautiful gown that was sort of maybe “on theme”.

      Reply
  2. OriginalLala says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:59 am

    Nick looks like a teen who just proudly grew his first wispy facial hair lol

    Reply
  3. zee says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:59 am

    My first thought seeing Priyanka was ‘exploded parrot’. Or maybe she tried to be the Helena Bonham Carter version of the queen of hearts from Alice in Wonderland?

    Reply
  4. scottiegal says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:59 am

    They are so dull.

    Reply
  5. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:00 am

    Cara Delevingne….wins the Camp Oscar. And of course Billy Porter.

    Reply
    • detritus says:
      May 7, 2019 at 9:25 am

      The shoes and cane are soooo tacky, it’s perfect. Even the underwear and nipple shields are tacky and rhinestone bedazzled. Although honestly, this Rainbow Bright look would have absolutely killed with the candy raver girls I knew. Does that style even still exist?

      Reply
  6. Megan says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:12 am

    If Gisele is doing disco she needs to lean in on the hair and make up. This could have been a very fun look.

    Reply
  7. Karen2 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:16 am

    I just loved loved Priyankas look. & Cara was fabulous too. Dont knock Giselles dress. She claimed it was environment friendly. Allegedly. Brady doesnt look any worse than say Ye who made no effort at all. Sophie & Joe looked FaBuLoUs too.

    Reply
  8. Veronica S. says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:18 am

    Cara wins this round.

    Gisele continues to be an utter bore when it comes to anything creatively fashionable.

    Reply
  9. Jennh says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:19 am

    Priyanka looks like she stole a costume off the Sucker video shoot.

    Reply

