Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent at the Met Gala: ’80s villain or camp AF?

Someone on E! News said that Miley Cyrus was a million times more “camp” during her Bangerz period than she was last night at the Met Gala. They made a good point – back then, she was a buffet of kitchy excess and pop culture madness. For the Met Gala, she went pure ‘80s in this Saint Laurent ensemble. I sort of understand what she was attempting: campy ‘80s villain in a teen movie, right?
Zoe Kravitz in Saint. Laurent. I mean… I get what she was going for, but I think she could have done way better.
Demi Moore in Saint Laurent. Not camp at all. Not really trying to be.
Shawn Mendes in Saint Laurent. Just think of how he really could have camped it up, instead we get this sort of boring faux-Elvis look.
Sienna Miller in Paco Rabanne. I don’t really get it, is the look supposed to be “cokehead camp”?
Ezra Miller understood the theme and it’s freaking me out! This is Burberry.
I love that Shawn kid. I think he’s a pretty good egg. But I do wish he’d camped it up. He’s a good looking guy – he could have pulled off a dramatic look.
Demi looks really pretty, even though she’s not on theme. She hasn’t been to the Met Gala in a while, has she?
Zoe – didn’t Lily Collins wear a gown recently that had the same kind of heart shape on it – but hers had a mesh or lace inlay or something? It seems familiar.
Kudos to Ezra. Its the face mask that makes the camp look. & the painted nails. Wonderful. Wonderful. I have long suspected that Mileys crazy is pretty tame compared to what is really crazy in show biz & that vanilla outfit just proves my theory.
I agree about Ezra. It’s like Dali does Caberet with a touch of Gautier and Marcel Marceau. Fabulous! Kudos!
Perfectly described. He looks amazing.
Fabulous.
I agree on all accounts. Re: Miley, when you try to be edgy you’re in fact not.
Anyone else’s eyes totally freak you at Ezra Miller. Thats trippy!
Ezra Miller! That IS camp! Brava
Ezra’s look completely blew me away. He 100% understood the theme and fully committed to it. I don’t super care for him, but he was my favorite – I think Cara, him, Billy, and Cardi were among my top favorites of the night.
I’ve never seen anything like Ezra’s. Is there a prize for costumes at the Met?
Ezra is making me dizzy, my eyes can’t focus on his face!
Miley’s arms look horrible. Are all those random tattoos real?
They unfortunately are. She went really crazy with tattoos for a period and now…yeah.
Zoe has exactly the same tatted arms and yet you don’t point it out.
If you compare the two photos, they’re not nearly as noticeable as Miley’s. They also look to be less numerous based on that photo.
It’s a question of angle and Zoe not stretching her arms out. But if you watch Little Big Lies… they’re there.
Right, I understand that. I’m pretty familiar with both Miley and Zoe. I’m guessing that the photos in this post is what lucy2 was using to compare, so I was pointing out that if you compare the photos in the post, Miley’s are a lot more noticeable. Hence why she would have only mentioned Miley’s.
I felt dizzy too, just looking at the photo. Imagine being at his table for dinner and trying to look at him and talk to him live in person!
I was wondering the same thing. Yikes.
I like Sienna Miller’s look.
Ezra Miller! What an eye for camp detail. I totally see what he’s doing here. Perfect 20/20 vision! Okay I’m done.
Wtf Miley? You should’ve channeled your rebel dayz. And I think the other ladies, Zoe, Demi and Sienna, were each channeling Erté, trying to anyway.
Okay Ezra Miller is the MCP of the night. I was so really excited about this year’s theme and have been disappointed so few attendees got it/went with it. But Ezra and Cara totally make up for the explosion of blah that covered everyone else.
Ezra Miller and Cara Delevingne should be besties. Both FTW
When Ezra showed up, everyone else should have just went home.
Tell me please all those Miley tats are fake?! please..
I like Miley’s dress as a general party dress but no it’s not camp, maybe could have been if she’s gone big with the styling.
Ezra Miller is not afraid to go whole hog for a theme and I am here for it! I hope he had a great time, I can’t imagine how people carried on conversations with him in person though. I’d be dizzy
Ezra is having a flirtation with the grotesque, but every aspect of his look is exquisitely executed, Love it.
I love Zoe’s dress, but it’s definitely not quite on the mark for this theme. I can see what she was going for – but imagine that during the romance theme a few years back, right? Lovely.
Ezra may have very well been my favorite after Billy Porter. He may be insufferable, but boy does he embrace fashion the right way.
I really like Miley’s outfit. Not necessarily for the MET but I just really like it.
Ezra (I feel bad not knowing who he is) looks fan-freaking-tastic. Love it.
I LOVE Sienna Miller’s dress. It’s beautiful!!!
What is going on with Sienna Miller’s face? Has she had work done? I hardly recognize her.
Wow! Ezra killed it this year! So, so good.
Even though Demi’s outfit didn’t fit the theme at all, for any other event–that is an amazing and beautiful tuxedo-esque dress.
Miley is so cute, but I feel like her tattoos are so random — like she did them with magic marker and she didn’t wash them off before the show.
Brad Goreski styled Demi for this. I felt embarrassed for him last night when he was talking about the look he put together for her. Totally not camp. Totally not anything. He looked fantastic in the zebra print suit so maybe he spent more time on his own styling? I liked Miley’s look. Lol at the “coke head camp”!