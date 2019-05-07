Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent at the Met Gala: ’80s villain or camp AF?

Someone on E! News said that Miley Cyrus was a million times more “camp” during her Bangerz period than she was last night at the Met Gala. They made a good point – back then, she was a buffet of kitchy excess and pop culture madness. For the Met Gala, she went pure ‘80s in this Saint Laurent ensemble. I sort of understand what she was attempting: campy ‘80s villain in a teen movie, right?

Zoe Kravitz in Saint. Laurent. I mean… I get what she was going for, but I think she could have done way better.

Demi Moore in Saint Laurent. Not camp at all. Not really trying to be.

Shawn Mendes in Saint Laurent. Just think of how he really could have camped it up, instead we get this sort of boring faux-Elvis look.

Sienna Miller in Paco Rabanne. I don’t really get it, is the look supposed to be “cokehead camp”?

Ezra Miller understood the theme and it’s freaking me out! This is Burberry.

