Cardi B versus Nicki Minaj: who did more with the Met Gala ‘camp’ theme?

We didn’t get any Rihanna or Beyonce at this year’s Met Gala, and the gala was the poorer for it. I’m shocked that Rihanna didn’t come, actually – she’s a Met Gala staple, and she always delivers. In lieu of Rih, we got Cardi B doing that kind of over-the-top excess. Cardi wore this custom Thom Browne dress which… I mean, it sucks. It looks like two king-sized quilts were repurposed. I question the color choice too – burgundy, really?? But yeah, over the top and campy. Cardi had a lot of fun with the theme even though she couldn’t walk two steps without ten helpers.

Did anyone catch the fact that Nicki Minaj and Cardi arrived on the carpet around the same time? I’m surprised there wasn’t some kind of gala throw-down, although it does look like Minaj was trying not to attract too much attention. Considering Nicki Minaj is all about that campy, cartoon Barbz image, I’m shocked that Nicki didn’t do more with the theme? This is just a dumb pink dress, you know? It’s Prabal Gurung, btw.

Also in Prabal Gurung: Halsey. Is it just me or has she lost a lot of weight recently? The look is… tacky. Therefore “camp.”