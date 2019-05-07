Cardi B versus Nicki Minaj: who did more with the Met Gala ‘camp’ theme?

Celebrity arrivals pose on the pink carpet for the Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala

We didn’t get any Rihanna or Beyonce at this year’s Met Gala, and the gala was the poorer for it. I’m shocked that Rihanna didn’t come, actually – she’s a Met Gala staple, and she always delivers. In lieu of Rih, we got Cardi B doing that kind of over-the-top excess. Cardi wore this custom Thom Browne dress which… I mean, it sucks. It looks like two king-sized quilts were repurposed. I question the color choice too – burgundy, really?? But yeah, over the top and campy. Cardi had a lot of fun with the theme even though she couldn’t walk two steps without ten helpers.

Did anyone catch the fact that Nicki Minaj and Cardi arrived on the carpet around the same time? I’m surprised there wasn’t some kind of gala throw-down, although it does look like Minaj was trying not to attract too much attention. Considering Nicki Minaj is all about that campy, cartoon Barbz image, I’m shocked that Nicki didn’t do more with the theme? This is just a dumb pink dress, you know? It’s Prabal Gurung, btw.

Also in Prabal Gurung: Halsey. Is it just me or has she lost a lot of weight recently? The look is… tacky. Therefore “camp.”

31 Responses to “Cardi B versus Nicki Minaj: who did more with the Met Gala ‘camp’ theme?”

  1. lucy2 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:04 am

    I like the drama of Cardi’s red gown.
    Nicki looks uncomfortable.

    Reply
  2. Tallia says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:04 am

    I think CardiB looked amazing. It is the over top fashion I have come expect and want from the MET. Nicki Minaj looked like she was waiting for Ken to pick her up and take her to the Dream House, but in a very Skipper and not Barbie way.

    Reply
    • Alissa says:
      May 7, 2019 at 10:15 am

      I also thought she looked amazing. I wanted to clap when I saw it.

      Nicki’s look was awful! She’s had tons of truly campy looks before, so not sure why she didn’t commit here. Barbie is supposed to be her thing and Kacey Musgraves and Hailey Bieber both did a much better job with Barbie looks. She just looks bored and half-committed to the look.

      Reply
    • manda says:
      May 7, 2019 at 10:36 am

      Her dress was fabulous! Love her!

      Reply
  3. Oh No says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:06 am

    Nicki’s earlier eras were so fun and Campy, I’m surprised by this look.

    It’s like the Bolshoi and a Bratz doll had a baby and sent it to prom…

    Issa No

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:07 am

    I don’t know about camp but Cardi’s outfit was great.
    Nicki looks unhappy.

    Reply
  5. Karen2 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:09 am

    Love Nikkis shoes btw. Other than that nothing interesting about any of those looks. Cardi had a better campy look at Coachella. As someone said FranknFurter is camp. Any guys turn up in suspenders?

    Reply
  6. KMAC says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:09 am

    You are dead wrong about Cardi B’s gown. I am shook, that is high drama! “The Red Wedding” all in one dress. LOVE!

    Reply
  7. runcmc says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:09 am

    I really don’t like the butt sequin part of Cardi B’s dress, it makes me think of a baboon’s butt. Not a fun mental picture.

    Nicki looks uncomfortable and stuffed into her outfit. I hate when celebs with beautiful curves stuff themselves into ill-fitting clothing, making them look bad. Nicki has a beautiful body! Whyyy do that to her

    Reply
  8. zee says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:11 am

    I think this theme was tough for Nicki because her usual style is already OTT Camp and that’s what we have come to expect from her. Coming up with something new and surprising is almost impossible for her.

    Reply
  9. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Nicki was not into the night at all. Is that an upside-down heart on Cardi’s ass? Queen of Heartass? Don’t like the quilted look. But Halsey’s shoes? I must barf now.

    Reply
  10. Erinn says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:13 am

    I kind of love Cardi’s . It’s unexpected for sure – but I think the effect from a further away shot was worth it looking a bit like quilts up close. I love the feathers and the bodice of it.

    Nicki… I’m disappointed in her look. She looks like she’s gained some weight – which isn’t a bad thing. Plus she’s only about my height, so I know how much a tiny weight gain can make you look like you’ve gained more at that height. But she just looks uncomfortable – this is something I would have thought she’d have a ton of fun with.

    Reply
  11. Va Va Kaboom says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:16 am

    Camp has to be intentionally tacky. Halsey’s outfit, and to some extent Nicki’s too, is just plain badly designed. There is no humor, allusion, or feeling of being “in on the joke”, it’s just ugly.

    Reply
  12. Giddy says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:21 am

    I loved Cardi’s dress and it was so fun to watch all those guys fluff and position that train. I wonder how heavy that thing was.

    Reply
  13. savu says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:28 am

    I got a little more “tribute to Wonder Woman” from Halsey, especially with the gold armbands. She could’ve leaned into it way more! But gauging how to dress for this has to be difficult, not knowing how much other people are gonna go for it.

    Reply
    • otaku fairy... says:
      May 7, 2019 at 11:40 am

      Wonder Woman was my first thought about her look too. It’s always weird to see her with long hair, but this is the best hair color for her.
      I actually liked Nicki’s look, even though it wasn’t as dramatic as what I’d expect from her with the camp theme.

      Reply
  14. VintageS says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:34 am

    Can not abide Cardi, but she looks amazing. In fact she may best of show.

    Reply
  15. Emby says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:38 am

    Nicki Minaj’s train reminds me of entrails.

    Reply
  16. Lowra says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:39 am

    Cardi B reminds me of a placenta. A giant placenta. Yuck.

    Reply
  17. Valois says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:40 am

    I don’t think Halsey‘s looking noticeably slimmer.

    Reply
  18. Detriotgirl says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:53 am

    I feel like Rihanna already wore this dress in yellow, minus the weird butt appliqué, and Rihanna did it better. So, it doesn’t do much for me.

    Reply
    • Raven says:
      May 7, 2019 at 11:17 am

      No Rihanna has not worn an outfit like Cardi one here. The 2 dresses aren’t even close to looking a like.

      Reply
  19. Snowslow says:
    May 7, 2019 at 10:59 am

    I think I’m a bit over Cardi B at this point. Overdose. Which, I suppose, is on theme.

    Reply
  20. Nicegirl says:
    May 7, 2019 at 11:12 am

    I can’t imagine Prabal Gurung will ever dress Nicki again after she threw shade on his design of her dress while on the red carpet.

    Reply
  21. Raven says:
    May 7, 2019 at 11:14 am

    Cardi dress was on point eitj the theme and I am here for it.

    As for Nicki style when she first came out was very campy, I’m disappointed that this is what she wore last night.

    Reply
  22. Veronica S. says:
    May 7, 2019 at 11:19 am

    Somebody called Cardi’s dress “day two of a heavy period,” and I can’t see anything else. I mean, I love it, but it’s hilarious.

    Nicki was a sad miss for me. She’s usually so dramatic and delightfully tacky by nature, so this pale pink was a shame. Where’s the barbie pink of her old days??

    Reply
  23. Jess says:
    May 7, 2019 at 11:51 am

    Literally every time I see Halsey I’m like… who is that? I know what she looks like and I actually really like her music, but for some reason her face makes me like face blind? I can never immediately identify her and I don’t know why!

    Reply

