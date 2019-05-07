Cardi B versus Nicki Minaj: who did more with the Met Gala ‘camp’ theme?

We didn’t get any Rihanna or Beyonce at this year’s Met Gala, and the gala was the poorer for it. I’m shocked that Rihanna didn’t come, actually – she’s a Met Gala staple, and she always delivers. In lieu of Rih, we got Cardi B doing that kind of over-the-top excess. Cardi wore this custom Thom Browne dress which… I mean, it sucks. It looks like two king-sized quilts were repurposed. I question the color choice too – burgundy, really?? But yeah, over the top and campy. Cardi had a lot of fun with the theme even though she couldn’t walk two steps without ten helpers.
Did anyone catch the fact that Nicki Minaj and Cardi arrived on the carpet around the same time? I’m surprised there wasn’t some kind of gala throw-down, although it does look like Minaj was trying not to attract too much attention. Considering Nicki Minaj is all about that campy, cartoon Barbz image, I’m shocked that Nicki didn’t do more with the theme? This is just a dumb pink dress, you know? It’s Prabal Gurung, btw.
Also in Prabal Gurung: Halsey. Is it just me or has she lost a lot of weight recently? The look is… tacky. Therefore “camp.”
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
I like the drama of Cardi’s red gown.
Nicki looks uncomfortable.
I think CardiB looked amazing. It is the over top fashion I have come expect and want from the MET. Nicki Minaj looked like she was waiting for Ken to pick her up and take her to the Dream House, but in a very Skipper and not Barbie way.
I also thought she looked amazing. I wanted to clap when I saw it.
Nicki’s look was awful! She’s had tons of truly campy looks before, so not sure why she didn’t commit here. Barbie is supposed to be her thing and Kacey Musgraves and Hailey Bieber both did a much better job with Barbie looks. She just looks bored and half-committed to the look.
Her dress was fabulous! Love her!
Nicki’s earlier eras were so fun and Campy, I’m surprised by this look.
It’s like the Bolshoi and a Bratz doll had a baby and sent it to prom…
Issa No
I don’t know about camp but Cardi’s outfit was great.
Nicki looks unhappy.
Yeah, she really, really did. Hmmm.
Love Nikkis shoes btw. Other than that nothing interesting about any of those looks. Cardi had a better campy look at Coachella. As someone said FranknFurter is camp. Any guys turn up in suspenders?
You are dead wrong about Cardi B’s gown. I am shook, that is high drama! “The Red Wedding” all in one dress. LOVE!
I liked it a lot too.
I really don’t like the butt sequin part of Cardi B’s dress, it makes me think of a baboon’s butt. Not a fun mental picture.
Nicki looks uncomfortable and stuffed into her outfit. I hate when celebs with beautiful curves stuff themselves into ill-fitting clothing, making them look bad. Nicki has a beautiful body! Whyyy do that to her
I think this theme was tough for Nicki because her usual style is already OTT Camp and that’s what we have come to expect from her. Coming up with something new and surprising is almost impossible for her.
Nicki was not into the night at all. Is that an upside-down heart on Cardi’s ass? Queen of Heartass? Don’t like the quilted look. But Halsey’s shoes? I must barf now.
I kind of love Cardi’s . It’s unexpected for sure – but I think the effect from a further away shot was worth it looking a bit like quilts up close. I love the feathers and the bodice of it.
Nicki… I’m disappointed in her look. She looks like she’s gained some weight – which isn’t a bad thing. Plus she’s only about my height, so I know how much a tiny weight gain can make you look like you’ve gained more at that height. But she just looks uncomfortable – this is something I would have thought she’d have a ton of fun with.
Camp has to be intentionally tacky. Halsey’s outfit, and to some extent Nicki’s too, is just plain badly designed. There is no humor, allusion, or feeling of being “in on the joke”, it’s just ugly.
Exactly, it’s just everyday (celebrities) dresses.
I loved Cardi’s dress and it was so fun to watch all those guys fluff and position that train. I wonder how heavy that thing was.
I got a little more “tribute to Wonder Woman” from Halsey, especially with the gold armbands. She could’ve leaned into it way more! But gauging how to dress for this has to be difficult, not knowing how much other people are gonna go for it.
Wonder Woman was my first thought about her look too. It’s always weird to see her with long hair, but this is the best hair color for her.
I actually liked Nicki’s look, even though it wasn’t as dramatic as what I’d expect from her with the camp theme.
Can not abide Cardi, but she looks amazing. In fact she may best of show.
Nicki Minaj’s train reminds me of entrails.
Cardi B reminds me of a placenta. A giant placenta. Yuck.
I don’t think Halsey‘s looking noticeably slimmer.
I feel like Rihanna already wore this dress in yellow, minus the weird butt appliqué, and Rihanna did it better. So, it doesn’t do much for me.
No Rihanna has not worn an outfit like Cardi one here. The 2 dresses aren’t even close to looking a like.
I think I’m a bit over Cardi B at this point. Overdose. Which, I suppose, is on theme.
I can’t imagine Prabal Gurung will ever dress Nicki again after she threw shade on his design of her dress while on the red carpet.
Whay did she say.
Cardi dress was on point eitj the theme and I am here for it.
As for Nicki style when she first came out was very campy, I’m disappointed that this is what she wore last night.
Somebody called Cardi’s dress “day two of a heavy period,” and I can’t see anything else. I mean, I love it, but it’s hilarious.
Nicki was a sad miss for me. She’s usually so dramatic and delightfully tacky by nature, so this pale pink was a shame. Where’s the barbie pink of her old days??
Literally every time I see Halsey I’m like… who is that? I know what she looks like and I actually really like her music, but for some reason her face makes me like face blind? I can never immediately identify her and I don’t know why!