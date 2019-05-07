Constance Wu wore Marchesa to the Met Gala and went with Georgina Chapman

Embed from Getty Images
While I don’t think we should hold Georgina Chapman responsible for what a monster her husband is, we’ve learned that her fashion brand was built on his intimidation and influence. So any allegiance with her is a definitely a statement, I’ll say that. I saw her on Project Runway All Stars when I tried watching a couple of episodes and I frankly can’t stand her. (Update: this is a correction. She’s not on the regular Project Runway.) That is based on what I know about her, and also the fact that she’s a sh-tty designer. Her dresses are campy without intending to be, so does she capture camp in this tulle and pearl-bedecked flapper dress on Constance Wu? Sort of, but it’s more costumey than camp. I’m disappointed in Constance.
Constance’s Crazy Rich Asians costar, Awkwafina, was in an awesome gold metallic Altuzarra gown with layers of pleats, ruffle fan shoulders and a belt. This is campy enough and fits the theme. The bar was set quite high last night so it’s not one of the best looks, but I like it. There were so many structured and giant shouldered gowns. Also, I generally hate the “tiered layers of ruffles” trend, but for camp it works.
Alicia Keys was in a seafoam green Carolina Herrera gown with a hoodie and cape. I don’t get how this is camp at all. I like how iridescent it is though, that’s lovely.
Gal Gadot was in white lace Givenchy with a little flutter cape, a giant pearl tiara and thigh high black lace. Maybe it’s borderline on theme with the black and white lace.
Lili Reinhart had on a Ferragamo romper with giant layers of off-the-shoulder ruffles and a long train. I think she’s working this and that her styling makes it campy.
I love Cole Sprouse’s goofy embellished Ferragamo suit too. They’re so cute together.
Don’t hate on me but that has to be the first Marchesa gown that i have actually liked – its flapper inspired and I love that era of fashion. Plus Constance looks great in it.
I like both dresses aswell!
Like someone said on Twitter, anything Awkwafina wore in CRA was 1000 times campier than this dress. As for Constance, she got an ugly Marchesa by choice. Wow.
This! I would have just dragged out the wardrobe from CRA for this one.
Lily brought modern Marie An. The hair, the pastel blue, the pink powdered shadow. More “subtle” but definitely hit the right notes.
She’s giving me Effie from Hunger Games vibes
Yes to both Eliza and runmc, I see both of those elements. I don’t think the dress and shoes are campy enough but she gets the overall effect. She’s so lovely and she and Cole are adorable.
I’m disappointed in Constance as well.
Awkwafina looks like a New Years Eve decoration- I like it!
Awkwafina reminds me of Christmas decorations my mum had in the 1970s: a set of gold plastic-and-foil angels, whose wings were frequently a bit wrinkly round the edges where they’d been hung too close to the lights and melted slightly. I don’t think you can get much more camp than 1970s tree decorations!
Ha, yes. I wasn’t getting super campy from her, just “standard” avant grade, but now that you’ve pointed that out I get it.
Just the mention of Marchesa makes my skin crawl. She became successful because of her rapist husband’s intimidation and influence. That’s the reality. I don’t wish her any harm, but she should go away. Disappointed in Constance, absolutely.
I like Gal’s outfit and it’s the first chance I’ve seen her take. Alicia’s is nice but not remotely camp. I don’t even know who Cole Sprouse is but props to him among all the disappointing men last night. That’s camp.
Gal looks like a sexy moth! Alicia seems to be channelling Grace Jones with the hooded gown. Akwafina and Lily and Cole nailed it.
IDK if the No Photos Please dress is intended for this post, but… did you see her clutch is a tiny camera?!
Aw, I love Lili and Cole. Awkwafina’s look is very Luna Lovegood-esque. I love it!!
Aligning oneself with Georgina Chapman is not a good look.
Marchesa’s been forgiven long ago. They are producing collections & ppl regularly appear on the red carpet wearing the brand. Which is more than can be said for Ulyanna. Was that really Kerry Washington? Was that really Gal? I loved both their efforts btw.