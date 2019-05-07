Constance Wu wore Marchesa to the Met Gala and went with Georgina Chapman

Embed from Getty Images
While I don’t think we should hold Georgina Chapman responsible for what a monster her husband is, we’ve learned that her fashion brand was built on his intimidation and influence. So any allegiance with her is a definitely a statement, I’ll say that. I saw her on Project Runway All Stars when I tried watching a couple of episodes and I frankly can’t stand her. (Update: this is a correction. She’s not on the regular Project Runway.) That is based on what I know about her, and also the fact that she’s a sh-tty designer. Her dresses are campy without intending to be, so does she capture camp in this tulle and pearl-bedecked flapper dress on Constance Wu? Sort of, but it’s more costumey than camp. I’m disappointed in Constance.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Constance’s Crazy Rich Asians costar, Awkwafina, was in an awesome gold metallic Altuzarra gown with layers of pleats, ruffle fan shoulders and a belt. This is campy enough and fits the theme. The bar was set quite high last night so it’s not one of the best looks, but I like it. There were so many structured and giant shouldered gowns. Also, I generally hate the “tiered layers of ruffles” trend, but for camp it works.

B772_333084_0038

B772_333084_0097

Alicia Keys was in a seafoam green Carolina Herrera gown with a hoodie and cape. I don’t get how this is camp at all. I like how iridescent it is though, that’s lovely.
wenn36367871

Gal Gadot was in white lace Givenchy with a little flutter cape, a giant pearl tiara and thigh high black lace. Maybe it’s borderline on theme with the black and white lace.
wenn36367858

Lili Reinhart had on a Ferragamo romper with giant layers of off-the-shoulder ruffles and a long train. I think she’s working this and that her styling makes it campy.
Embed from Getty Images

I love Cole Sprouse’s goofy embellished Ferragamo suit too. They’re so cute together.
Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

photos credit: WENN, Avalon.red and Getty

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

18 Responses to “Constance Wu wore Marchesa to the Met Gala and went with Georgina Chapman”

  1. Courtney says:
    May 7, 2019 at 7:42 am

    I’ve watched all but the most decent episode of this season of PR and Georgina….isn’t on there at all. Am I missing something?

    Reply
  2. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 7, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Don’t hate on me but that has to be the first Marchesa gown that i have actually liked – its flapper inspired and I love that era of fashion. Plus Constance looks great in it.

    Reply
  3. Char says:
    May 7, 2019 at 7:42 am

    Like someone said on Twitter, anything Awkwafina wore in CRA was 1000 times campier than this dress. As for Constance, she got an ugly Marchesa by choice. Wow.

    Reply
  4. Eliza says:
    May 7, 2019 at 7:47 am

    Lily brought modern Marie An. The hair, the pastel blue, the pink powdered shadow. More “subtle” but definitely hit the right notes.

    Reply
    • runcmc says:
      May 7, 2019 at 8:18 am

      She’s giving me Effie from Hunger Games vibes

      Reply
    • Esmom says:
      May 7, 2019 at 8:38 am

      Yes to both Eliza and runmc, I see both of those elements. I don’t think the dress and shoes are campy enough but she gets the overall effect. She’s so lovely and she and Cole are adorable.

      Reply
  5. Lucy2 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 7:48 am

    I’m disappointed in Constance as well.
    Awkwafina looks like a New Years Eve decoration- I like it!

    Reply
    • lingli says:
      May 7, 2019 at 8:10 am

      Awkwafina reminds me of Christmas decorations my mum had in the 1970s: a set of gold plastic-and-foil angels, whose wings were frequently a bit wrinkly round the edges where they’d been hung too close to the lights and melted slightly. I don’t think you can get much more camp than 1970s tree decorations!

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        May 7, 2019 at 8:39 am

        Ha, yes. I wasn’t getting super campy from her, just “standard” avant grade, but now that you’ve pointed that out I get it.

  6. Mia4s says:
    May 7, 2019 at 7:49 am

    Just the mention of Marchesa makes my skin crawl. She became successful because of her rapist husband’s intimidation and influence. That’s the reality. I don’t wish her any harm, but she should go away. Disappointed in Constance, absolutely.

    I like Gal’s outfit and it’s the first chance I’ve seen her take. Alicia’s is nice but not remotely camp. I don’t even know who Cole Sprouse is but props to him among all the disappointing men last night. That’s camp.

    Reply
  7. Some chick says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:02 am

    Gal looks like a sexy moth! Alicia seems to be channelling Grace Jones with the hooded gown. Akwafina and Lily and Cole nailed it.

    IDK if the No Photos Please dress is intended for this post, but… did you see her clutch is a tiny camera?!

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:05 am

    Aw, I love Lili and Cole. Awkwafina’s look is very Luna Lovegood-esque. I love it!!

    Reply
  9. Enn says:
    May 7, 2019 at 8:23 am

    Aligning oneself with Georgina Chapman is not a good look.

    Reply
  10. Karen2 says:
    May 7, 2019 at 9:04 am

    Marchesa’s been forgiven long ago. They are producing collections & ppl regularly appear on the red carpet wearing the brand. Which is more than can be said for Ulyanna. Was that really Kerry Washington? Was that really Gal? I loved both their efforts btw.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment