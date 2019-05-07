Constance Wu wore Marchesa to the Met Gala and went with Georgina Chapman

Embed from Getty Images

While I don’t think we should hold Georgina Chapman responsible for what a monster her husband is, we’ve learned that her fashion brand was built on his intimidation and influence. So any allegiance with her is a definitely a statement, I’ll say that. I saw her on Project Runway All Stars when I tried watching a couple of episodes and I frankly can’t stand her. (Update: this is a correction. She’s not on the regular Project Runway.) That is based on what I know about her, and also the fact that she’s a sh-tty designer. Her dresses are campy without intending to be, so does she capture camp in this tulle and pearl-bedecked flapper dress on Constance Wu? Sort of, but it’s more costumey than camp. I’m disappointed in Constance.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images

Constance’s Crazy Rich Asians costar, Awkwafina, was in an awesome gold metallic Altuzarra gown with layers of pleats, ruffle fan shoulders and a belt. This is campy enough and fits the theme. The bar was set quite high last night so it’s not one of the best looks, but I like it. There were so many structured and giant shouldered gowns. Also, I generally hate the “tiered layers of ruffles” trend, but for camp it works.

Alicia Keys was in a seafoam green Carolina Herrera gown with a hoodie and cape. I don’t get how this is camp at all. I like how iridescent it is though, that’s lovely.



Gal Gadot was in white lace Givenchy with a little flutter cape, a giant pearl tiara and thigh high black lace. Maybe it’s borderline on theme with the black and white lace.



Lili Reinhart had on a Ferragamo romper with giant layers of off-the-shoulder ruffles and a long train. I think she’s working this and that her styling makes it campy.

Embed from Getty Images

I love Cole Sprouse’s goofy embellished Ferragamo suit too. They’re so cute together.

Embed from Getty Images

Embed from Getty Images