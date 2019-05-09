Lori Loughlin ‘feels like she’s got a valid defense’ & that ‘she won’t be found guilty’

Lori Loughlin has been headed for trial ever since she rejected the prosecutors’ initial plea deal and found herself facing even more indictments, all in connection with Operation Varsity Blues, and her $500,000 scheme to get her dumb kids into USC. Considering the charges against her and the fact that the feds weren’t playing around with their multi-month investigation, I tend to believe that the federal prosecutors have a good case against Lori and her husband Mossimo. Is it all a sure thing? Of course not. There’s always a possibility that the evidence really isn’t that strong, or that the prosecution overcharged Lori and Mossimo. But here’s what really worries me: even if the feds have a strong case, Lori might still be able to use her “I’m just a clueless faith-based rich white mom who would do anything for my children!” defense and it could work. Lori apparently thinks it will work.

Attorneys for Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli believe they have a good chance of being acquitted if they face trial after being charged in the college admissions scandal, a source close to the actress tells PEOPLE. “The more that [the attorneys] look at the alleged evidence against them, the better they feel about the case,” says the source. “Everyone is feeling more and more confident that this could end well for them.” The insider, who speaks with the family regularly, tells PEOPLE that Loughlin wants to put the entire case behind her. “A trial drags things out,” says the source, “and she would like to move forward, which she can’t do until it goes to trial. But still, she feels like she’s got a valid defense, and that when all the evidence comes out, that she won’t be found guilty.” Going to trial could also salvage her reputation, says the source. “Lori feels like so much damage has been done publicly that the only way for her to counter it is to fight this case in court,” the source previously told PEOPLE. “She feels like once all the evidence is presented, that people will understand how things happened.”

The privilege of truly believing in and counting on your privilege to get you out of federal crimes… it’s like a snake eating itself. Privilege atop of privilege, and Lori really deeply understands that she can play Mrs. Hallmark-Faith-Based-White-Mom and there will be a few people on the jury who find her sympathetic. I hope the prosecution is prepared for that. I hope they make it about the smart, accomplished kids who could have gone to USC in her daughters’ place.