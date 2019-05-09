Rhea Perlman found her rescue dog under the house as they told ghost stories



Rhea Perlman is in a new movie called Poms, co-starring Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver and Pam Grier. I just watched the trailer and am sold. Did you see Book Club? That was adorable. This looks like Book Club meets Calendar Girls. A bunch of ladies in a retirement community create a cheerleading club and it looks like an adorable ensemble comedy about friendship and self actualization. It’s out this week. Rhea was on Seth Meyers, where she told an hilarious story about one of her first jobs, working as a waitress at the Rainbow Room in NYC. She dropped a whole tray of food right next to a Rockefeller. She got escorted out and wasn’t asked back.

She also showed the cutest photos of her rescue dog, a little mutt named Zorro. Unfortunately we had to see the pics on video and I couldn’t find them on Instagram. I’ve made screenshots though. She said Zorro was her kids’ muse so I looked through their accounts and couldn’t find these photos. Her daughter Lucy has posted other photos of Zorro though. (Rhea’s Instagram is a bit sparse.) Zorro loves rice cakes so showed a photo of him with a rice cake crown and necklace on a pile of them. She also told the story of how she found him. They were at their beach house telling ghost stories when they heard something under the house!

We found him, he was a rescue. We were at the beach house. It was a miserable pouring night. We were telling ghost stories in front of the fire. Then there’s a pause and we hear this ungodly sound which sounds like it’s coming from the floor. We were like ‘oh my God.’ Jake and his friend go out to look. There was that little fluff ball under there. That was 11 years ago.

Ooh if you like ghost stories, listen to our podcast this week. At minute 30 Kaiser/Chandra tells a story which gave me goosebumps. Then I talk to Hecate/Kat and she scares the crap out of me with a couple of stories. I even remember a creepy incident from my childhood and cold call my mom to ask her if she remembers it. Getting back to Rhea that had to have been scary for a little bit, but look at her sweet dog. How could you not adopt that dog? You can tell their whole family dotes on him too. We’re like that with my mom’s miniature schnauzer Sassy, everyone loves on that dog.

Here’s that interview:

