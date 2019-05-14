Pete Davidson brought his roommate/mom on SNL and it was the cutest

Best roommate in the world. #SNL pic.twitter.com/fmZDmVo1hk — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2019

It’s easy to forget that Pete Davidson is only 25 years old. Maybe that’s due to overexposure, it seems like he’s been around for years, plus the fact that he last dated Kate Beckinsale. Pete brought his mom, who is also his roommate, on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, for a brief segment on Weekend Update. We know that Pete’s mom is his roommate because he mentions it a lot. Pete said that bringing his mom on SNL was her Mother’s Day’s gift and that maybe Jon Hamm would notice her. Then Pete’s mom Amy joked that she would also settle for James Spader, and it was cute. Pete said “you’d settle for a ninja turtle, I just need a dad.” She looked quite young to me (she’s probably my age let’s be honest) and that reminded me that Pete is younger than you would think. I should know this but he strikes me as someone in his mid 30s. Here’s that segment. I love her pink sweatshirt with cartoons of her and Pete on it!

A few weeks ago, in an appearance on The Tonight Show, Pete said that he bought a house with his mom and lives in the basement. Socialite Life reports that it’s a $1.3 million house in Staten Island, so I’m sure it’s quite nice. In that story about Pete living with his mom I mentioned that I’ve lived with my parents as an adult, that I’m close with them and that I miss them now that they’ve moved farther south to live it up in retirement. A lot of you said that you also live with parents or have done it in the past and that it’s wonderful. This humanizes Pete to me, his mom is adorable, and I like that they’re close. I really wish my mom and dad lived closer. I don’t know if I’d want to live with my parents again but I loved it when we lived close enough to visit each other whenever we wanted.

She met Jon Hamm!! This is the best.