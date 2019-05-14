Pete Davidson brought his roommate/mom on SNL and it was the cutest

Best roommate in the world. #SNL pic.twitter.com/fmZDmVo1hk
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2019
It’s easy to forget that Pete Davidson is only 25 years old. Maybe that’s due to overexposure, it seems like he’s been around for years, plus the fact that he last dated Kate Beckinsale. Pete brought his mom, who is also his roommate, on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, for a brief segment on Weekend Update. We know that Pete’s mom is his roommate because he mentions it a lot. Pete said that bringing his mom on SNL was her Mother’s Day’s gift and that maybe Jon Hamm would notice her. Then Pete’s mom Amy joked that she would also settle for James Spader, and it was cute. Pete said “you’d settle for a ninja turtle, I just need a dad.” She looked quite young to me (she’s probably my age let’s be honest) and that reminded me that Pete is younger than you would think. I should know this but he strikes me as someone in his mid 30s. Here’s that segment. I love her pink sweatshirt with cartoons of her and Pete on it!
Happy #MothersDay from Pete and his mom! #SNL pic.twitter.com/8qWRtb1bh8
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2019
A few weeks ago, in an appearance on The Tonight Show, Pete said that he bought a house with his mom and lives in the basement. Socialite Life reports that it’s a $1.3 million house in Staten Island, so I’m sure it’s quite nice. In that story about Pete living with his mom I mentioned that I’ve lived with my parents as an adult, that I’m close with them and that I miss them now that they’ve moved farther south to live it up in retirement. A lot of you said that you also live with parents or have done it in the past and that it’s wonderful. This humanizes Pete to me, his mom is adorable, and I like that they’re close. I really wish my mom and dad lived closer. I don’t know if I’d want to live with my parents again but I loved it when we lived close enough to visit each other whenever we wanted.
She met Jon Hamm!! This is the best.
Pete’s mom and her #MothersDay gift. #SNL pic.twitter.com/xMhmgW02O6
— Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) May 12, 2019
I know Pete gets a lot of hate around here, and I know he’s said a bunch of problematic shit – but I see him as a young guy who is trying to work through some serious mental health issues (which he is open and honest about), who fell into a relationship with a woman who was a) rebounding and b) surrounded by a team of pirhanas.
Im obviously not intimating that mental illness is an excuse for the inappropriate stuff he has said, or that his ex is responsible for his inappropriate comments – I just find it hard to feel the level of vitriol for him that others have expressed.
I lived with my parents once as an adult for a few months (needed to move quickly and stayed there as a stop gap), and while it was fine, I’m not sure I would want to do it again. Granted, I’m 38 with a husband, kid, and two dogs, so the idea of having more people in my space….no thanks. But-I would imagine with some of the things Pete has been through, having someone there who loves him unconditionally and hopefully always has his best interest at heart would feel very safe (no shade at any of his romantic partners, just that the dynamic is different with your mom.)
This episode was one of the better ones in recent memory. I especially enjoyed the first few sketches, and Chost was tolerable for once.
Jon Hamm instead of flowers for Mother’s day for a single mom? She raised him well.