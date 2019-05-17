Terry Crews can nap anywhere: ‘In a car, in the lobby, in the airport. I’m a nap pro’

Did you know Terry Crews has five kids? I did not know that. I keep thinking he has twin little girls. He does have five(!) kids with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, daughters Naomi, 30, Azriel, 29, Tera, 20, and Wynfrey, 15, and son Isaiah, 12. (Note those ages are approximate as I could only find their birth years.) So at least two of his kids are still at home, maybe more, and he’s a busy guy who travels a lot. In a new interview with US Magazine he talked about his massive skill as a napper. He said he has the eyemask and noise canceling headphones and can sleep wherever he is. I’m jealous. I think they asked him how he does it all and that’s how he started talking about the value of naps.
How does he do it? Terry Crews has five children, not to mention a successful acting career, so how does stay so energetic?
“You know what the key is? A midday nap,” [Crews] told Us Weekly exclusively at the red carpet for NBC Entertainment’s 2019/20 New Season. “I have a whole technique.”
“I have the eye patches, the noise-canceling headphones. I can take a nap anywhere, I am a nap pro. I’ll take it in a car, in the lobby, in the airport.”
I’m a midday napper too! I had a very nice one yesterday. I try to nap every day, even on weekends if I can swing it, for about a half an hour around 1 or 2 in my bed. I will try to sleep in my car at rest stops, in airports and even at friends’ houses. (Only people I’m close to.) I also keep an eye mask in my purse and I always have earplugs, but it’s not that easy to fall asleep away from home. My favorite nap story is from last summer when I started getting tired at a family reunion at a state park. I told my cousin, she said “we got you,” and gave me a reclining lawn chair! I took a 15 minute nap under a tree. (I swear I told that story here already so forgive me for repeating myself. I love that story.) My boyfriend and mom can also tell when I’m getting tired and will tell me to go take a nap. I don’t know what that says about me.
Terry and his daughter Azriel!
photos credit: WENN
That too is my super power: the ability to nap anywhere! My husband is quite jealous of me.
So am I! I can’t sleep at night, can’t nap during the day. I think I’m a vampire.
I envy you! I wish I could do that.
This too is also my super power.
I can’t sleep through the night, but I take a nap during the day to make up for it. But I have to set the mood. It has to be dark, cool and the fan has to be on.
Me too. I need the nap as night sleeps are so difficult 🤷🏽♀️
I wish I could nap on a plane. That would be ideal, but it never happens!
