Selena Gomez: ‘For my generation, social media has really been terrible’

Here are some additional photos of Selena Gomez at the Cannes Film Festival this week. I previously covered Selena’s fashion on Cannes Opening Night, where she chose two Louis Vuitton looks, both in white and both… okay. For the photocall for The Dead Don’t Die, Selena wore a Chanel suit and kept the same center-part, slicked back bun. It’s a look… I mean, I actually like the Chanel suit (to my surprise) and I like that she looks very professional and pulled-together. I just think Selena’s hair is one of her best assets, and I don’t get why she’s hiding it!
Anyway, Selena has obviously been going through a lot the past few years, and she spent much of 2018 and early 2019 out of the public eye. She barely posts anything on social media, she doesn’t go to many events, and she’s not giving many interviews. The vibe is that she’s just prioritizing her physical health and mental health these days. She spoke briefly at Cannes about what’s on her mind these days and why she’s not very engaged on social media:
Selena Gomez took a moment at the Cannes Film Festival to lament a culture where everyone lives on their phones.
“I think our world is going through a lot,” Gomez said at a press conference in the South of France on Wednesday morning. “I would say for my generation, specifically, social media has really been terrible. It does scare me when you see how exposed these young boys and young girls are. They are not aware of the news. I think it’s dangerous for sure. I don’t think people are getting the right information sometimes.”
Gomez has more than 150 million Instagram followers, but she said that she’s learned to be selective about what she posts. “I think it’s pretty impossible to make it safe at this point,” Gomez said. “I’m grateful I have the platform. I don’t do a lot of pointless pictures. For me, I like to be intentional with it. It just scares me. I’ll see these young girls at meet and greets. They are devastated, dealing with bullying and not being able to have their own voice. It can be great in moments. I would be careful and allow yourself some time limits of when you should use it.”
Years ago, whenever the younger celebrities talked about social media pressures, I would just roll my eyes and think “it’s really not that hard, just delete the app and get on with your day.” But I get it now, especially when it’s someone like Selena – who has an intense following of very young girls – talks about the peer pressure the kids are facing with social media and how these “curated” images skew their perspectives and affect their body image and sense of their own self-worth. It’s easy for the adults to just scoff and say “just don’t go on Insta” but these are just kids and they’re being warped by these platforms and we still don’t even understand the long-term effects of it.
I actually like the Chanel suit, but I think the overall look is not very good for her. She’s really pretty, and this does nothing for her IMO.
I find that social media is so hard to navigate. And, for many people, you cant just “delete the app.” I am on Facebook, and sometimes it really makes me feel negative about myself, about life, etc – I find myself getting into stupid arguments with people there, etc – but I cant delete it because I need it for my kid’s school (announcements, events, PTA, etc) and stuff like that. IG is easier for me, because I can just stop looking at the comments if someone is ticking me off. Or a site like this (which I know isn’t social media, but the comment section verges on that at times, ha), I can just stop reading the comments on a post if I am getting too frustrated, which I do sometimes.
But it’s hard to just turn off Facebook or walk away from it when I need it for other aspects of my life, so I have to sort of walk the line between the positives and negatives.
Anyway, the other thing with social media for younger people is that I do think it exposes them. I think many just don’t fully realize what people mean when they say “the internet is forever.” Or, not even that, but its like – you don’t HAVE to share every thought that comes into your head, or every share every meme that makes you laugh. Its okay sometimes to just not post.
Social media is hard. It’s fake, curated, yet advertised as real and original. It must mess with young girls heads. Even if they too curate/ fake they feel like frauds because the others are “authentic”. I mean if you see these Insta models with halo lights and Nikon cameras posing for hours after 3 hours of hair and makeup and an hour of selecting 1 picture and photoshopping…. i mean nothing real about it. Just sad.
I was lucky enough to be cynical in my life. Smiling girls with “best day ever” tags every other day were just sad girls with something to prove.
Photoshopping images of already perfect people should be prohibited. It is ridiculous how pictures are tweaked. Social media is a great servant but a very poor master. If you do it right you become a billionaire like Kylie Jenner. Do it wrong and it can crush you with all the trolls and personal attacks.
Ok, so I’ll be 40 in Nov., and am only on FB. Last year, I spent a month in England and France for summer vacay, and posted vacation selfies. I had to block a “friend” (a friend of a friend I hardly know whose friend request I honestly should not have accepted because we so hardly know each other). The reason for said block? This jerk DMed me to tell me I should post pics of only scenery, cause my pics of myself were “not that attractive.” As if I should take 1000 selfies in the Louvre in front of the Mona Lisa like an a-hole till I get the right angles. Buh bye, douchebag.
My point? I think Social Media is warping a lot of folks.
And in addition to body image problems, social media is ruining truth and critical thinking. That is the worst part.
Ack yes “my truth” no, its the truth. If you are gay, were attacked had and experience that actually happened. Its just the truth. There is no individualized sliding scale of truth.
Human interaction is also stunted. I have a nephew that was a tablet baby and graduated to a phone by 9 and that child has the social skills of a potato. He’s frighteningly self centered to the point of harming others and he is now at 14 entertained almost exclusively by human pain and suffering.
He spent the summer with us 2 years ago and we have a no devices around the kids rule so his got taken away. It was a hard first few days, but after that he was like a completely different person.
People can make all the excuses they want as to why they NEED Facebook, but its not a need. You can call or text friends and family and its not the only place information is held.
She makes millions from her Instagram, she’s one of the most followed on the platform . If it’s awful perhaps use that platform to tell her followers to disengage and get off social media. She won’t because she’ll lose money. Selina pays a lot of lip service to not wanting attention though her life and career depend on it. I get the impression if she got what she wanted (obscurity ) she would hate it. We’ll see I guess
I’m 22, and a journalist, so: one side – it’s not Instagram, nor Facebook post dumb memes, fake instamodels, and radical content, it’s people. Platforms are not to blame here, just because they exist.
But who a here to blame, it’s people behind platforms, who make this horrible algorithms to show you content just for making more money on advertising, I mean, I hate Instagram and Google advertising algorithms since 2017 probably, especially Google, they can show you political ads easily, because you are already 18 years old. And, obviously, radical content, which they don’t really want to fight with, because “freedom of speech”.
So hear me out: we can’t blame Facebook for some radicalised dudes supporting Trump with memes, but we should call them out for horrible algorithms and zero wish for not dealing with this.
And parents should watch their kids on Internet, I seriously believe in it, I’m not a parent, and my times in social media as a teen were when it was about Jonas brothers, One direction and end of Harry Potter,and definitely not younger Kardashians and youtubers, so I wasn’t hurt, but modern kids can easily get hurt, psychologically or worse (like spending money on some “influencer” stuff), so parents need to be aware at least and talk to their kids about general hygiene on internet (like, don’t overshare, don’t talk to strangers, etc, we learnt it in college).
it is also hard b/c now celebs have to do promo, which is essentially free advertising, for everything on their personal social media. it is part of their contracts. so they can’t just delete the app anymore. it is part of their job.