Aishwarya Rai wore Ashi Studio & Jean-Louis Sabaji in Cannes: love it or hate it?

I’ve mentioned this a few times, but I’ve really phoned in the Cannes fashion coverage this year, and I’m sorry. I’m sorry that the fashion sucks this year! And that I have barely talked about it. But I’ll make it right with this post, starring one of my favorites: Aishwarya Rai. Rai is one of the most famous and famously beautiful women in the world, and she attends Cannes every year because of her beauty contracts. She’s really trying to bring the big, dumb glamour this year. Last night, for the La belle époque première, Aish wore this giant Ashi Studio gown which was customized for her. First of all, the makeup! She’s like the Indian Elizabeth Taylor to me – those hypnotic eyes can take a mountain of dramatic eye makeup. The gown is only really good for an event like Cannes.

On Sunday night, Rai wore this Jean-Louis Sabaji Couture gown which is supposed to look futuristic. I kind of like the train, but the one-sleeve thing isn’t great. Still, I’m blinded by my standom so I think she pulls it off.

I’m also including photos of Bella Hadid over the weekend, wearing a 2005 Roberto Cavalli gown. What’s going on with Bella? I swear her face looks different. This gown weirdly suits her too, right?

Photos courtesy of Joe Alvarez and WENN.

6 Responses to “Aishwarya Rai wore Ashi Studio & Jean-Louis Sabaji in Cannes: love it or hate it?”

  1. snazzy says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Bella in the same post as Asihwarya? SHAME !!
    Aish looks magnificent in both outfits, even if they are insane.

    Reply
  2. Karen2 says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:36 am

    Did she get an invite to the Met Gala? Priyanka slayed it. From then til next year Im a Chopra homegurl.

    Reply
  3. Eyeroll says:
    May 21, 2019 at 10:38 am

    I thought Bella was the newest Bieber. Must be the hair.

    Reply

