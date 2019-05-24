Billie Eilish: Reach out to your friends and make sure they’re ok

SeizetheAwkward.org is a website devoted to helping teens manage their mental health and encouraging them to reach out to their friends in case they are struggling. The message is wonderful and the website is really well thought out. It’s funny and engaging without downplaying the seriousness of its message. Check it out and share it, especially with your teens. Teenage sensation Billie Eilish just filmed a PSA for the site in which she admits she’s still trying to figure out her own mental health. She said there’s nothing wrong with that, just like there is no shame in asking for help:

A portion of Billie’s message:

It doesn’t make you weak to ask for help. It doesn’t. It doesn’t make you weak to ask for a friend to go to a therapist. It shouldn’t make you feel weak to ask anyone for help. And you should be able to ask anyone for help, everyone has to help someone if they need it. You know, starting that conversation, you don’t have to make it super serious right away, you know, you say, “How are you feeling? Like, are you OK?” Sometimes, you don’t even have to say anything to someone for them to know. They understand. And they don’t have to say anything to you. Sometimes it’s about a hug. The main thing I am trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen. I’m just dealing with it how I’m dealing with it and I’m trying my best. Obviously, I’m not a trained professional in anything. I don’t know what I’m doing half the time. But I have seen it and I have been it. Even if it’s just a little bit more comfort, that could really mean a lot to someone. Because you don’t know what is going on, even in that moment, there could be something going on. It’s been like that for me. There have been certain people that texted me right when I needed to be texted.

I identify with a lot of what Billie said. My mom is a master at the no words comfort thing. She’ll pat my leg or rub my back in a way that feels like she’s erasing every worry I have. It’s amazing. And I have also received a text or email right when I needed it. That’s something I need to work on, reaching out to those around me.

But it’s her main point that really resonates with me. I wish the stigma of asking for help would go away. We all need help with something at some point. Just think how freeing it would be to get it. I don’t have the answers because I don’t ask for help when I should and sometimes I don’t accept the help that’s offered. But I am relearning this part of myself because I want my children to see me asking and accepting help. And we all could spend more time asking those around us if they are okay. In the beginning of her PSA, Billie said that everyone thinks everyone else is taking care of their mental health, that it’s just them that doesn’t have it figured out. It does feel that way, doesn’t it? All the people who tell you to let it go or get over it or just stop feeling the way you do, it always seems to me like they must have figured out how to do that and that I am the only person who can’t.

Ending on a positive: in all my years here at CB, both reading and writing, I have seen commenters time and again reaching out to each other in a really positive way, from “I’m so sorry” to advice to shared experiences. You’ve done it for me many times. I applaud you all in the generosity you’ve shown. You Bitches rock.