“Adam Levine is leaving ‘The Voice’ after 16 seasons” links

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out Levine.
Whole show needs a revamp.
I could tell that last fall’s debacle with Reagan Strange and his Superbowl performance were like a 1-2 punch that chipped away at what remaining energy/relevance he had.
I say this all the time and bless his heart but I don’t know how he became a singer.
When his music comes on a radio, I turn it off.
Maybe it’s just me but I HATE that shrill, high-pitched, ear-splitting, voice of his.
I guess it’s kind of unique and maybe that’s how he’s made a living at it but I hate it.