“Adam Levine is leaving ‘The Voice’ after 16 seasons” links
  • May 24, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Voice season 14 as seen on NBC.

Adam Levine is leaving The Voice after 16 seasons. [Just Jared]
Naomi Wolf’s terribly awkward interview. [Pajiba]
Here’s a look at Rihanna’s Fenty line. [Dlisted]
Marion Cotillard wore shorts on the Cannes red carpet. [LaineyGossip]
Allison Williams could do ‘70s vintage so well. [Go Fug Yourself]
Donald Trump continued to be an absolute lunatic this week. [Jezebel]
This interpretation of the Pete Buttigieg Time cover is a good read. [Towleroad]
What’s going on with Richard Madden & Brandon Flynn? [OMG Blog]
Michael Avenatti stole from Stormy Daniels too, obviously. [The Blemish]

The Knockouts, Part 3 The Voice season 13 as seen on NBC.

  1. Chef Grace says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Don’t let the door hit you on the way out Levine.
    Whole show needs a revamp.

  2. Christo says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:44 pm

    I could tell that last fall’s debacle with Reagan Strange and his Superbowl performance were like a 1-2 punch that chipped away at what remaining energy/relevance he had.

  3. Nancypants says:
    May 24, 2019 at 12:53 pm

    I say this all the time and bless his heart but I don’t know how he became a singer.
    When his music comes on a radio, I turn it off.

    Maybe it’s just me but I HATE that shrill, high-pitched, ear-splitting, voice of his.
    I guess it’s kind of unique and maybe that’s how he’s made a living at it but I hate it.

