Sarah Jessica Parker criticized for her poorly phrased Memorial Day Instagram

Americans enjoyed our three-day Memorial Day weekend the only way we know how: by bitching at celebrities online. Yes, it’s an American holiday tradition. Sarah Jessica Parker thoughtfully did an Instagram post to honor veterans on Memorial Day. As you can see (above), she wrote this:
On this Memorial Day it is an honor to remember all our men, women, LGBT veterans who sacrificed, who gave selflessly and with grace. You have our lasting gratitude. X, SJ
Do you see the issue? You sort of have to sit there for a second to see the issue. Men, women COMMA LGBT veterans. As if LGBT veterans are a separate category from “men and women.” People were yelling at poor SJP in the IG comments! Of course that’s 100% NOT what Sarah Jessica meant. Sarah Jessica has always been a strong LGBT ally, and I am assuming that she wanted to find a way to specifically honor the military service of LGBT peeps. She just made it sound like she perhaps thinks that LGBT peeps do not fit into the categories of “men and women.” Honestly, it’s the kind of dumb mistake that I’ve made a million times.
Incidentally, I’ve had a ball trying to come up with other exclusionary ways of fake-honoring people. I’d like to thank all hot guys and Benedict Cumberbatch for this award. I’d like to thank all of the brilliant people out there and Khloe Kardashian. It’s an honor to remember all of the men, women and Miley Cyrus on this day.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
“I’d like to thank all hot guys and Benedict Cumberbatch for this award. I’d like to thank all of the brilliant people out there and Khloe Kardashian. It’s an honor to remember all of the men, women and Miley Cyrus on this day.”
Kaiser, you are on fire this morning! Between this and Will’s wandering scepter, I’m choking with laughter.
Right? I’m giggling at my desk
It really is indecent to be this fecking funny before breakfast, Kaiser. Breakfast hours go till 10:AM.
10 AM where I AM.
Ya, that was really good.
I truly think she intended to give some extra support to LGBT military personnel, as they are under attack by this piece of shit administration. But hey, we all keep learning and we all keep trying to do our best. It’s just a shame because really, it seems she only wanted to give support.
I agree. And it’s over-reactions to people who are trying to help that stop people from speaking out again. I don’t think she will, but I know many ordinary people who will because they worry they will get it wrong and be attacked.
Yes, I agree. Especially now that I found out LGBT veterans from DADT era had their school financing repealed and they have to pay the college debt that serving in the military was supposed to cover. I think she was trying to emphasis how bad serving in the military was/is.
I agree.
I’m no SJP fan, but people are freaking out over a typo, when she was trying to do something positive. There are worse things to worry and bitch about.
I see what she was going for but yikes! LGBTQ servicemen and women don’t need to be singled out, they need to be included. It was a well-intentioned post but the phrasing makes them seem…idk OTHER.
Yikes? It’s poorly phrased like a billion other posts on the internet. But her intentions are clear.
…which I acknowledged when I said, “it was well-intentioned”
This putrid Administration is LITERALLY attacking LGTBQ folks who have served this country…with their lives….and folks are getting up in the air about this?
Folks need to go to Target and buy them some business….
Right. SJP is not the enemy for goodness sake.
It’s just infuriating to me when we progressives/liberals act like the snake that eats its own tail. Sigh…
Well said, Mia.
@Lala11_7 – I hope you don’t mind, I am so stealing that last sentence – that is the absolute best expression!
Oh geez.
she just needed “including” after the comma and before LGBT, but eh she’s an actress not an editor…I think we all know what she meant but yes, love the new exclusionary shade you suggest hahaha
I’d like to thank the sisterhood of ladies from Sex and the City and Sarah Jessica Parker.
OMG dying! 😂😂
Hollering 🤣
hahahaha
Her intentions were good, I guess.
Now, minx. Your kindness runneth over.
But wouldn’t she be including trans men and woman and non-binary people by specifically calling them out too? Plus with the way the LGBTQ vets have been treated by this administration, I think she was trying to reinforce the fact they too deserve too be acknowledged when they are making the same sacrifice as non LGBTQ folks, despite facing additional hatred that the other group does not.
Eh. There are a lot of things to criticize SJP about, but she clearly meant well here.
Please. The good intentions are clear and in this climate every ally is appreciated.
Trans folks are excluded from the US military now, right? Good for her for highlighting the increased oppression LGBTQ folks are experiencing in the military and elsewhere. Signed, a lesbian.
I can’t muster any outrage over someone who is obviously trying to be inclusive.
Me either…Let’s stick together people!
Yes, dislike though I do, no shade for her here. Susan Sarandon on the other hand, I don’t think I could be as generous with.
The lack of an Oxford comma is the issue.
Ah, you may have a point.
how about this: …all of our men and women, including LGBT, veterans…
also fav book re punctuation — about a panda who “eats, shoots and leaves” — oh the difference a little comma makes!
I honestly can’t deal with the constant outrage anymore. She clearly meant well…maybe we can reserve our anger for people like Mitch McConnell who truly are malevolent and evil intentioned.
Storm in a tea cup, some people live to be offended and enjoy the power they wield via outrage culture bullying.
Yep and I’m sick of it
Have been over SJP for some time, but my comment is just to say I thought that Carrot Top was standing behind her in the header pic. Had to click on the story to find out what was happening. It’s her hair flowers. It still looks like Carrot Top. A sickly Carrot Top who is avoiding the cameras, though.
I would actually think the separation is entirely intentional given that LGBT+ groups, particularly trans veterans, are being singled out and their rights attacked under this administration. I don’t speak for the whole of the LGBT+ community, but frankly, I don’t have a problem with this. Minorities should stand out for their military sacrifices if they’re defending a country that doesn’t respect them.
Good grief. I will not take anyone who is offended by this seriously. It’s faux controversy over syntax. It’s very obvious this was meant as a supportive message of respect and inclusion. If someone finds this offensive they’re stupid. Really, no other way around it, just flat-out stupid.
people are getting ridiculous. if someone is offended by this they really need to get a life and focus on doing something positive, rather than finding negativity in freaking everything.
Can you imagine how exhausting it is to be around people who are offended by this?
“Can you imagine how exhausting it is to be around people who are offended by this?”
Right? The saying “you must be great at parties” was made for THESE people. Honestly, when you start harping on this stuff, where someone who clearly has the best intention misspoke? It just looks like you just want to look like the Queen of PC or whatever. I mean, sure, even the wokest person can still learn new things….and learn how to express themselves even more inclusively………….but this is ridiculous.
This Memorial Day I’d like to thank all the fine journalists and Celebitchy!
Of all Memorial Day messages to be offended by, this is what people chose to attack? It’s evident she meant well. Unlike American Eagle, who inexcusably sent out emails exhorting shoppers to CELEBRATE the day. I was in full Dracarys mode all morning.
Could be off-base here, but I think the reason why she exclusively called LGBT veterans out is because the military and Trump administration essentially started the Transgender troop ban this past week. Along with other anti-LGBT practises they’re putting into place.
Calling LGBT veterans out is like, look, they fought and die for us too, and this administration is saying they aren’t worth it with their policies and actions.
Or am I reaching?