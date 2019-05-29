Sarah Jessica Parker criticized for her poorly phrased Memorial Day Instagram

Americans enjoyed our three-day Memorial Day weekend the only way we know how: by bitching at celebrities online. Yes, it’s an American holiday tradition. Sarah Jessica Parker thoughtfully did an Instagram post to honor veterans on Memorial Day. As you can see (above), she wrote this:

On this Memorial Day it is an honor to remember all our men, women, LGBT veterans who sacrificed, who gave selflessly and with grace. You have our lasting gratitude. X, SJ

[From SJP’s Instagram]

Do you see the issue? You sort of have to sit there for a second to see the issue. Men, women COMMA LGBT veterans. As if LGBT veterans are a separate category from “men and women.” People were yelling at poor SJP in the IG comments! Of course that’s 100% NOT what Sarah Jessica meant. Sarah Jessica has always been a strong LGBT ally, and I am assuming that she wanted to find a way to specifically honor the military service of LGBT peeps. She just made it sound like she perhaps thinks that LGBT peeps do not fit into the categories of “men and women.” Honestly, it’s the kind of dumb mistake that I’ve made a million times.

Incidentally, I’ve had a ball trying to come up with other exclusionary ways of fake-honoring people. I’d like to thank all hot guys and Benedict Cumberbatch for this award. I’d like to thank all of the brilliant people out there and Khloe Kardashian. It’s an honor to remember all of the men, women and Miley Cyrus on this day.