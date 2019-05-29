Brad Pitt missed Shiloh’s 13th birthday to hang out with ‘friends’ in Venice

As we discussed on Tuesday, Brad Pitt seems to have flown to Venice straight from his promotional work in Cannes for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad’s not just visiting Venice for the sights, although I imagine he has done some touristy things. No, he’s there for the Biennale art event, and to see his good friend, artist Thomas Houseago. These photos are from Tuesday – can we just take a moment and talk about Brad’s sleeves? Those are Mid-life Crisis Sleeves, swear to God. No self-respecting man should be doing those loose, blousey sleeves.
Anyway, as many people mentioned on the previous post, it seems like Brad skipped his daughter’s 13th birthday. Shiloh turned 13 on Monday, and my goodness I can’t believe it’s been 13 YEARS since she was born in Namibia. Crazy. There’s been no word on how Shiloh celebrated her big birthday, but I imagine she was with her mom and her brothers and sisters. Or maybe she was playing soccer, or she went skateboarding, or something else. It’s pretty clear that those kids have gotten used to an absentee father, so hopefully Shiloh wasn’t expecting to see Brad.
Additionally, the Daily Mail is doing the Daily Mail thing and trying to make it sound like Brad could be in Venice with a lady. Now, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Brad does a Girlfriend Unveiling this summer. I just don’t think it’s going to be this young woman, who looks more like an artist’s assistant or someone who works for the art exhibition. You can see another photo of this Mystery Woman here – in that ET pic, she looks more like his type. But ET just says that Brad is spending time with “friends” in Venice. I don’t know.
maybe he’s celebrating with her when it’s his time with her. when it’s my stepkids birthdays and they’re with their moms, we celebrate on a different day. if him and Angie don’t get along, then it would make sense that they would celebrate separately rather than try to have them both together.
or he maybe will not, who knows.
These are my thoughts, as well.
For all we know, he does have something planned at a later date.
In many cases, when parents are not together, celebrations are done twice or at least separately. I think this is a non-issue.
Exactly. As much as I think Brad is gross, growing up with divorced parents meant my actual birthday was usually spent with one with a phone call from the other and then I’d get a second celebration slightly earlier or later.
Agreed. Maybe he is a narcissistic ahole who never sees his children, but I don’t think not seeing Shiloh on her bday is evidence of that.
The reality of divorce and split custody, is that there are celebrations where everyone is unlikely to be present. Sometimes it’s christmas and sometimes it’s a birthday. Not everyone “consciously uncouples” like Goop.
This is really common with divorced families. My partner didn’t get to see his daughter on her birthday (FYI – she lives only 40 mins away and her mother didn’t tell him about the birthday dinner even though they’re amicable. He was told she was working but no…). It’s probably better for Shiloh if both her parents aren’t in the same room together given the reported animosity. Hopefully he’ll do something special with her when he has her next.
Yeah I don’t really see this as a big deal. I remember when people freaked out that Brad and Angelina weren’t celebrating Thanksgiving in the United States one year lol Holidays are different for each family, as are birthdays. They were never a big deal growing up for me and our birthday parties were on the weekends, not the day of.
The bar really is low for Brad Pitt & excuses made for him constantly, especially seeing as he wailed to GQ about being an absentee father you’d think he’d try harder & actually be present. Though I can’t say I’m surprised.
I get what’s being said here about the reality of divorce. But like I said in yesterday’s post, he seems to miss every single thing, big and small. He misses birthdays (and most of them not just this one), Easter, New Years, tournaments, college tours- a huge milestone etc.
No one banished him from California, and if it was important enough for Angelina to return to L.A. from New Mexico to celebrate the day, then I assume they had big plans with friends and family. And clearly birthdays are a big deal for these kids.
What Greta said. Word for word.
Kebbie, I am with you. My birthday was never celebrated on the actual day (unless it fell on a weekend) but the following weekend as both my parents worked and there was really nothing special to do Monday thru Friday in November.
All the good stuff happens on the weekends.
@Alissa, you beat me to the punch. I came here to post the same thing, that it’s no given that he would have been able to spend Shiloh’s birthday with her even if he had been in Los Angeles if it was Angie’s day to have her. I agree that they will probably celebrate Shiloh’s birthday when he gets home. Kids roll with the punches more than we give them credit for. She’s probably fine with having an upcoming special birthday day with her Dad.
It’s always angies day to have her kids lol. I’ve been saying it from the beginning HE LOST and only has one weekend a month and no they are not getting a long.
Angie is pretty much free of the disaster known as brad Pitt. He definitely has to date women who are not in Hollywood because everyone knows what a mess he is and don’t want to be dragged into the tabloids with him.
The girl in the photo is not his type. Let us know when she drops about 50lbs, that’s what he liked ….twigs. That chicks legs are too thick for him.
That’s what I was saying yesterday when it was brought up. We don’t know what arrangements they’ve made, and it’s not really fair to the kids to have strangers speculating about it.
Honestly think the kids even know it’s happening here?
The issue for me isn’t whether the kids know people are gossiping about them. Hopefully, it isn’t something they consider or worry about on a daily basis. It’s more about realizing they are children and leaving them be. I certainly wouldn’t want people speculating about me just because of what my parents do for a living, so maybe we should consider giving the JP kids the same courtesy.
Seeing my dad was not the nr. 1 thing on my list for my 13th birthday so I don’t think it’s that big a deal…
The kids are used to him not being around for special events. He recently said he has wanted to devote himself to art for the last 10 years. So let’s see how long has he been a father. It makes me laugh when people praise his being such a nice friendly guy. Remember he is a good actor. Ask his kids if you want the truth.
He will commit himself to art as with his New Orleans project I presume.
Let’s hope he sticks with art. No need to bestow his crap architecture on any other disaster victims…
I’m one of six kids with a Dad who travelled for work. Someone’s birthday was always happening without Dad there. He always brought back a special gift and made up for it when he got home. I remember a few years when it upset me a little, usually when he’d been gone longer than usual, but generally kind of a non-event. Can’t imagine it’s much different when Dad doesn’t live with you, and visiting days are pretty specific. I don’t doubt that he called.
Reality check he puts himself and his needs first always. He will always receive a pass from most of the public.
just like tom cruise and suri – he’s given a pass for ditching her
If money weren’t a thang for me…and my Baby was becoming a teen…I would make sure, if I couldn’t be WITH them that day…that I would be on the SAME continental SHELF…so that I could be with them as soon as possible…
But hey…that’s just me….
Most custody agreements give the noncustodial parent at least a couple hours for a visit on the child’s birthday, at least in my area. I see people talking about the reality of divorce, etc but Brad is super rich and has the resources to fly to see his child on their birthday. This isn’t some middle class divorce where Dad can’t make it because his boss won’t let him off or he can’t afford to make the extra trip. But sure, we don’t know what other arrangements were made or if he was even wanted there, so as usual he gets a pass. Could you imagine the Mom shaming if Angelina was out of the country without her kids on their birthday? TMZ would be foaming at the mouth!
My brother gets his daughter every other year on her b-day. Same for major holidays. Alternates years.
This guy is an absentee dad. He also missed Pax’s birthday last year, Vivienne’s karate tournament and Maddox’s university tour a few months ago. And this is someone who said he regretted not being there for his kids and that he needed to change in that GQ interview.
He gives good interviews but they rarely turn out to be based in fact but the tabloids and the media just love him so he is always portrayed in a positive way. If his ex were anyone other than Angie I really believe the story would be very different and Brads PR knows that. He continues to be a disappointment as I was a fan. I can onl imagine Angie and his childrens disappointment.
Maybe Shiloh didn’t want him there. If he really is a crappy, absentee father she may have chosen to spend her bday with her mom and siblings.
I have a crappy, alcoholic dad too and all my holidays were spent with my mom. Even if he had decided to spend time with me on my birthday I would have said “Nah, I’m gonna celebrate with my mom.”
That shirt he is wearing is tragic.
He is just doing his usual stuff. He always misses things with the kids and at this point Brad, this kids and Angie are accustomed and probably don’t care. But yes if Angie was away and the media knew it was Shi’s birthday they would give her the business. Its all good though because to me she has taken that bad press and rolled in the dough with it.
Im surprised the rags haven’t said he took her to be with JA on her bday. SMHD and LOL.
My daughter’s father won’t see her on her sixteenth birthday because it was more important to him that she be there for his graduation from trade school.
You can’t force people to make good choices. But his selfish choice works out better for my daughter who would rather be home with jet friends, with the parent who actively celebrates her birthday in a way she enjoys. I’m sure that’s the case with Shiloh as well.
Its divorce and while in the middle of promotiing…
Angie let it go…
He has life with out you. His life continue after divorce without you…
Everything about him doesnt need to be associated with you via children that is what this looks like…he can make up for this…
You dont have to compete with him like if angie miss the kids birthday….
The difference is you live with them and is their mom…
This is not excusing him from his resposiblities rather i dont think this deserve it..
What does Angie have to do with this?
Dude IS in the middle of a heavy promotional cycle, fresh off Cannes and a very high profile movie release. You think it’s Angie’s fault the paps know he’s in a different country on his child’s birthday?
Sorry as a fan of both it’s clear Brad is the one who is not letting go and dragging Angelina into his pr games.
Angelina is clearly busy with her 6 children and charity work and her acting career.
Brad seems lonely while Angelina is glowing.
She did let it go, and she let him go, too. If only he would return the favour for her.
Angie is not running to the tabloids to get puff pieces done on her.
She let it go, three years ago when she left with six children and three dogs.
She was not ordered to have supervised visits and drug testing.
The only parent the children could depend on was Angie, and they know it.
What a strange comment…(@no post).
o_O
“But I don’t want to be a pirate!” /Seinfeld
His kids have their own friends they’d rather party with than hanging with dad. My dad was the last person I wanted to hang around for my 13th birthday. I only hung around my mom because she was driving.
😂😂😂. Schooch over…First thing I thought of when I saw this was “Puffy Shirt!”
I know when I was 13 the LAST person I wanted to hang with would’ve been my dad, with my mom a close second lol. And I was close to my parents!! But 13 yr olds want to be with their friends. It’s part of the growing process, to begin to assert more independence, learning *how* to make “grown up” decisions. Perfectly normal.
Yup. Just dealt with a 13 year old’s birthday last year. This is an eternal truth.
Angelina doesn’t skip her kids big day. It’s being reported that angie and Shiloh did the escape room challenge on her birthday. But yes it’s not a big deal that brad was in a whole different country with his new daddy Thomas housego. Seeing as tho he’s been absent for 3 years now it’s really not a big deal.
Hopefully Angie meets someone new so they can have a stepdad soon. Their real dad is a deadbeat.
LOL at the puffy sleeves!
What 13 year old wants to celebrate their birthday with parents and annoying siblings?
It’s not a big deal? Lmao the media and his fans have treated Shiloh as the second coming of Christ and now it’s not a big deal that he missed her 13th birthday.
13 is a big deal. And Angie didn’t miss it. Then again he’s skipped and missed pax and zaharas birthdays too.
When he was on the Pr train telling the world he was dating neri oxman it all started on pax birthday. He was photographed in Boston on his 14th I think.it wouldn’t be a big deal if his team didn’t constantly give us updates about how much time he spends with his kids.
He skips maddox college tours and his twins karate tournaments too.
He wasn’t private when he took Chris Cornell’s kids to Disney right after Chris died. Those kids deserved privacy at that time. He wasn’t private when he went to Aniston’s and Lena Dunham’s birthday or Kanye wests church service. LoL he’s basically childless now.
I don’t think his relationship with Angie is good right now or he’d be in la with his daughter.
Tbh I always figured he was more about Angie than his kids. Angie was only with him because he convinced her that he wanted a soccer team of kids. It was never about the kids for him. When she would go on her humanitarian trips without her kids he would ditch them. He ditched them time and time again when he should’ve been there when Angie was out of town. 🤷🏽♀️
It’s why his claim of alienation is so hilarious. He didn’t create a real bond with any of his kids when he was with them. Sad but true.
Both. Just because angie dumped and ghosted him doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be at special events for his kids.
If he has the amount of custody his fans wants to believe he has that means he has every right to spend quality time on big days. Buuuut that’s obviously not the case.
He has no real relationship with his own kids. How sad. His fans and his Pr team should stop with the et online, people magazine, us weekly, page six , the sun press releases and let it go. He lost custody and it’s pretty obvious by now.
Yup…all I can think of is the Seinfeld episode with the “puffy sleeves’ shirt.
I think it’s douchey to miss his daughter’s b-day but if it walks like a douche and talks like a douche…
im rather anti brad, as an aside, but i am immensely disappointed in the writer of this article’s toxic language regarding this shirt. there’s no need to police other’s wardrobe or masculinity, you are contributing to a societal problem. please rethink your choices.
When Aniston birthday he made sure to the world, a headline of the news, and when his child birthday, tried other topic that his life and Angie life is move on, what a jerk
Pitt’s a bag of dicks.
Do you think if we were to meet here on this date in 2025, we would still be discussing this?
Probably 2030 when the headline is Brad doesn’t walk Zahara down the aisle at her wedding.