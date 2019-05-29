Brad Pitt missed Shiloh’s 13th birthday to hang out with ‘friends’ in Venice

As we discussed on Tuesday, Brad Pitt seems to have flown to Venice straight from his promotional work in Cannes for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Brad’s not just visiting Venice for the sights, although I imagine he has done some touristy things. No, he’s there for the Biennale art event, and to see his good friend, artist Thomas Houseago. These photos are from Tuesday – can we just take a moment and talk about Brad’s sleeves? Those are Mid-life Crisis Sleeves, swear to God. No self-respecting man should be doing those loose, blousey sleeves.

Anyway, as many people mentioned on the previous post, it seems like Brad skipped his daughter’s 13th birthday. Shiloh turned 13 on Monday, and my goodness I can’t believe it’s been 13 YEARS since she was born in Namibia. Crazy. There’s been no word on how Shiloh celebrated her big birthday, but I imagine she was with her mom and her brothers and sisters. Or maybe she was playing soccer, or she went skateboarding, or something else. It’s pretty clear that those kids have gotten used to an absentee father, so hopefully Shiloh wasn’t expecting to see Brad.

Additionally, the Daily Mail is doing the Daily Mail thing and trying to make it sound like Brad could be in Venice with a lady. Now, it wouldn’t surprise me at all if Brad does a Girlfriend Unveiling this summer. I just don’t think it’s going to be this young woman, who looks more like an artist’s assistant or someone who works for the art exhibition. You can see another photo of this Mystery Woman here – in that ET pic, she looks more like his type. But ET just says that Brad is spending time with “friends” in Venice. I don’t know.

Brad Pitt displays his off-duty style in Italy alongside artist pal Thomas Houseago https://t.co/rwV2LZNVMy — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 28, 2019