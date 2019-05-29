“Kate Mara & Jamie Bell welcomed a baby girl a few weeks ago” links
  • May 29, 2019

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Kate Mara & Jamie Bell welcomed a baby girl a few weeks ago. [Dlisted]
Captain Marvel is a villainess, says sadfaced crybaby. [Pajiba]
Rihanna designed her collection with Rihanna in mind. [LaineyGossip]
Millie Bobby Brown’s princess look at the Godzilla premiere. [Go Fug Yourself]
Why are media outlets obsessed with Beto O’Rourke? [Jezebel]
Picnic Patty packed a piece to threaten a black couple just minding their own business. Name her and shame her. [Towleroad]
Everybody’s playing around with Snapchat’s Baby Filter. [Just Jared]
Teen Mom Jenelle Eason lost custody of her kids. [Starcasm]
Zhang Ziyi wears rich velvet in Toyko. [Red Carpet Fashion Awards]

'Teen Spirit' Premiere - Arrivals

8 Responses to ““Kate Mara & Jamie Bell welcomed a baby girl a few weeks ago” links”

  1. Amaryis says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:30 pm

    Oh, I forgot she was pregnant, or did we even know she was pregnant?

    • The Dot says:
      May 29, 2019 at 12:47 pm

      We knew, although I don’t think they issued a press release on it (could be wrong). I know she shared a red carpet photo on insta a few months ago referencing their “bun in the oven.” I like how low key they are, l only just saw his first kid’s name reported and he’s five or six now. Many congrats to the Mara-Bell family.

    • whatWHAT? says:
      May 29, 2019 at 2:57 pm

      am I going crazy or did she do something to her nose?

      like, practically make it non-existent?! I DO NOT remember it being that small.

  2. Incredulous says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:40 pm

    Ah yes, Captain Marvel is a villain, no-one likes Brie Larson, she kicks puppies, she burned down the reichstag, she shot JR Ewing and invented death. God I love how her existence angers so many misogynistic bell ends.

    • Mike says:
      May 29, 2019 at 1:44 pm

      The scene with the motorcycle is almost exactly the same as Schwarzenegger in Terminator 2 but I remember cheers in that scene. Not that stealing a person’s motorcycle should be applauded even if they are a jerk

  3. BeanieBean says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:43 pm

    Just read about that incident at the lake in Mississippi. What a sorry world we live in.

  4. The Dot says:
    May 29, 2019 at 12:50 pm

    Woo, am I happy Jenelle, that goddamned train wreck, doesn’t have custody of her kids any more. She is bad news and has never been fit to parent.

