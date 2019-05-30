Thomas Markle has a beef with how Lifetime’s latest movie portrayed his douchery

I didn’t watch the latest Lifetime movie about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. I did watch the first Lifetime movie about them and I enjoyed it, even if I found certain scenes rather ridiculous. My favorite part of the first one was when newly woke Harry started telling off his family members about how they’re perpetuating institutional racism. Please, if Harry had really done that, we would have found out by now and the courtiers would have blamed Meghan. Anyway, this second movie aired on Memorial Day. Here’s the trailer:

Becoming Royal focuses on what happened after the proposal, the lead-up to the wedding and then Meg’s pregnancy. Given that timeline, they had to include something about Thomas Markle, since his toxicity loomed so large in the weeks leading up to the wedding and in the months following the wedding. Apparently, Lifetime made Toxic Thomas seem exactly how he is, like a liar who would sell out his daughter for a little bit of money. Well, after some time of relative silence, Toxic Thomas has decided to chime in and bash… Lifetime??

Thomas Markle ﻿is giving Lifetime’s new movie on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a scathing review — calling it awful and chock full of made up crap. Meghan’s dad tells TMZ … he’s incredibly disappointed in how the Lifetime TV flick portrayed the Markle family drama leading up to last year’s Royal Wedding, and feels personally attacked by the network. “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” premiered on Lifetime over the Memorial Day weekend, and Thomas was NOT a fan. Thomas insists he never bailed on the Royal Wedding — contrary to how he thinks Lifetime made it look in the film — and he’s doubling down on his stance that he couldn’t possibly attend the ceremony and walk Meghan down the aisle because of his heart surgery. One of Thomas’ biggest gripes is with the assertion he never told Meghan and Harry he couldn’t make it to their wedding. He tells us that’s simply not true, and he feels the movie is littered with tons of “dumb fiction.” Bottom line on Lifetime’s movie, for Thomas, anyway — it’s light on facts, and heavy on fiction. Pretty sure that’s 2 thumbs down from him.

Even if you believe that Thomas Markle had some kind of cardiac issue in the weeks before the wedding – I do not, but if you do, go ahead – he simply didn’t behave like a man who had legit health issues, or a caring father who desperately wanted to show up for his daughter. He refused help from Meghan and from the palace, he arranged “paparazzi” photoshoots for months before the wedding, and yes, he communicated with Meghan through the media. Basically, Thomas is mad because even in the half-fictional Lifetime account of his daughter’s life, he still comes across as a total douche. And truly, don’t forget the dozens of interviews he gave about Meghan and Harry after the wedding, and all of the lying he did about how Meghan never contacted him – we know that she sent him a letter shortly after the wedding, telling him exactly what he needed to do if he wanted to have a relationship with her. He lied about that too.