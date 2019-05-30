Thomas Markle has a beef with how Lifetime’s latest movie portrayed his douchery

I didn’t watch the latest Lifetime movie about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal. I did watch the first Lifetime movie about them and I enjoyed it, even if I found certain scenes rather ridiculous. My favorite part of the first one was when newly woke Harry started telling off his family members about how they’re perpetuating institutional racism. Please, if Harry had really done that, we would have found out by now and the courtiers would have blamed Meghan. Anyway, this second movie aired on Memorial Day. Here’s the trailer:
Becoming Royal focuses on what happened after the proposal, the lead-up to the wedding and then Meg’s pregnancy. Given that timeline, they had to include something about Thomas Markle, since his toxicity loomed so large in the weeks leading up to the wedding and in the months following the wedding. Apparently, Lifetime made Toxic Thomas seem exactly how he is, like a liar who would sell out his daughter for a little bit of money. Well, after some time of relative silence, Toxic Thomas has decided to chime in and bash… Lifetime??
Thomas Markle is giving Lifetime’s new movie on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a scathing review — calling it awful and chock full of made up crap. Meghan’s dad tells TMZ … he’s incredibly disappointed in how the Lifetime TV flick portrayed the Markle family drama leading up to last year’s Royal Wedding, and feels personally attacked by the network.
“Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” premiered on Lifetime over the Memorial Day weekend, and Thomas was NOT a fan. Thomas insists he never bailed on the Royal Wedding — contrary to how he thinks Lifetime made it look in the film — and he’s doubling down on his stance that he couldn’t possibly attend the ceremony and walk Meghan down the aisle because of his heart surgery. One of Thomas’ biggest gripes is with the assertion he never told Meghan and Harry he couldn’t make it to their wedding. He tells us that’s simply not true, and he feels the movie is littered with tons of “dumb fiction.”
Bottom line on Lifetime’s movie, for Thomas, anyway — it’s light on facts, and heavy on fiction. Pretty sure that’s 2 thumbs down from him.
Even if you believe that Thomas Markle had some kind of cardiac issue in the weeks before the wedding – I do not, but if you do, go ahead – he simply didn’t behave like a man who had legit health issues, or a caring father who desperately wanted to show up for his daughter. He refused help from Meghan and from the palace, he arranged “paparazzi” photoshoots for months before the wedding, and yes, he communicated with Meghan through the media. Basically, Thomas is mad because even in the half-fictional Lifetime account of his daughter’s life, he still comes across as a total douche. And truly, don’t forget the dozens of interviews he gave about Meghan and Harry after the wedding, and all of the lying he did about how Meghan never contacted him – we know that she sent him a letter shortly after the wedding, telling him exactly what he needed to do if he wanted to have a relationship with her. He lied about that too.
What a revolting man.
It is always about him.
If you act like a douche, don’t be surprised when you are portrayed or remembered as a douche. But really, this is all more of the same for Thomas. Everything is about him. He needs to pipe down and stop trying to be “a footnote in history.”
Did Lifetime use actual quotes from him? If so, you know he will ask for a writing credit and paycheck.
One year later I still think the wedding was fantastic. The dress looked perfect with the scenery. Meghan looked so fresh and innocent. I liked the actress of the first Lifetime movie. I’m not sure about this one. I’m not sure I’ll watch. I still love H&M but all the BS I feared would happen happened (wrt Meghan’s racist treatment), so it’s not as much of a fairy tale to me now.
The world’s smallest violin….
Aww poor didums, the truth hurts doesn’t it. Am just surprised he hasn’t said anything about Archie NOT being named after him but I think (hope really) that the British tabs have finally had enough of his lies.
I’m waiting for him to claim that Archie is an old nickname of his from his younger days. And that Meghan remembered it and she really loves him, but the palace is keeping them apart because reasons.
(By keeping apart he will subtly mean the palace won’t let Meghan send him any money or move him into a palace with his own staff, Samantha would of course have to tag along because he shouldn’t be forced to choose between his two daughters.)
Scammy claimed he bought Meghan, Archie comics and Archie has Thomas’ nose.
He may have the nose, Meghan herself has said that she has the “markle” nose. I’d prefer to think that Archie has his mom’s nose.
As for the comic thing, I can’t believe I missed my chance. When I was a kid, I had X-Men comics. When I had Kiddo I didn’t even think to name him X Man.
You hear something? No? Me neither.
Every time they open their gapping maws, these clowns justify Meghan avoiding them.
While Senior is blubbering to whomever will listen that he doesn’t like his portrayal on Lifetime; Tom Junior is giving woe-is-me media interviews about how Meghan “owes” him, because she (supposedly, but not at all actually) dragged him kicking and screaming into the limelight, and the media attention resulted in his losing his job and rented home.
No mention of his own responsibility for his legal issues, his relationship issues, or the letter he wrote to Harry publicly trashing his half sister.
No mention is made of the constant claims by Samantha that family is supposed to help family no matter what. Which, if actually true, should mean Junior and his clan should be able to move right in with Samantha.
They contradict each other and themselves constantly.
I’ve wondered previously if they coordinate their attacks on Meghan, but honestly don’t see them as clever enough to manage.
Samantha’s claim that family is everything cracks me up, her own kids and mother are not in contact with her. Her youngest daughter claimed abuse happened under Samatha’s watch that and trying to fake a Princess Diana type car crash due to paparazzi chasing them, she is the lowest of the low. She got it from her Daddy.
Who were those people who sold their photos of Doria taken when Meghan was a baby & a toddler. Are they Markles or Raglands. The photos were lovely but boy is everyone rushing to cash in on Meghans good fortune.
Doria’s half brother, not a Ragland a Johnson, her mother’s son.
He was not invited to the wedding, and he keeps going on about how upset his wife was for not being invited.
Doria’s other half-brother and his mother (her step-mother) was there.
First, I’m disappointed in their casting of Harry. Does him no justice.
Foremost: Baw ha ha, I’m sure the reflection of his actions does seem like douchery, because he is a douche. Suck it up dude. You are not a dad, but a douche. I find it hilarious.
Maybe he can enlist Wills’ help and strategic know how on how to stop the movie from airing again 🤣
Actually the casting isn’t that bad, the actor is cute. They improved William with his casting. Haha
His temporary silence was nice while it lasted.
I didn’t see this one because the casting seemed so bad. I really liked the first one though, for what it was lol.
I feel like Thomas has gotten a lot less attention over the past few months, which is good. If only TMZ would take the hint and stop answering his calls.
I was so looking forward to this one because I loved how cheesy the first Lifetime movie was and ended up disappointed. It was boring/long and they included most of the tabloid rumors (like the tiara story). Then they kept cutting away to fictional news reports (with an obvious Piers stand in), which was extremely annoying. The first was better in so many ways, even thought it was so inaccurate.
And shut up, Thomas.
I’m happy he’s mad, it’s what he deserves it.
Jr. Was evicted and his living in a hotel with Darla, her son and two dogs and is blaming Meghan for his problems, (not paying his rent, pistol whipping his girlfriend, DUI, etc)
He is also blaming her because no one in Grants Pass, will hire him, or let him rent their properties, I say that is karma.
Heck, he is going to be in a boxing match to make money, hope he survives the beating.
He is whining, the money Meghan spent on her baby shower could set him up for life.🤒
Just waiting for Samantha to be living in her wheelchair.
Thomas, a hamburger will do him in.
Karma. It’s a heck of a thing.