Us Weekly: Duchess Meghan is planning a trip to New York this summer?

If you’ve been checking the British tabloids for gossip, you know that they don’t really know what to do with themselves in the absence of appearances from the Duchess of Sussex. I’ve seen about a million headlines based on comments from Gayle King’s fluff documentary, and I’ve seen headlines which are just repeats of months-old scandals. We’ll probably see Meghan again in a few weeks for Trooping the Colour, but as I’ve been saying for a while, don’t expect to see much of Meg this summer. But maybe I’m wrong – Us Weekly claims that Meghan plans to make a visit to the US this summer?

America, get ready: Baby Archie is coming for you! Duchess Meghan is “planning on coming to the States” with her son, a royal insider exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the destination will “most likely” be New York City, where the new mom celebrated her baby shower in February. “As of now, the plan is for this to take place some time over the summer,” says the insider. “She’ll see her mom [Doria Ragland] and friends.” In the meantime, the former Suits actress, 37, is loving her newest role. Since welcoming the little one on May 6, she’s “really taken to motherhood,” the source added. “She’s so soft and gentle with Archie.” And Prince Harry has been adjusting well, too. “He’s been a very hands-on dad,” the insider explained of the Duke of Sussex, 34. “He’s on diaper duty!”

I would very much love it if Harry and Meghan took an actual vacation somewhere in America this summer, but I doubt that will happen. You know what I mean? Like, rent a Hamptons mansion for a month and just chill out with the baby at the beach. The tabloids would have a full-scale meltdown. I’d also love it if Harry and Meghan brought the baby along for a big North American tour, but if they do that, it probably wouldn’t be until the fall. If Meghan is planning a trip to New York this summer… well, people will still have a lot of sh-t to say, but when don’t they?