Kit Harington has ‘nothing but pride for his decision’ to enter rehab

As we discussed, Kit Harington entered rehab a few weeks ago, before the last episode of Game of Thrones aired. Personally, I dislike the narrative that Kit fell apart because Game of Thrones was ending – Kit was widely rumored to be quite the drinker for several years now. I’m sure the end of Thrones hit him hard, but to suggest that the “end of an era” vibe was the REASON why Kit’s alcoholism happened is not really how the disease of alcoholism works. But, as I said, I’m sure the end of Thrones contributed to the problem, and it’s good that Kit recognized it and is currently seeking treatment. According to a source close to Kit, he’s proud of his decision to seek help too:
Kit Harington is proud of his decision to get help, as he continues to recover from exhaustion and alcohol use at a luxury rehab retreat in Connecticut. A day after Page Six exclusively broke the news, a source tells us that the “Game of Thrones” star has “nothing but pride for his decision.”
“If seeing Kit get help can help anyone struggling, that’s fantastic. There’s no shame at all to this,” the source added. His wife Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte in the series, is understood to be in the UK.
A friend told us: “The end of ‘GoT’ really hit Kit hard. He realized ‘This is it — this is the end,’ it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next? He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol. His wife, Rose, is being extremely supportive. Everyone close to him really wanted him to get some rest. Right now, he just needs peace and quiet.”
Wait, Rose is in the UK? She’s Scottish and her family owns a Scottish castle, so maybe she’s with her family right now. But she and Kit have an apartment in New York, and I sort of assumed that’s where she was right now. It probably doesn’t matter – reportedly, this rehab is “the Rolls Royce” of treatment centers, according to Page Six:
Kit Harington, the “Game of Thrones” star who Page Six exclusively revealed secretly checked into luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use ahead of the show’s finale, is staying at Connecticut mental health retreat Prive Swiss, said a source. The facility, where a 30-day stay costs up to $120,000, offers a private chef, a fitness studio, massages and “is offered to only three clients at a time and includes all one-to-one services with ultra-private luxury accommodations.” The spot, which author Augusten Burroughs has called the “Rolls-Royce of psychiatric treatment centers,” is popular with celebrities and Fortune 500 types.
Selena Gomez was spotted at the center last year and we’re told she completed similar treatment to Harington, who we hear is undergoing “DBT therapy,” nutrition coaching and mindful meditation.
According to a Prive Swiss site: “The goal of DBT is to transform negative thinking patterns and destructive behaviors into positive outcomes,” with key areas of focus including mindfulness, emotional regulation and interpersonal effectiveness. Clients also learn distress tolerance, or “how to cope with situations that cause stress and anxiety by reframing their thoughts, implementing self-soothing techniques, and understanding the present moment,” the site says.
Patients like Harington work alongside therapists to set “goals for themselves, incorporate activities they enjoy, and mindfully understand their process of struggle.”
So, detoxing with yoga, a private chef and meditation. Not the worst way to do it, and if you have the resources, why not? Considering I no longer drink, do you think they’d let me in just to be peaceful and eat some good food?
I was thinking the same yesterday – that it was being framed as a reaction to the end of GoT when he seems to have had a problem for a long time. I wish him and rose nothing but the best. The show meant a lot to me and they’re a young couple trying to make it in the public eye.
Yeah he’s behaved like this even before he got the GOT part. He’s talked about getting really drunk and being in fights in his drama school days. There clearly underlying issues that have nothing to do with fame is r success.
DBT is a legitimate form of behavior therapy way beyond yoga and meditation.
Although I’m going through some stuff right now and going to yoga classes is really helping.
I wish anyone struggling with addiction all the best in their efforts.
+1
DBT’s effectiveness has long been established through research studies. It’s based on CBT which is often considered the gold standard for treating anything. DBT’s difference is that there’s more focus on emotional stuff and incorporates/encourages contempletative practices like meditation, yoga, and mindfulness.
Also, there’s been an uptick in research on yoga as both stand-alone and add-on to other therapies and the results are encouraging. So keep it up!
Sure. DBT for alcohol addiction. Lol. Is everybody forgetting the recent story of him cheating on his wife with that Russian model? There were picture and all and yet somehow the UK press was silent. Hmmm? 🤔 could it be that Rose Leslie ‘s aristocratic family shut them down using the special ways and means only known to Royals ?…
Learning new ways to not bang thirsty model types as a coping mechanism for fame is a little known benefit of DBT therapy for celebrities. Ugh. Marsha Linehan must be rolling..
That poor counsellor who has to listen to this douche and keep her eyeballs under control is not being paid enough I’m sure.
DBT is very effective for substance use disorders, It’s work and I’d like to give him the benefit of the doubt that he’s doing the work. I think your comment was cynical and unkind.
Opinions. We all have them. Thanks for sharing.
wow.
DBT (dialectical behavior therapy) is similar to CBT (cognitive behavior therapy). CBT was mentioned as his therapy yesterday. Both are long established “evidence based practices.” Both are also A LOT of work in both time and emotional effort and require full commitment and participation from the client. There’s homework assignments and it’s…work, no matter how luxurious the environment you’re doing it in. That’s all I wanted to say.
I struggle to comprehend how the type of Treatment centre described here can possibly impart a sense of personal responsibility within the client in a place that clearly wants the money it charges these clients to keep rolling in. Messing up in treatment will get you kicked out
I wonder what happens when you mess up in hi-end celebrity/1%-er rehabs. Do they cancel your horse riding and massage privileges for the day and make you eat carbs?🤔
I find it hard to discuss alcoholism, because it’s ruined relationships and family members. Worst case, it kills them. Best case, they struggle the rest of their lives. So whatever the reason, and whenever he does it, I hope it works. I gave up drinking alcohol a long time ago (at home) because I live with an alcoholic, and it’s a nightmare. One day I want to throw in the towel. The next I feel guilty for even thinking about the towel.
Alcohol killed my father. It seems to be my lot in life…living with drunks. I love red wine, girly drinks, ritas, extremely dirty martinis and who doesn’t drink or fall off wagons….me. The drunks get pissed while their loved ones wallow in misery on many levels. Sorry! Guess I’ve been carrying that around lately! So so sorry.
I hope he’s able to find peace and begin recovery. I don’t get why it’s being framed as him falling apart at the end of GOT. More likely that since he is done promoting the show and has some down time, he’s now able to give his health the focus it needs.
I feel bad for him and his wife — it must be so difficult to be going through this at the start of a marriage. But I suspect if he has dealt with these issues for years she knew what she was signing up for and wanted to help him. I hope they make it out of this alright. They seem like a nice couple.