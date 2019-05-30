Boy George is the next singer to get the biopic treatment

Boy George, Mikey Craig, Roy Hay and Jon Moss
It looks like Hollywood may have found its new favorite genre: biopics of rockstars. Deadline reports that Boy George will soon have his own biopic, and so is following in the footsteps of Freddie Mercury (Bohemian Rhapsody) and Elton John (Rocketman). Sacha Gervasi (My Dinner with Herve, Anvil: The Story of Anvil) is going to write and direct the MGM-produced film; Boy George will be involved, too:

The untitled Boy George film will explore his humble beginnings in an Irish a working-class family, through his rise to the top of the international charts with the ’80s band Culture Club. The larger-than-life George never disguised who he was – a fearless, ruthlessly honest young man with an open identity who was years ahead of his time.

Boy George’s colorful life as the lead singer of Culture Club and a solo artist (along with its disturbing personal moments) no doubt provide a wealth of material for Gervasi to work with. (The Deadline article reminded me about the singer’s autobiographies and his show Taboo). Crafting a movie around Boy George seems like an obvious and fantastic choice for fans. Deadline also talks about Bohemian Rhapsody’s $900 million+ gross, Rami Malek’s Oscar win, and its Best Picture nomination. Maybe those were among the incentives to greenlight this film (or, at least, to not shelve it)? Positive reviews of Rocketman probably are working in the movie’s favor, too. Deadline mentions MGM’s Aretha Franklin biopic starring Jennifer Hudson. I wonder which star will be next? I kept wanting to type “George Michael” as I wrote this. Maybe that’s a sign?

20 Responses to “Boy George is the next singer to get the biopic treatment”

  1. Emily says:
    May 30, 2019 at 7:17 am

    Boy George is a rapist (the fact that his victim was a male escort doesn’t make it less worse.) Can we please not?

    Reply
    • Kit says:
      May 30, 2019 at 7:31 am

      Did he rape somebody else? These story links go to a false imprisonment conviction but no accusation of rape, I never heard about that one.

      Reply
  2. Becks1 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 7:24 am

    Well, I don’t know about Boy George, but I remember years ago Lindsay Lohan was being mentioned to play Stevie Nicks in a biopic, and Stevie’s on the record response was “over my dead body” which cracked me up. (side note: I think Fleetwood Mac and the Rumours era would make a great biopic, considering all the drama and drugs etc.)

    Reply
    • Kathgal says:
      May 30, 2019 at 7:58 am

      Have you read Daisy Jones and the Six? There is a 13 episode series coming, produced by Reese Witherspoon. VERY much based on FM and Stevie. A great read. Also, we NEED a Stevie bio pic!

      Reply
      • Porsha says:
        May 30, 2019 at 9:01 am

        Thanks for this, just download the book, can’t wait to read

      • Becks1 says:
        May 30, 2019 at 9:04 am

        I am on the wait list for it from my library for my kindle. At this point I should probably just buy it though. My reading has hit a total lull because my next-up is The Mueller Report, so you know…..I’m dragging lol.

  3. Skylark says:
    May 30, 2019 at 7:25 am

    Definitely on board for this. Casting will be key.

    Reply
  4. Eleonor says:
    May 30, 2019 at 7:30 am

    Please stop with this biopic trend.

    Reply
  5. Sandra says:
    May 30, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Seriously??? 🤮

    Reply
  6. GR says:
    May 30, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Why are they doing a biopic of a violent rapist?

    Reply
  7. Lucy says:
    May 30, 2019 at 8:04 am

    Unpopular opinion but I kinda wish we got a Cobain biopic at some point…? Probably never gonna happen, tho.

    Reply
  8. Mothra says:
    May 30, 2019 at 8:52 am

    They did a tv biopic for Boy George called Worried About the Boy (based on his autobiography Take It Like A Man).

    Reply
  9. JanetFerber says:
    May 30, 2019 at 9:08 am

    I would super-love a film about Boy George. I have always been a fan. I even saw him on Broadway in Rosy O’Donnell’s show (I liked it).

    Reply
  10. Chaine says:
    May 30, 2019 at 9:17 am

    No offense to Boy George, but is his career/life story really major motion picture worthy? I mean, his 80s hits were enjoyable, but I’m sorry, I just don’t see him as a star on the same level of Elton John, Aretha Franklin, or Freddie Mercury. And his more contemporary persona just hasn’t been that pleasant. Not sure anyone is clamoring for a re-enactment of how he chained an escort to the wall and beat him up.

    Reply
  11. Case says:
    May 30, 2019 at 9:20 am

    I’m not really a fan of this trend — Bohemian Rhapsody was pretty uninteresting. I love Queen’s music and know a small amount about Freddie Mercury, and that movie told me…pretty much everything I already knew. It just seemed unremarkable. Biopics can get so formulaic. Meh.

    Reply
  12. Nev says:
    May 30, 2019 at 9:21 am

    One of the most lovely male singing voices I’ve ever heard.

    Reply

